Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police: Quadruple shooting in Feltonville

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

Digital Brief: Nov. 13, 2022 (AM) 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Four people were shot in Philadelphia's Feltonville section on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was shot once, a 27-year-old man was shot twice, a 45-year-old man was shot once and a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound.

Police say the group was shot as they were leaving a club. Three men were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person drove himself.

Officials say all four are in stable condition.

Police say they are investigating whether or not a  robbery near the club earlier in the morning is connected to the incident.

They also try to obtain surveillance video in the area.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

