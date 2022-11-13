4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section
Four men are recovering after a shooting in the city's Feltonville section. The shooting occurred on Wyoming Avenue near D Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club. A 37-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder. A 27-year-old man was shot twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the left thigh. A 45-year-old man was shot in the right calf. And a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back. According to police, all four men were transported to Temple Hospital and were placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
