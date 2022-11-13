Read full article on original website
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are expected to make an announcement on Wednesday about the first steps in the transition to the new administration. Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis will be sworn into their new offices in January. Davis will be the first black lieutenant governor in...
Central PA plays a big role in new Senate leadership
Harrisburg, PA — With a brand new leadership team in place for Senate Republicans, Central Pennsylvania members are set to play a very important role. “Pennsylvania could do so much better on how we do things and how it affects Pennsylvania's growth economically but also demographically,” said Senator Scott Martin, (R) newly elected Senate Appropriations Chairman.
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two
You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania law now requires you to remove snow, ice from cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill signed into law over the summer is about to play out in real-time as Pennsylvania is about to see its first snowfall of the season. The new law, signed by Gov. Wolf in July, says you have 24 hours after the wintry weather stops to clear your hood, trunk, […]
Ward makes history as first female President Pro Tempore of PA State Senate
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After a host of retirements and reelections, the political makeup of the General Assembly will look much different. There will be some new faces in leadership roles as Kim Ward has been appointed President Pro Tempore of the PA State Senate. Ward is making...
Pennsylvania drivers reminded of new law with 1st snowfall of the season
PITTSBURGH — Last July, the husband of Christine Lambert sat next to Gov. Tom Wolf as he signed Christine’s Law, requiring drivers in Pennsylvania to remove snow and ice from their cars, trucks or SUVs within 24 hours of a snowstorm. Sen. Lisa Boscola sponsored the legislation proposed in honor of a tragic accident almost 17 years ago.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Resources highlighted for grandparents who raise their grandchildren by Wolf Admin.
PENNSYLVANIA — On November 16, the Pennsylvania Pennsylvania departments of Drug and Alcohol Program, Human Services, and Aging all joined together to highlight resources available to grandparents raising their grandchildren. Additionally, they talked about the need for more support for grandparents due to the current overdose crisis. “We know...
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work …. How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson …. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. Christmas Land Reopens at Main Hardware.
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
HARRISBURG, PA – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A...
