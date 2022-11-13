ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"If You Use A Glass Cutting Board, We Can't Be Friends": Cooks Of All Levels Are Revealing Their Most Divisive Culinary Opinions, And They're Pretty Hot Takes

By Pernell Quilon
 6 days ago

People hold strong opinions when it comes to cooking. I was reminded of this when u/CessnaBlackBelt asked home cooks , "What's your most gatekeeping culinary opinion?" There were so many hot takes you could have cooked an egg in the comments section. Here are just some of the opinions served:

1. "If a Middle Eastern or Mediterranean restaurant serves bad or bland hummus, I’m not even going to bother with the rest of the menu. If you can’t get the basics right, don’t waste my time."

u/Anduinnn

Kitchen Nightmares / Via youtube.com

2. "Burning the sh*t out of food does not make it Cajun."

u/HanMaBoogie

" Cajun does not equal so spicy it can't be eaten . Most Cajun food is full of flavor and not all that spicy.

I have been to a few restaurants and seen dishes to the effect of pasta with 'Cajun sauce.' I don't know what the hell 'Cajun sauce' is, but in all my years, no one in my family has ever made that or heard of it."

u/orezybedivid

Island Vibe Cooking / Via youtube.com

3. "MSG makes average food delicious, and takes delicious food over the top. It is not a bad ingredient."

u/Mendican

Netflix

4. "People slam TikTok recipes, but a lot of them give you the info a four-page website recipe does in, like, 30 seconds, with better visual cues for how to do it."

u/Pays_in_snakes

"'Cook the onions until they look like this,' is a million times more useful than 'cook for three minutes until 165°F,' or whatever."

u/Loose_Acanthaceae201

Cardi B / Via tiktok.com

5. "Stop calling mayo with anything mixed into it aioli."

u/Poet_Pretty

"The name literally means garlic and oil. That is the base to make an aioli. You can get more creative from there, but that's where it starts."

u/BrandanosaurusRex

allthingsbbq / Via youtube.com

6. "Seasoning without measurements is way more fun than seasoning with measurements. I’ve stopped caring about teaspoons and tablespoons, and just throw stuff into the pan until it tastes good."

Bounce_TV / Via giphy.com

u/osmoticmonk

7. "While recipes are useful, folks should prioritize why things work in a recipe over just memorizing a recipe."

Comedy Central / Via giphy.com

u/The_Owl_Bard

8. "Most recipes you find online use way too little spices. One teaspoon of cumin? That's it? Unless you're making a meal for one, GTFO."

u/appleslip

"My biggest gripe with most food blogs, usually run by a white woman with kids, is that if you follow the recipe, the dish turns out under-seasoned and bland. I've made it a rule now that if I see pale hands in the pictures, I'll probably need to at least triple the spices , as well as add additional herbs and spices."

u/MSteds728

Grace Cary / Getty Images

9. "If you don't allow chicken to brown when you're pan frying it, just...don't."

u/TwoLittleNeedleMarks

"A lot of people don't realize you shouldn't crowd your meat when you're browning it."

u/VisualCelery

Chef Billy Parisi / Via youtube.com

10. "I'm of the opinion that you can do whatever the hell you want with food, but if you fundamentally change a dish, you have to change its name. It's all about expectations. If I go into a restaurant and order a carbonara, then when it arrives, they say, 'Oh, we make it with Peperami snack sausages and cream cheese,' then it's...no longer a carbonara. Certain dishes are called what they are for a reason."

"Come on, people."

u/broom-handle

"My wife and I went to a coffee shop years ago, and I'd ordered a BLT — universally meaning bacon, lettuce, and tomato. The food came out, and it was a bagel with egg, cheese, lettuce, and tomato. I tell the waitress that they got my order wrong, and she tells me, ' No, this is our version of a BLT.' I kinda just sat there, staring at my 'bagel lettuce tomato,' trying to process their disconnect. "

u/Different-Horror-581

Jamie Oliver / Via youtube.com

11. "You can't freakin' caramelize onions in less than 20 minutes. I don't give a damn what the hell you think you're doing, or how you think you're going to 'hack' this — that's not caramelized! It just f*cking isn't."

u/JT_3K

America's Test Kitchen / Via youtube.com

12. "When people say white folks can’t cook, I just know that they've been eating the wrong food."

u/Ldiduknowshinigami

"I love that take, considering the French practically invented fine dining and are, in fact, white."

u/thesneakywalrus

Netflix

13. "If you change a recipe when you make it, you’re not allowed to rate it in the reviews without making the original. There's nothing worse than someone rambling about the 14 changes they made to a recipe, and then giving it a three-star review."

u/Slickness81

HBO / allrecipes

14. "One piece of garlic is never enough."

u/Diathor

Florence Pugh / Via Instagram: @florencepugh

15. "Wash your filthy hands. I don't want food poisoning again. And if you use a glass cutting board, we can't be friends."

u/Beared-and-Bored

BuzzFeed Video

16. "A lot of the time, it’s actually not salt that's missing, but some sort of acidity. Especially for things like soups, stews, and sauces. Adding something like a small splash of an appropriate vinegar (I pretty much always use apple cider or white wine vinegar), or even citrus juice, can seriously elevate a dish."

u/RandyMcSexalot

Food Network

17. "If you can't take a full bite of your sandwich or burger in one go, it is a fundamental failure. If your sandwich or burger requires a skewer to maintain integrity, it has fundamentally failed. If you want more filling, scale horizontally, not vertically."

u/Djinjja-Ninja

BBC Three / Via youtube.com

18. And finally: "Please scrape the food off your chopping board with the non-cutting edge of your knife. That is all."

u/Ex-zaviera

Universal

What's your own culinary opinion that'd be considered a hot take? If you can take the heat, drop yours in the comments.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

