Georgia State

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays

By Mark Niesse - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago

Early voting won’t be allowed on a Saturday before the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia because it’s the day after the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee’s Birthday and two days after Thanksgiving.

Georgia election officials said this weekend that state law prohibits in-person early voting on Saturdays if a holiday is within two days beforehand.

The restriction on Saturday voting leaves five days of required in-person early voting on the weekdays before the Dec. 6 runoffs. County governments will have the option to offer up to three more early voting days starting the day after the results of the initial election are certified, potentially on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had said last week that voters would have a Saturday voting opportunity before the runoff , but his office’s attorneys later learned it wasn’t allowed under state law.

“It’s not our choice. It’s literally in black-letter law that the Saturday following a state holiday cannot be used for early voting,” said Interim Deputy Secretary of State Gabriel Sterling. “We all thought there was going to be Saturday voting until we looked at the law really closely.”

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia

The General Assembly passed the law restricting Saturday voting after holidays in 2016, but it wasn’t an issue in previous runoffs because at the time, they took place nine weeks after Election Day, long after Thanksgiving and the State Holiday.

The voting law passed last year, Senate Bill 202 , moved runoffs to four weeks after Election Day, creating the scheduling conflict.

Voting rights advocates criticized the limitations on early voting opportunities in runoffs.

“A Confederate holiday should not prevent the protection of democracy, which is called voting. That holiday needs to be eliminated,” said Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization.

Before general and primary elections, Georgia law requires at least 17 days of in-person early voting, including two mandatory Saturdays and two optional Sundays. In runoffs, five days of early voting are mandated. Early voting is prohibited the weekend before election day.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia disagreed with the secretary of state’s interpretation of state law, saying language preventing Saturday voting was only meant to apply to the three-week early voting period before regularly scheduled elections.

“Jim Crow still exists here,” said Hillary Holley, executive director of the domestic worker organization Care in Action. “Fighting for counties to offer as many days and hours as legally possible is critical.”

For decades until late 2015, Georgia had a state holiday on the day after Thanksgiving memorializing Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general during the Civil War.

Gov. Nathan Deal changed the day’s name to a more neutral title, “State Holiday,” which is still observed on the same day of the calendar.

Then in last year’s voting law, the Republican majority in the General Assembly shortened the runoff period following the defeats of Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021. The runoffs gave Democrats control of the U.S. Senate following wins by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

This year’s runoff features Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker after neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in last week’s election.

Early voting will begin after counties complete an election audit this week and then Raffensperger certifies the results, which could occur as soon as Nov. 21, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Early voting dates before U.S. Senate runoff

Required: Monday through Friday, Nov. 28 to Dec. 2

Optional: Tuesday, Nov. 22; Wednesday, Nov. 23; Sunday, Nov. 27. County election boards can decide whether to offer early voting on these days.

Note: Early voting would begin after Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certifies results of the initial election, which could occur as soon as Nov. 21.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 209

bat123girl
6d ago

well isn't that convenient I guess I'm not surprised anything they can do to try to make it as hard as possible so that they can have their candidate win huh it ain't going to stop me I'm going to vote Warnock

Reply(43)
61
Joan Sammond
6d ago

First off, Georgia no longer recognizes the holiday "formerly known as RE Lee's birthday" so there is no confederate holiday that is preventing a weekend voting day. what is preventing a Saturday voting day for the upcoming runoff election is what the state has been observing for several years known as "paid two day thanksgiving holiday". Saying that there is a confederate holiday, and referring to it as "holiday formerly known as RE Lee birthday" is just another drama attempt to claim something is racist in Georgia and that's nonsense. Black, white, yellow, red and brown state employees ALL receive that paid holiday. The state law states elections will not take place following a holiday so people need to get over it. if they don't like it, they can draft a bill to introduce at the upcoming year's legislative session and recommend taking that holiday away from state employees, which is how laws are changed or amended, and good luck with their ridiculousness.

Reply
9
Dangit**
6d ago

Oh my, they will come up with anything to cause problems with this runoff election. No matter what they do in the dark it "WILL" come to the light. Be careful in what you do because God has got his eyes on you.🙂😇😇

Reply
8
