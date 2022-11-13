ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Balance of power in Pennsylvania House still undecided

HARRISBURG, Pa. — We could soon learn whether we'll see a change in which party controls the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. We're waiting for results in some close races that would decide the balance of power. In Montgomery County, 317 ballots must still be counted in the 151st District...
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.

HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
Central PA plays a big role in new Senate leadership

Harrisburg, PA — With a brand new leadership team in place for Senate Republicans, Central Pennsylvania members are set to play a very important role. “Pennsylvania could do so much better on how we do things and how it affects Pennsylvania's growth economically but also demographically,” said Senator Scott Martin, (R) newly elected Senate Appropriations Chairman.
Threat of rail strike looms as holidays approach

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two unions, representing more than half of rail workers, are poised to vote on proposed contracts next week. Seven smaller unions voted in favor of it. Three others voted against it, with the most recent vote this week. “Start listening to regular people,” Railroad...
CASA holds rally to make sure every vote is counted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The organization CASA rallied Wednesday to make sure every vote is counted. There are two main purposes of the rally. First, CASA says there were many first-time new citizen voters in this election, so they want to make sure every vote that has been cast is counted in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
Gov. Wolf celebrates Bipartisan Infrastructure Law anniversary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Tuesday marked the anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Gov. Tom Wolf joined White House Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on a press call to celebrate the milestone, emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in the Keystone State. Gov. Wolf called the bill a gamechanger, adding...
Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part Two

You cannot fish with other fish in Pennsylvania. Strange and Weird Pennsylvania Laws: Part One? Because this is part two. In the state of Pennsylvania, it is unlawful for a person to use or possess Goldfish or Koi as bait for fishing. They don’t say whether this applies to all fish but it’s probably best that you don’t use fish as bait because of the Department of Natural Resources and all.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?

How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work …. How will mass layoffs impact the Pennsylvania work force?. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson …. Little League International visits Jackie Robinson Museum. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. PennDOT preparing for the winter season. Christmas Land Reopens at Main Hardware.
