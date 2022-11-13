4 men recovering after shooting in city's Feltonville section

Four men are recovering after a shooting in the city's Feltonville section.

The shooting occurred on Wyoming Avenue near D Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the shooting happened after some sort of an incident at a nearby after hours club.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder.

A 27-year-old man was shot twice, once in the left shoulder and once in the left thigh.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the right calf.

And a 34-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back.

According to police, all four men were transported to Temple Hospital and were placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.