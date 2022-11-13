ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji undercard: Tommy Fury fight and all bouts tonight

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Tommy Fury is back in the boxing ring this weekend, as the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson fights on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs Deji .

Before boxing legend Mayweather faces YouTube star Deji in Dubai , Fury will take on a last-minute new opponent in a bid to remain unbeaten as a professional.

FOLLOW LIVE: Mayweather vs Deji – latest fight updates

Fury, 23, last fought on the undercard of Tyson’s successful WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte, which took place at London’s Wembley Stadium in April.

The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski to move to 8-0, four months after pulling out of a scheduled clash with YouTuber Jake Paul due to injury and illness. This August, Fury was again set to box Paul, but the Briton faced travel issues that prevented the contest from going ahead .

Here’s all you need to know as Fury faces a fresh foe on short notice, after a last-minute contract dispute with original opponent Paul Bamba.

When is it?

The event will take place at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Sunday 13 November.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for Mayweather vs Deji expected to follow at 9pm GMT (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK and US.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a monthly cost of £7.99, and Mayweather vs Deji will cost an additional £16.99 for subscribers.

For viewers without a subscription, the event will cost £24.95.

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAOkD_0j9F3vzW00

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji (exhibition)

Tommy Fury vs Rolly Lambert (exhibition)

J’hon Ingram vs Koji Kouzi Tanaka (exhibition)

Jadier Herrera vs Franklin Manzanilla (featherweight)

Jack Fincham vs Anthony Taylor (exhibition)

Bobby Fish vs Boateng Pemprah (middleweight)

Delfine Persoon vs Ikram Kerwat (super-featherweight)

