ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetsdale, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seasoned roster has Franklin Regional girls in position to succeed

The girls basketball roster at Franklin Regional last year had a mix of guards and forwards, varying heights and positions. What it didn’t have was a senior. Not one. So, coach Bernie Pucka is hoping a young group comes back battle-tested and tempered when practice tips off Friday. “It...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham

Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls

The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season

Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather

It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust from receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team makes good on vow to do something ‘special’

At the start of the playoffs, coach Rich Garland posed a question to his girls soccer players at Mt. Pleasant. “I said, ‘Do you want to just play, or do you want to do something special?’ ” the coach said Monday night as he oversaw a low-key practice in 33-degree weather under the lights at Vikings Stadium. “The girls had a players-only meeting. They decided they wanted to do something special.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport volleyball team prepares for state semifinal matchup

Normally, team banquets are designated for the end of a high school season when the program looks back at all its accomplishments. The Freeport volleyball team held its team banquet Sunday. While coach Tom Phillips said the evening was a perfect time for fellowship and reflection on what the Yellowjackets have achieved this season, it certainly wasn’t a capper.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
BELLE VERNON, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Panrs

Snider Announces Three to Incoming Class of 2023

PITTSBURGH – Head coach, Samantha Snider, announced the addition of three new Panthers to the University of Pittsburgh gymnastics team recruiting class of 2023. "I am really excited about this signing class," said head coach Samantha Snider. "It is one of the strongest recruiting classes in Pitt gym history. They bring with them a level of talent, competitiveness and success that will elevate our program."
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chartiers Valley seeks images for Athletic Legacy Wall

Give the gift of immortality. Well, not literally. But starting Nov. 29, Chartiers Valley School District is providing the opportunity to purchase space to display images of sporting Colts, past and present, on an Athletic Legacy Wall. “What we’re asking people to do is, share your pictures with us,” Angela...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Harmony Singers to present holiday concert in Bethel Park

The Harmony Singers of Pittsburgh will present a holiday concert, “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” under the direction of Cynthia Pratt at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Brightwood Christian Church, 5044 W. Library Ave., Bethel Park. Selections from the concert include “Christmas Is Coming,” “Sing This Night with...
BETHEL PARK, PA
wtae.com

Grab a jacket and sunglasses for Monday

PITTSBURGH — The few snow showers we have seen today will taper off tonight as high pressure builds in tonight to allow for a dry day on Monday. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon to bring rain showers to the area. We could see a few flakes mix in early, but this looks to be mostly rain for us. We then will see some lake effect snow showers Wednesday through Friday as we remain mostly in the 30s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36

ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
WAMPUM, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years

Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy