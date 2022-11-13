ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Hilarious Reactions To Democrats Keeping The Senate

By Ryan Schocket
 6 days ago

After winning Nevada and Arizona, CNN predicted that Democrats will officially maintain the Senate. Obviously, this huge victory sparked a bunch of memes and tweets online.

Here are some of the best:

1.

Are you wearing the…The Senate Majority? Yeah, I am.

@adamj_griff 02:59 AM - 13 Nov 2022

2.

dems just won the senate in the middle of tiffany trump’s wedding it literally could not have gone better than this

@AliseNavidad 02:46 AM - 13 Nov 2022

3.

LMAOOO, real time shade on the DEMs winning the Senate from SNL! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

@mmpadellan 04:37 AM - 13 Nov 2022

4.

Democrats are keeping the senate, I’m sure Donald is having a great time at Tiffany’s wedding

@MollyJongFast 02:56 AM - 13 Nov 2022

5.

Democrats confirming judges in 2023:

@treeaston 02:30 AM - 13 Nov 2022

6.

California and Nevada counting votes...

@cbouzy 09:59 PM - 12 Nov 2022

7.

That man gave away his daughter and the US Senate on the same day!.

@covie_93 02:41 AM - 13 Nov 2022

8.

DEMOCRATS KEEP THE SENATE!

@philipjonathn 02:19 PM - 13 Nov 2022

9.

Waking up to a senate majority!!!

@tyycolly 01:17 PM - 13 Nov 2022

10.

Good morning everyone

@B_McC2 11:57 AM - 13 Nov 2022

11.

Biden= 2 - Trump= 0

@BranaaJean 06:31 AM - 13 Nov 2022

12.

Can’t believe Nevada is Tiffany Trump’s “something blue.” 💙

@JohnBuysse 02:24 AM - 13 Nov 2022

13.

Imagine spending $44 billion to tell people on this app to vote red just to lose the senate and most likely the house 🤣 https://t.co/Y8IIHMTuTf

@PoliticsVerse 05:22 AM - 13 Nov 2022

14.

Democrats control the Senate ! Thanks Trump 😃

@bjhnsn176 03:41 AM - 13 Nov 2022

15.

Joe, Kamala, and Chuck Schumer heading back to the Senate with the majority

@notcapnamerica 04:01 AM - 13 Nov 2022

For more coverage of the election, click here .

Comments / 4

