Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentJ.R. HeimbignerNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022
WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania
Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT
This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode
AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Live Gate for AEW Full Gear is Approaching $1 Million, Tony Khan Offers Gift
According to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the live gate for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is approaching $1 million. Khan announced today that the gate has surpassed $900,000 and is on its way to $1 million. Khan is rewarding the fan who raises the gate passed $1 million with a Full Gear chair that has been signed by everyone on the Full Gear card.
PWMania
AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship;. AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
PWMania
Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism
Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
PWMania
Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)
Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
PWMania
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF And Jon Moxley Prior To AEW Full Gear
Dustin Rhodes discussed what stands out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19 with headliners Jon Moxley and MJF. At the event, Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF.
PWMania
Possible New WWE Show In the Works?, WWE Files for “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark
WWE recently applied to trademark the name “Iron Survivor Challenge.”. The use description “Iron Survivor Challenge” included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing suggests that this could be a new show or digital series in the works. The following is the use description:
PWMania
Ric Flair Says MJF Should Win World Title From Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear 2022
Should Maxwell Jacob Friedman emerge victorious in his quest to capture the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey?. Ric Flair thinks so. “The Nature Boy” spoke about this, as well as his thoughts...
PWMania
What’s The Status Of The NWA?
After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
PWMania
Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)
Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)
ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
PWMania
Updated WWE Survivor Series Line-Up, New Match and First War Games Team Finalized
The match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor for WWE Survivor Series is now official. Team Damage CTRL has also been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place from the TD Garden in...
PWMania
Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV
Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
PWMania
Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania
MJF on If He’s Signed a Contract Extension With AEW: “I Most Certainly Haven’t”
In the main event of this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title in one of the biggest matches of his professional wrestling career thus far. During his conversation with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, he reaffirmed that...
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
Comments / 0