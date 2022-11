Here are some funny tweets from this weekend for anyone who might need a laugh, a distraction, or just something light to read. Enjoy and stay safe.

Be sure to follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline.

1.

me at the gym asking if anyone is using the 5 lb dumbbell @ivyluvx 03:30 PM - 12 Nov 2022

2.

3.

they said i gotta cook for thanksgiving , but ion think this turkey gon fit in my air fryer so…. @aliyahInterlude 04:37 PM - 11 Nov 2022

4.

Every day around midnight, I'm shocked to find out it's only 6pm @ih8rts 09:13 PM - 11 Nov 2022

5.

me waiting to hear someone’s thoughts after i just showed them the most fucked up film imaginable @finaIgay 05:11 AM - 12 Nov 2022

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

sorry I can’t go out tonight I’ve gotta lay in my bed and rub my feet together like a freaky little cricket @kickeep 01:58 PM - 11 Nov 2022

11.

Ash Ketchum became what every manager is looking for in an employee. A 10 year old with 25 years of experience @LeonhartYT 03:51 AM - 12 Nov 2022

12.

ramona singer is now an uber eats delivery driver @yolandafister 05:31 PM - 12 Nov 2022

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

My biggest fear is something like this happening and my girl looks at me to solve it. https://t.co/I1GkV2UEaR @Tumi213 02:49 PM - 12 Nov 2022

18.

Love reading tweets from the weekend? We've got plenty of those posts here !