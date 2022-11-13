Elon Musk fans have created a $600,000 GOAT monument dedicated to their hero

Diehard Elon Musk fans have created a 30-foot-long monument dedicated to their hero – and it cost them over half a million pounds ($600,000).

The unique piece sees the richest man in the world's head attached to a goat's body while riding a rocket.

It's the brainchild of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token ($EGT), who later this month plan to present it to the billionaire at his Tesla workplace in Austin, Texas.

$EGT explained: "Most people thought we would never do it, but after one year of building the time has come to bring it home to Elon.

"Really we just want to meet the guy and give it to him. After all, he is the most innovative human alive, hence the GOAT - Greatest Of All Time."

The 5’9” tall aluminium head of the statue was built by Canadian metal sculptors Kevin and Michelle Stone.



Kevin told local news they spent more than 700 hours on the likeness.

"I’m pretty proud of it because it totally looks like him,” he told Maple Ridge News.

Explaining their idea, $EGT said: "We built Elon Musk a $600,000 monument on the back of a semi-trailer in honour of his many accomplishments and commitment to Cryptocurrency."

They say they will deliver it on Saturday, 26 November, adding "We invite you to attend and join us in asking Elon to claim this historical gift.

"We're going to have fun for a few hours and then all the cars and trucks will hit the freeway behind the monument, destined for Tesla's Gigafactory."

Gigafactory Texas is Tesla's global headquarters, and the U.S. manufacturing hub for the Model Y and Cybertruck.

Credit: Dean Murray, SWNS

