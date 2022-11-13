ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section

6abc Action News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hv36I_0j9GZ62S00

Four men are recovering after a shooting in the city's Feltonville section.

The shooting occurred on Wyoming Avenue near D Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the left thigh.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the right calf.

And a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back.

According to police, all four men were transported to Temple Hospital and were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Related
CBS Philly

22-year-old man shot, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. It happened just after midnight near Susquehanna Avenue and Howard Street. Police found the 22-year-old victim suffering from eight gunshot wounds throughout the body. "He was slumped in the doorway," Capt. AJ Mirabella Jr. said, "at that point, police transported the male to Temple Hospital, where he was pronounced at 12:53 p.m."Police are hopeful that surveillance cameras captured the shooting. There's no word yet on a motive or possible suspects.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11-year-old girl shot in Wilmington: Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Wilmington on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of North Church Street around 10 p.m.Police believe the girl was shot accidentally. They transported her to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.The incident remains under investigation.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia sanitation worker fatally shot while on job

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the shooter who allegedly killed a sanitation worker who was on the job. It happened along the 3300 block of Tudor Street near Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday.Police believe 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson was targeted. Investigators are still working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. "It's not normal around here," Jazz Ransom said. Neighbors in Mayfair heard the barrage of bullets Friday."First I heard probably four, maybe five gunshots," Ransom said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the shooting "wasn't random." "We don't believe it was random just based off the fact...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police Car Jumps Curb During Philly Crash

A Philadelphia police car appeared to jump the curb during a crash Friday morning. The wreck took place near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and West Rittenhouse Street in the Germantown neighborhood before day break. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead a short time later, you could see the police car that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

82-year-old Philadelphia resident went missing over a month ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been over a month since MaryAnn Poston from South Philadelphia was last seen, police tell CBS3 in the hope of gaining information of her whereabouts. The 82-year-old woman lives on the 2300 block of Christian Street.Investigators have told CBS3 that Poston is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.If you see Ms. Poston call police at (215) 696-3013 or dial 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Sanitation Worker Shot, Killed While on the Job in Northeast Philly

A Philadelphia sanitation worker on the job was shot to death on a street near Lincoln High School in Northeast Philadelphia Friday morning. The shooting took place near Roland Avenue near Tudor Street in the Mayfair neighborhood just after 10 a.m., Philadelphia police said. A man in a blue "Dickies-style"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing scheduled for South Street mass shooting suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting had a preliminary hearing Thursday.Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that led to the gunfire that killed three people and injured eleven others on June 4. He's been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.In September, a judge held a preliminary hearing for three other suspects.At the hearing, a judge set a formal arraignment for December 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man found dead inside burning vehicle in North Philly: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle in North Philadelphia. Police officers and fire crews were called to the 3500 block of North 10th Street on Thursday morning just after 4:15 a.m. for vehicles on fire. They extinguished the fire from two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Jeep Cherokee. A man of unknown age was located in the driver seat of the Jeep Cherokee. The fire marshal pronounced the victim dead on the scene just before 6 a.m. The incident has been ruled arson. Homicide detectives are also investigating. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
