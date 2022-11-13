Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny volleyball avenges WPIAL loss, beats Pine-Richland in state semis
Two weeks ago, North Allegheny left the WPIAL girls volleyball championships disappointed, but one positive that came from the loss to Pine-Richland was a lesson about where the Tigers needed to improve. They applied that lessons Tuesday night and got some revenge, earning a 3-1 win over the Rams in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Students learn leadership at 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit
Becoming role models and difference-makers at your school and community was the theme of the 13th annual WPIAL Sportsmanship Summit on Wednesday at the Heinz History Center and Sports Museum. At least four students from 62 high schools attended the event and listened to numerous speakers urging them to create...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon, Freeport ground games thrive in old-school football weather
It didn’t take Belle Vernon or Freeport long to shake off the rust from receiving a first-round bye in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs last Friday. Even though the remnants of Hurricane Nicole made things difficult to throw the ball, dominant running games were featured, and both teams easily ran to victory in quarterfinal matchups. No. 1 Belle Vernon routed No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7, and No. 4 Freeport blasted No. 5 West Mifflin, 40-6.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional boys look to build on flashes of excellence
Franklin Regional is looking for more consistency, start to finish, end to end. “We want to string together good possessions, string together more stops and string together more wins,” Panthers coach Jesse Reed said. Last year, the Panthers (7-14, 5-7 Section 3) did not win more than two games...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt’s the pick for Riverview scoring sensation Lola Abraham
Riverview junior Lola Abraham has put together an impressive resume of on-field soccer results the past several years with her Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy club and with her high school teammates. She now hopes that she can do the same thing at Pitt. Abraham has concluded her recruiting process with a...
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
Mt. Lebanon school board holds moment of silence for alumna killed in Mercer County crash
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Mt. Lebanon school board held a moment of silence for 19-year-old Danielle Duncan. The 2022 alumna was killed, and another teenager was seriously injured in a car accident on Interstate 79 in Mercer County. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh teen killed, another seriously...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Derry boys basketball team eyes step forward after down season
Things are looking up for the Derry boys basketball team. After a disappointing season in 2021-22 that saw the Trojans finish 6-13 overall and 1-11 in Section 1 (Class 4A), veteran coach Tom Esposito has his team looking to turn things around. Esposito begins his 25th season as coach, 16th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer team makes good on vow to do something ‘special’
At the start of the playoffs, coach Rich Garland posed a question to his girls soccer players at Mt. Pleasant. “I said, ‘Do you want to just play, or do you want to do something special?’ ” the coach said Monday night as he oversaw a low-key practice in 33-degree weather under the lights at Vikings Stadium. “The girls had a players-only meeting. They decided they wanted to do something special.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon boys basketball in holding pattern for now
Joe Salvino is fortunate to have a large amount of experience behind him to handle what in other states would be a unique issue. Due to the success of Belle Vernon’s football program, and how the PIAA does the football schedule, getting the boys basketball team on track will take longer than some of their competitors.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Experienced lineup, drop to Class 3A could spark Burrell girls
The Burrell girls basketball team was on the move in the offseason, dropping down to Class 3A. Bucs coach Shaun Reddick hopes that change can be one of a few sparks for the team as it hopes to improve on last year’s 4-15 overall record and 4-8 mark in section play.
Road closed in Upper St. Clair due to downed tree
A road closed in Upper St. Clair Wednesday due to debris. Fort Couch Road between Harrogate and McMillan roads was closed to traffic due to a downed tree and utility pole and wires. The Upper St. Clair police department said in a social media post they are not sure when...
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
Kennywood said its new ‘out-of-this-world’ ride will be first of its kind in the nation
Kennywood amusement park in western Pa. has announced plans for a new ride that will be the centerpiece of the new Area 412 next year. Spinvasion at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin, Allegheny County, will open in the spring of 2023. Kennywood said it will be the first of its kind in the United States.
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
thepittsburgh100.com
Pittsburgh did it first
While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
Pitt News
Faculty, students complain about decade-long parking waitlist, lack of available spots on campus
Helen Jarosz, an administrative assistant at Barco Law Library, stayed on Pitt’s parking services waitlist for 13 years before she received her parking spot in 2017. “I’ve worked at Pitt for 38 years,” Jarosz said. “If there’s one lesson I’ve learned working here, it’s that Pitt works on its own timeline.”
ellwoodcity.org
Roy Lee Herr Jr., 36
ROY LEE HERR JR., 36 of Wampum, passed away due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident on November 10, 2022. Born June 9, 1986 in New Castle, PA he was the son of Cynthia (Klinesmith) Herr, Mesa, AZ and the late Roy Lee Herr Sr. Roy was a 2004...
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
