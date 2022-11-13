ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trafford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Seasoned roster has Franklin Regional girls in position to succeed

The girls basketball roster at Franklin Regional last year had a mix of guards and forwards, varying heights and positions. What it didn’t have was a senior. Not one. So, coach Bernie Pucka is hoping a young group comes back battle-tested and tempered when practice tips off Friday. “It...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham

Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence

Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather

It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust from receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season

Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
DERRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls

The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team makes good on vow to do something ‘special’

At the start of the playoffs, coach Rich Garland posed a question to his girls soccer players at Mt. Pleasant. “I said, ‘Do you want to just play, or do you want to do something special?’ ” the coach said Monday night as he oversaw a low-key practice in 33-degree weather under the lights at Vikings Stadium. “The girls had a players-only meeting. They decided they wanted to do something special.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now

Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Virginia men improve to 3-0 after beating Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tre Mitchell scored 21 points, and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State, 75-57, on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
MOREHEAD, KY
wtae.com

VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup

A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Snow, rain to ramp up Tuesday afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Snow and rain will ramp up during the afternoon hours. A coating of snow will be possible on grassy surfaces, cars, and trees. Snow should stick in the mountains and along/north of the Route 422 corridor this afternoon. Slippery spots are possible in some areas through Bulter, central and northern Armstrong and Indiana counties and eastern portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties tonight where road temperatures may fall near freezing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Chartiers Valley seeks images for Athletic Legacy Wall

Give the gift of immortality. Well, not literally. But starting Nov. 29, Chartiers Valley School District is providing the opportunity to purchase space to display images of sporting Colts, past and present, on an Athletic Legacy Wall. “What we’re asking people to do is, share your pictures with us,” Angela...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

P!nk performing in Pittsburgh in 2023

Attention P!nk fans: the music superstar is bringing the carnival to Pittsburgh next summer. The three-time Grammy winner is coming to town on her "Summer Carnival 2.0" tour to PNC Park. P!nk will perform at the Pirates ballpark on Aug. 5, along with special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy