ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg has established itself among the Mid-Penn’s field hockey elites. It takes aim Wednesday at a state title appearance

The road for Tonya Brown and her Mechanicsburg field hockey program to this day has been both gradual and consistent. The Wildcats (19-4-1) will take on Villa Maria (18-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Governor Mifflin High. Winner advances to the 2A state championship game. A few years ago, the Wildcats would not have been in this discussion, but each season Brown has found herself talking to PennLive deeper into the postseason about the program’s progress.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Lower Dauphin inks 11 athletes on signing day

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin High School had 11 athletes sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their collegiate careers on Thursday afternoon. Tyce Fischl (Baseball) – University of Lynchburg Payton Killian (Field Hockey) – Millersville University Bridget Lawn (Field Hockey) – College of William and Mary Emmy McCulley (Field Hockey) – Penn […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
HARRISBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thesandpaper.net

Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania

Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Sage Cafe: A Haven in Carlisle

Taryn Farhat had a vision for her restaurant. Something different. Something with character. In a pre-Civil War building on Carlisle’s fun and funky Pomfret Street, she found the ideal setting for Sage Café. “We came to Carlisle and found this and just fell in love with it right...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Winter weather advisory for parts of south-central Pennsylvania

WGAL is tracking the first winter storm of the season for south-central Pennsylvania. Light snow is falling in some parts of the Susquehanna Valley. "You get in some of those higher elevations, you get to maybe some of the bridges and overpasses in parts of Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata counties, up into Dauphin County, you could get a little accumulation," said WGAL chief meteorologist Joe Calhoun. "But most of us, even though it may be snowing, it's just kind of wet out there."
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Shocking New Details Emerge About Two Conestoga Valley HS Football Players Who Died Suddenly

Investigation details and new charges have been released in the shocking deaths of two Conestoga Valley High School football players who died over the weekend of June 25. Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Senior at Conestoga Valley High School from Lancaster, was the driver of the 2014 Hyundai Sante Fe; his girlfriend Amalie Wendt, an 18-year-old 2022 CV graduate from Ronks was the front-seat passenger; and Tyreese Smith, a 16-year-old CV Junior from Lancaster, was a rear-seat passenger when the group was going over 90 mph in 40 mph zone of the 500 block of Willow Road around 12:13 a.m., according to an updated release on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Bajwa Convenience Store, on Brookwood Street in Dauphin County sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off. The retailer will also receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket, according to PA lottery. The scratch-off ticket sold belonged to the $1,000,000 Cash Corner$, a $20 ticket...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off was just claimed

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off winner is a million dollars richer after claiming a winning on a $1,000,000 Cash Corner ticket. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the million-dollar winner Nov. 6, coming from a retailer in Harrisburg. The lucky winner purchased a $20 “Cash Corner” ticket at Bajwa Convenience Store on Brookwood […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy