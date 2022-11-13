ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia Revenue Falls 17% But Data Center Growth Remains Strong

Nvidia reported fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday for the period ending in October with sales beating analyst expectations but earnings per share coming in light. Nvidia is closely watched by analysts and investors as a leading indicator for the health of the technology industry, because it sells chips and software to so many PC makers and cloud providers.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Target, Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe's and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Target – Shares of the big box retailer tumbled more than 13.1% after the company said its profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. "As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023," its CFO said on an earnings call. Other retail names such as Macy's, Gap and Nordstrom followed Target lower.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Captures 68% Smartphones Revenue Share during 11.11 Online Shopping Festival in China

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 9.0 million units of smartphones were sold during 11.11 online shopping festival in China this year, down -35% YoY. Apple solidified the leadership at the expense of Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor follow and rank in the top three list by volume share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006092/en/ China’s 11.11 Online Smartphone Sales (Million of Units) and YoY %: 2020-2022 (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds

An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech

LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
