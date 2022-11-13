I Asked Teenagers, 30-Somethings, And People In Their 50s What These Emojis Mean, And I Got Verrry Different Responses From Each Generation
By Molly Capobianco
BuzzFeed
6 days ago
Different generations have verrry different outlooks on life. We view work, the internet, technology, media, and fashion differently — hell, we can't even agree on a type of jean that's cool.
Sooo, of course, when it comes to emoji use, it's safe to say Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers are kind of all over the place.
Lionsgate Films
A recent poll revealed certain emojis that Gen Z would NEVER use , but I wanted to know more about their emoji use in the first place, and how it compares to older generations'. So, I decided to ask three different generations how they use certain emojis.
I talked to two members of Gen Z:
Jo (they/them): a 14-year-old high school freshman
Michael (he/him) : a 13-year-old 8th grader
Two millennials:
Emily (she/her): a 35-year-old writer and professor
Sam (she/they): a 29-year-old writer and artist
And two people in their 50s:
Ant (he/him): a 57-year-old medical professional (Gen X'er)
Mike (he/him): a late-50s medical professional (baby boomer)
Before I asked about specific emojis, I asked for their thoughts on generational emoji use.
Jo, a Gen Z'er, said that their generation doesn't use emojis "the way they’re supposed to be used," and instead, uses them "in an ironic way." They added, "We use emojis a lot as a joke or to imitate someone who would use them literally.”
“Gen Z evolves really fast. If something's funny one day, it’s not necessarily funny the next day, so you have to keep up."
Sam, a millennial, said she thinks younger generations "use emojis as punctuation or as a shorthand response." But "older generations and people not on the ‘net use them in a more serious way.”
Ant, a member of Gen X, said that he uses emojis more "in response to other people's texts." He added, "Younger generations use emojis more than we do. I'm more apt to just type something out."
Next, I randomly picked some emojis and asked them what they mean to them or how they use it. Here's what they had to say:
1. The "skull" emoji:
2. The "loudly crying face" emoji:
3. The "weary face" emoji:
4. The "hot face" emoji:
5. The "smiling face with hearts" emoji:
6. The "folded hands" emoji:
7. The "face with raised eyebrow" emoji:
8. The "exploding head" emoji:
9. The "nail polish" emoji:
10. The "smirking face" emoji:
11. The "face with rolling eyes" emoji:
12. The "melting face" emoji:
13. The "eyes" emoji:
14. And finally, the "rolling on the floor laughing" emoji:
Hmm 🤨 very interesting. Well, no matter how someone uses emojis, I think Sam said it best: "They make communicating more fun."
Do you notice that you use emojis differently than other generations? LMK in the comments!
PARENTS have embarrassed their children in many ways, from dorky clothing to outdated lingo. One parent shared her baby naming blunder and people are mocking her for it, including her ex. Reddit user Blackbirds22 took to the social media platform to share her tentative moniker for her baby boy. The...
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that their team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Comments / 0