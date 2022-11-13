ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

PWMania

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022

WWE RAW Results – November 14th, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with re capping the events of the United States Title Open Challenge last week. United States Champion Seth Rollins welcomes fans to Monday Night Rollins and introduces himself. He says he is still United States Champion by the hair on his chin and says last week was crazy. He says contenders are coming out of the woodwork, then addresses Austin Theory’s failed Money In The Bank cash in. He says it didn’t work out for him like he had planned, and says something seems different about his title: him. He says it is the top prize on Monday nights and says he will add to his legacy when he takes on Finn Balor.
PWMania

Countdown To AEW Full Gear Special to Air on TNT

This week, TNT will air a Countdown To Full Gear special. The thirty-minute Full Gear preview special will air on TNT at 11 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of AEW Rampage. The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will then air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, November 19. We will have complete coverage on PWMania.com beginning with the pre-show at 7pm ET.
NEWARK, NJ
PWMania

Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television

According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PWMania

AEW Rampage Will Air at a Special Start Time for a Post-Thanksgiving Episode

AEW Rampage will air earlier on the day following Thanksgiving. TNT’s website shows the November 25th episode of Rampage airing at 4 PM ET, rather than the usual 10 PM ET. The two NHL games scheduled for that day at 5 PM ET and 10:30 PM ET appear to be the cause of this. The time change has yet to be announced by AEW.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)

WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
PWMania

Live Gate for AEW Full Gear is Approaching $1 Million, Tony Khan Offers Gift

According to AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the live gate for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is approaching $1 million. Khan announced today that the gate has surpassed $900,000 and is on its way to $1 million. Khan is rewarding the fan who raises the gate passed $1 million with a Full Gear chair that has been signed by everyone on the Full Gear card.
NEWARK, NJ
PWMania

AEW Issues Press Release Touting Full Gear Streaming on Bleacher Report

“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship;. AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
PWMania

Paul Heyman Defends Logan Paul Against Criticism

Prior to WWE Crown Jewel, Paul Heyman joined Corey Graves on After The Bell to discuss a variety of topics, including Logan Paul’s time in WWE thus far. WWE’s Crown Jewel event saw Paul come up short when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. He defended Paul against David Arquette-style criticism.
PWMania

Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)

Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
PWMania

Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF And Jon Moxley Prior To AEW Full Gear

Dustin Rhodes discussed what stands out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19 with headliners Jon Moxley and MJF. At the event, Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. On “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling” prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF.
NEWARK, NJ
PWMania

What’s The Status Of The NWA?

After a slew of independent shows this past weekend, many fans are talking about the National Wrestling Alliance, which held its “Hard Times” pay-per-view in New Orleans, but unfortunately, the chatter around the historic “ten pounds of gold” is for the wrong reasons. In the main event, Tryus, former WWE grappler Brodus Clay, won the NWA World Heavyweight championship after he competed in a three-way bout against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PWMania

Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)

Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for ROH Final Battle (12/10/22)

ROH will broadcast Final Battle from the University of Texas in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 1,505 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/7/22), leaving 1,000 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 2,005. The UFC...
ARLINGTON, TX
PWMania

Miro Makes Light of His Absence From AEW TV

Miro’s time in WWE as Rusev began with a bang, as he was marketed as a monster in NXT and on the main roster before going on to hold the United States Championship for a long time. Miro later left WWE to join AEW in September 2020, where he...
PWMania

Booker T Reacts to Road Dogg Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t a Great Worker

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Road Dogg’s comments about Bret Hart on the most recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast:. “First of all, I didn’t know Road Dogg and Bret Hart had heat from back in the day or anything like that,” Booker said. “I don’t know where this was coming from or anything like that as far as Road Dogg saying Bret Hart wasn’t a great worker. I emulated a lot of my work style after Bret Hart because I always thought he was a top worker. I always thought he was a high, upper echelon talent as far as, man this guy can work. You know what I mean? You don’t say that about too many guys.”
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 11/18/22

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the November 18 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Thea Hail defeated Dani Palmer. * Dante Chen defeated Oba Femi. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro...
ORLANDO, FL

