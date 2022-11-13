ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News & Notes: OBT hires a new executive director

Shane Jewell, general manager of the contemporary dance troupe Gibney Company in New York City, has been hired as the new executive director of Portland’s Oregon Ballet Theatre, OBT announced early Monday afternoon. Jewell will take the reins January 9, 2023, replacing current executive director Thomas Bruner, who will return to his private practice, Bruner Strategies.
