This is another reminder of how rapidly things change in the world of college football recruiting. In a stunning turn of events on Monday, 4-star Quarterback Kenny Minchey de-committed from the Pittsburgh Panthers. The quarterback out of Hendersonville, Tennessee was the top quarterback commit for the Panthers going into the 2023 season. It was only a week ago that reports surfaced that Minchey would enroll early at Pitt. In Minchey’s announcement on Twitter, he thanked Coach Narduzzi, Coach Dibiaso, and the rest of the Panthers staff for “believing in me and providing me with an opportunity to play college football.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO