PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA postpones soccer, field hockey semifinals to Wednesday

The PIAA didn’t want teams to deal with the cold temperatures, snow and wintry mix that hit the state Tuesday. As a result, the association postponed all boys and girls soccer and field hockey semifinal games to Wednesday. All games will be played at the same times and sites.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIHL selects October players of the month

With the season more than a month old already, the PIHL announced its first batch of players of the month. October’s best performers selected by the league are Trey Gallo of North Allegheny (Class 3A), Wes Schwarzmiller of South Fayette (2A), Owen Tutich of Greensburg Salem (A) and Ben Korol of Deer Lakes (Division 2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence

Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL’s top linemen named finalists for 4th annual Bill Fralic Memorial Award

As expected, six finalists were announced for the fourth Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which honors the top senior football interior lineman in the WPIAL. But more news came out of Monday morning’s press conference at The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at Heinz History Center. Mainly that the museum will now be the permanent home of the award named after Fralic, the late Penn Hills, Pitt and NFL great whose friends and associates continue to enhance his legacy through the award and their foundation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season

Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls

The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team makes good on vow to do something ‘special’

At the start of the playoffs, coach Rich Garland posed a question to his girls soccer players at Mt. Pleasant. “I said, ‘Do you want to just play, or do you want to do something special?’ ” the coach said Monday night as he oversaw a low-key practice in 33-degree weather under the lights at Vikings Stadium. “The girls had a players-only meeting. They decided they wanted to do something special.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Students learn leadership at 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit

Becoming role models and difference-makers at your school and community was the theme of the 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Wednesday at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum. At least four students from 62 high schools attended the event and listened to numerous speakers urging them to create...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘Second family’ of Belle Vernon girls basketball ready for run

Jenna Dawson was happy to find something that clicked in place. Falling in love with basketball was something the Belle Vernon senior guard picked up from her dad, Eric, who also played for the Leopards. Out of Dawson and her two siblings, she was the only one who stuck with...
