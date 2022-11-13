Read full article on original website
First Solar Selects Alabama for New Factory as Inflation Reduction Act Prompts Domestic Manufacturing Boom
First Solar said Wednesday that it has selected Alabama as the site for its fourth U.S. panel factory. The company will spend more than $1 billion on the new site, which it said will be producing by 2025. CEO Mark Widmar previously said the recently passed climate bill was a...
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
Sam Bankman-Fried Wanted to Let Retail Investors Borrow Money to Trade Crypto Derivatives: CFTC Head
Sam Bankman-Fried was lobbying the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to back him on a product for retail traders that was built on leverage. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam told CNBC that Bankman-Fried had been trying to convince regulators for almost a year to let him introduce a derivatives product that would allow trades with borrowed money.
Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Investors Weigh Cross Currents of Latest Earnings
Stock futures ticked higher Wednesday night as investors responded to a weak outlook from retail chain Target early in the day, and results from Nvidia and Cisco that landed after the market closed. Investors are also anticipating more than half a dozen speakers from the Federal Reserve talking at events...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop About 2% in Asia Session, Japan Reports $15 Billion Trade Deficit
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed as a number of economic data is released in the region. Japan reported a trade deficit of $15.5 billion, more than economists' expectations of $11 billion forecasted in a Reuters poll. The Hang Seng Index fell...
Nvidia Revenue Falls 17% But Data Center Growth Remains Strong
Nvidia reported fiscal third-quarter results on Wednesday for the period ending in October with sales beating analyst expectations but earnings per share coming in light. Nvidia is closely watched by analysts and investors as a leading indicator for the health of the technology industry, because it sells chips and software to so many PC makers and cloud providers.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Target, Carnival, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe's and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Target – Shares of the big box retailer tumbled more than 13.1% after the company said its profit fell by around 50% in its fiscal third quarter and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, after seeing sales slow in late October. "As we look ahead, we expect the challenging environment to linger beyond the holiday season and into 2023," its CFO said on an earnings call. Other retail names such as Macy's, Gap and Nordstrom followed Target lower.
Strategy Analytics: Apple Captures 68% Smartphones Revenue Share during 11.11 Online Shopping Festival in China
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- According to new research from Strategy Analytics, 9.0 million units of smartphones were sold during 11.11 online shopping festival in China this year, down -35% YoY. Apple solidified the leadership at the expense of Chinese brands. Xiaomi and Honor follow and rank in the top three list by volume share. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006092/en/ China’s 11.11 Online Smartphone Sales (Million of Units) and YoY %: 2020-2022 (Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.)
The Four-Day Workweek Is New Standard for 40% of Companies, EY Survey Finds
An EY report found that 40% of surveyed companies have or plan to have a four-day workweek. Of the employers surveyed, 70% have adopted a hybrid approach. Fifty-eight percent of surveyed executives plan to improve or expand their commercial real estate portfolios. A cooling economy, rising mortgage rates and mass...
‘We Will See Spectacular Failures': CEOs and Investors on What the End of Cheap Money Means for Tech
LISBON, Portugal — Once high-flying tech unicorns are now having their wings clipped as the era of easy money comes to an end. That was the message from the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier this month. Startup founders and investors took to the stage to warn fellow entrepreneurs that it was time to rein in costs and focus on fundamentals.
New Zealand house seller throws in free Tesla as market tumbles
Unusual offer in Auckland comes amid affordability crisis that has seen house prices fall more than 10% in a year
How the Infamous Market Crash of 1987 Could Ease Your Worries About Stocks
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. Sometimes, when I feel myself getting wrapped up in drama in my life, I like to take a second to zoom out and put things in perspective. And no, I don't mean ask my therapist about it. I...
‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
