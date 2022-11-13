ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

I Asked Teenagers, 30-Somethings, And People In Their 50s What These Emojis Mean, And I Got Verrry Different Responses From Each Generation

By Molly Capobianco
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9R5l_0j9HqutZ00

Different generations have verrry different outlooks on life. We view work, the internet, technology, media, and fashion differently — hell, we can't even agree on a type of jean that's cool.

Sooo, of course, when it comes to emoji use, it's safe to say Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers are kind of all over the place.

Lionsgate Films

A recent poll revealed certain emojis that Gen Z would NEVER use , but I wanted to know more about their emoji use in the first place, and how it compares to older generations'. So, I decided to ask three different generations how they use certain emojis.

I talked to two members of Gen Z:

Jo (they/them): a 14-year-old high school freshman

Michael (he/him) : a 13-year-old 8th grader

Two millennials:

Emily (she/her): a 35-year-old writer and professor

Sam (she/they): a 29-year-old writer and artist

And two people in their 50s:

Ant (he/him): a 57-year-old medical professional (Gen X'er)

Mike (he/him): a late-50s medical professional (baby boomer)

Before I asked about specific emojis, I asked for their thoughts on generational emoji use.

Jo, a Gen Z'er, said that their generation doesn't use emojis "the way they’re supposed to be used," and instead, uses them "in an ironic way." They added, "We use emojis a lot as a joke or to imitate someone who would use them literally.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVxDb_0j9HqutZ00

“If I use a laughing emoji, it would be to imitate someone who uses that emoji.”

Xavier Lorenzo / Getty Images

“Gen Z evolves really fast. If something's funny one day, it’s not necessarily funny the next day, so you have to keep up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1fWK_0j9HqutZ00

"Older generations use emojis very literally. They’re used to longer trends, so they don’t realize when something’s not funny anymore. It’s hard for them to keep up.”

Miguel Pereira / Getty Images

Sam, a millennial, said she thinks younger generations "use emojis as punctuation or as a shorthand response." But "older generations and people not on the ‘net use them in a more serious way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVYiB_0j9HqutZ00
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Ant, a member of Gen X, said that he uses emojis more "in response to other people's texts." He added, "Younger generations use emojis more than we do. I'm more apt to just type something out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUQzi_0j9HqutZ00

And Mike, a baby boomer, said that he thinks older generations are "less likely to use emojis than other generations."

Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Next, I randomly picked some emojis and asked them what they mean to them or how they use it. Here's what they had to say:

1. The "skull" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DMby_0j9HqutZ00
Apple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJBGR_0j9HqutZ00

Jo : "Gives off an 'I’m dead’ vibe, or you can use it as a substitute for ‘bruh.’"

Michael: “If something’s stupid.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zVRqq_0j9HqutZ00

Em: “'Dead,' like 'this thing made me laugh so hard, I died' or 'I'm so shocked by something, but not in a scary way.'”

Sam: "Like, death from embarrassment or 'I’ve decided to pass away,' either from funnies or shock."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HnShj_0j9HqutZ00

Ant: "I don't think I've ever used it, and I'm not sure how I would."

Mike: "I've never used it, but I would if I was saying someone is toxic."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

2. The "loudly crying face" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGBsq_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “Laughing at something, but something that isn’t meant to be funny, like something traumatic.”

Michael: “Like, someone getting injured, but I’m laughing at it.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'Omg that’s so beautiful' or 'cute' or 'good' or 'pure.'”

Sam: "My number-one most used emoji, literally always. Mostly used when I'm super happy or, like, feeling very loved. Sometimes, I use it when I'm sad but not, like, ~Real Sad~."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "If something really sad happened to me or to the person I'm texting, like if their cat died or something."

Mike: "If I heard somebody died, or if I was talking about an emotional movie."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

3. The "weary face" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CpfZ_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “If you were reacting to a hot person.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: “'Help!'”

Sam: "'I can’t believe this' or 'why hath god forsaken me?'”

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "If I was sad about something, like bad news. Or, if I can’t make it to your party."

Mike: "Bad news, sad news. But not somebody dying."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

4. The "hot face" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE8Is_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Michael: “To tell your friends they’re hot, sarcastically, or as a joke.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "Overwhelmed, but I know it’s probably horny."

Sam: "'This person is so hot I’m sweaty.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "Never used it, but 'it’s really hot in here.'"

Mike: "If it’s like 101 degrees, and I’m feeling hot."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

5. The "smiling face with hearts" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Qy8b_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “A passive-aggressive way of bullying someone online. I see people use it in TikTok comments after they say something mean, like, ‘I hate you. 🥰’”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'Thank you, I’m feeling your kindness.'"

Sam: "I don’t use this a lot, but it’s like when someone appreciates something I did, I’ll use this as a ‘you’re welcome.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "If I was expressing love or caring about something or if I was happy to do something."

Mike: "If my family says something nice or sends me baby pictures. Or, if we're gonna get together or have a party. Basically, a happy state of mind."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

6. The "folded hands" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iuaNC_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “It's very versatile — you can use it if you think someone’s hot, after you thank someone, or ‘please,' like you're begging someone."

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'Let’s hope so.'"

Sam: "'Please.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "The most annoying emoji. Someone will send me prayer hands if they want me to be safe, like, 'Have a safe trip.' Ugh, old people use them. It's what old Facebook people send."

Mike: "I use it like, 'God bless.'"

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

7. The "face with raised eyebrow" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJBqw_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “If something is, I hate this word, but ‘sus’ or if someone said something questionable or weird.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: “'Really?!' or 'really…hmm interesting,' but sarcastically.”

Sam: "I don’t think I’ve ever used this because I usually use 🤔 , but typically, it’s like, 'That’s suspicious' or 'That’s weird.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "Never used it, but I would use it as, 'Hmm, I wonder, that’s a tricky situation,' or if I’m kind of skeptical about the situation or what you’re saying."

Mike: "If someone says something against my beliefs or principles. Or, 'I don’t believe you.'"

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

8. The "exploding head" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfRph_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “If someone tells me something I already know, basically sarcastically shocked."

Michael: “Sarcastically, like, ‘No shit, Sherlock,’ or if someone tells me something I don’t care about.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'Mind blown.'"

Sam: "'Mind blown.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "Never used it, but if I was having a DAY, and there was so much going on, and my brain just exploded from bullshit."

Mike: "I’ve never seen this emoji, but I would use it, maybe if i’m confused or overwhelmed."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

9. The "nail polish" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ePMCF_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “'Gay' or 'slay.' Queer people use it to describe themselves. I feel like mostly queer people of color used it years ago, and then, other people started to use it ironically, like, I feel like a lot of straight guys use it ironically with their friends.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "A fancy thing."

Sam: “Literally, any time I’m talking about a queer person (myself included)."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "Just chilling, relaxing."

Mike: "If someone’s being a diva."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

10. The "smirking face" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plesl_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “Implying you’re gonna do something or hinting at something. Also, if someone's attractive, and you’re trying to be low-key about it."

Michael: “Sarcastically, when you’re being super sneaky.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "Mischievous."

Sam: "Joke flirting with my friends or if I’m up to something sneaky."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "No idea when I would use this."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

11. The "face with rolling eyes" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVnyI_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “I use it the way it’s supposed to be used.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "Eye roll."

Sam: "Eye roll."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "If someone is telling you something about someone else, and you have no idea what that other person is talking about."

Mike: "When someone tells you they’re gonna do something stupid or dangerous."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

12. The "melting face" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8VE8_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: “'I wanna die' or 'ugh, I do not wanna do this.' Basically, a distaste for wanting to do something.”

Michael: “Bothered by something you have no control over.”

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'Everything is bad, but here I am existing.' Very similar to the 'this is fine' coffee dog meme ."

Sam: "'Everything is awful, and I hate it.'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "I don’t know what that means."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

13. The "eyes" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjIs8_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: "I’ve never used it or seen anyone use it."

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "'I'm peeping,' like, 'oooh, I'm seeing it,' 'I'm looking.'"

Sam: "'You got a secret? What do you know?'"

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Mike: "I haven’t used it. But, maybe when you see something incredulous and can’t believe your eyes."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

14. And finally, the "rolling on the floor laughing" emoji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W5WIM_0j9HqutZ00
Apple

Jo: "I'd use this to imitate someone who would use it. I'd never use it unironically."

Anzhelika Poltavets / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Em: "It’s useful in more formal interactions where you don’t know if the person is getting your humor."

Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Ant: "I use this frequently — it's the one I use when something is the highest level of funny. 'Lmfao.'"

Mike: "Something's so funny that you’re in tears."

Jsheets19 / Getty Images

Hmm 🤨 very interesting. Well, no matter how someone uses emojis, I think Sam said it best: "They make communicating more fun."

Do you notice that you use emojis differently than other generations? LMK in the comments!

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

“Can’t you afford to split the bill?” Man mortified when called out for not wanting to pay for other’s meals

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’ll never forget the time I went out with a bunch of people for my friend Alison’s birthday and the bill came to over twelve hundred dollars. We were all shocked at the total, even though we had all been drinking and had entrees and some appetizers between us. No one was prepared to pay that much money, and it fell on our one well off friend to put it on her credit card and let us pay her back. Everyone gave her what they could at the time, but this was in the era before Venmo and PayPal, so it was cash only. If a person couldn’t pay their share, they promised to pay her back later.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy