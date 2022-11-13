Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
Mechanicsburg has established itself among the Mid-Penn’s field hockey elites. It takes aim Wednesday at a state title appearance
The road for Tonya Brown and her Mechanicsburg field hockey program to this day has been both gradual and consistent. The Wildcats (19-4-1) will take on Villa Maria (18-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Governor Mifflin High. Winner advances to the 2A state championship game. A few years ago, the Wildcats would not have been in this discussion, but each season Brown has found herself talking to PennLive deeper into the postseason about the program’s progress.
FOX43.com
High School Football | Trinity, Steel-High open state playoffs this weekend
YORK, Pa. — While the District 3 playoffs are just winding down in Class 6A, 5A, and 4A and the title is on the line this week in Class 3A, the state playoffs are already underway in the PIAA's two small-school classifications. Reigning District 3 champs Trinity and Steelton-Highspire...
Former Carlisle ace Hannah Barrett, a Georgia state golf champion, makes her college decision
Not long ago, Hannah Barrett was a Carlisle sophomore on the rise. In the fall of 2020, Barrett chased down runner-up finishes at the Mid-Penn Conference and District 3 3A tournaments. She capped that season T14 at states and earned her place as PennLive’s Golfer of the Year. Well, that...
Former Harrisburg basketball coach Kirk Smallwood honored by city with his own day
Kirk Smallwood has been Harrisburg’s boys basketball coach for the better part of four decades, spanning two long stints at the helm. This season will be the Cougars first without him since 1993. After a career that included 678 wins, nine district titles and two state championships, the city...
Lower Dauphin inks 11 athletes on signing day
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon. Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn […]
Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
Harrisburg Senators renovate local youth baseball field for Hometown Makeover
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Baseball Association is getting a huge upgrade thanks to the Harrisburg Senators. The Minor League Baseball team partnered with First National Bank and Black Landscaping to provide a Hometown Makeover to one of the Midstate’s Little League baseball programs. “We have a platform which is a really important one […]
susquehannastyle.com
Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle
Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
WGAL
Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania
WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
WGAL
News 8 checks road conditions in the Susquehanna Valley
With snow and rain falling in parts of the Susquehanna Valley, News 8 is checking on road conditions. Watch the video above for more on what's happening in York and Cumberland counties.
Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly
Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
Cumberland County home highlights architectural details, gardens for $875K: Cool Spaces
This custom home, located in the Cumberland County neighborhood of White Oaks, has classic styling. Built by the skilled craftsmen at Farinelli Construction, this home offers the richness of wood floors and wood finishes throughout almost every room.
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
