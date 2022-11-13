"If You Use A Glass Cutting Board, We Can't Be Friends": Cooks Of All Levels Are Revealing Their Most Divisive Culinary Opinions, And They're Pretty Hot Takes

— u/HanMaBoogie

" Cajun does not equal so spicy it can't be eaten . Most Cajun food is full of flavor and not all that spicy.

I have been to a few restaurants and seen dishes to the effect of pasta with 'Cajun sauce.' I don't know what the hell 'Cajun sauce' is, but in all my years, no one in my family has ever made that or heard of it."

— u/orezybedivid