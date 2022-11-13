As expected, six finalists were announced for the fourth Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which honors the top senior football interior lineman in the WPIAL. But more news came out of Monday morning’s press conference at The Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at Heinz History Center. Mainly that the museum will now be the permanent home of the award named after Fralic, the late Penn Hills, Pitt and NFL great whose friends and associates continue to enhance his legacy through the award and their foundation.

