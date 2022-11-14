ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russian atrocities in Kherson region same as other regions: Zelensky

By BULENT KILIC, STRINGER, Kenan AUGEARD, -
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JM5uq_0j9Eb6c200
A young boy stands on a destroyed car, waving a Ukrainian flag, at a former Russian checkpoint at an entrance to Kherson on November 13, 2022, days after Russian troops left /AFP

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukrainian forces that retook the city of Kherson found evidence of new war crimes by Russian occupiers.

"The Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country," he said in a nightly address.

"Investigators have already documented more than 400 war crimes," the Ukrainian leader said, without clearly specifying the area in which they were found.

"The bodies of the killed are being found, both civilians and military," he said. "We will find and bring to justice every murderer."

Ukrainians in the liberated city have expressed a deep sense of relief over the end of months of occupation after Russian forces pulled out on Friday.

But, like Zelensky, they said the Russians had left a trail of destruction, laying mines and going on a looting spree -- even stealing animals from a zoo -- before their withdrawal.

"God will punish them. All of them. For everything they did," said Svitlana Vilna, 47.

- 'Still very dangerous' -

Ruined buildings and destroyed military vehicles could be seen at the entrance to the strategic Black Sea port city, where battles raged just days ago.

A smell of burning wood wafted through the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEFjF_0j9Eb6c200
A woman greets a Ukrainian soldier as Kherson residents celebrate the city's liberation from Russian troops /AFP

"I ask you not to forget that the situation in the Kherson region is still very dangerous," Zelensky said.

He said a Ukrainian sapper was killed while removing a mine, while four others were injured.

Zelensky said workers were moving to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by the Russians, including water, electricity, internet and television links, as well as transport and postal services.

Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September.

On Sunday, residents queued to get food, and many adults and children walked around wrapped in Ukrainian flags.

Some gathered in the city's main square, mostly to use Starlink satellite internet and connect with relatives.

"I need to get in touch with my family," said Klavdia Mych, a retired teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hriu8_0j9Eb6c200
Ukraine: bridges destroyed around Kherson /AFP

"We have been without water for a week," the 69-year-old added. "And they say everything is mined. It is very scary."

Viktoria Dybovska, a 30-year-old sales clerk, said the Russians "took everything with them".

"They cleared out the stores," she added.

Oleksandr Todorchuk, founder of the organisation UAnimals, said Russian troops had taken most of the local zoo's animals to Crimea.

"From llamas and wolves to donkeys and squirrels," he said on Facebook.

- Russia fortifying defences -

The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after Russia invaded in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yv6R7_0j9Eb6c200
Kherson was one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed in September /AFP/File

On Saturday, in the village of Pravdyne, outside Kherson, returning locals embraced their neighbours, with some unable to hold back tears.

"Victory, finally!" said Svitlana Galak, who had lost her eldest daughter in the war.

"Thank god we've been liberated and everything will now fall into place," the 43-year-old told AFP.

Several disabled anti-tank mines and grenades, and a number of damaged buildings, could be seen in the settlement.

While de-mining continues, a curfew has been put in place and movement in and out of the city has been limited, local authorities said.

Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv was establishing control over more than 200 settlements in the region.

Around 200 officers were erecting roadblocks and recording "crimes of the Russian occupiers", said Ukraine's police chief Igor Klymenko.

But Russian troops continued to fortify defences on the left bank of the Dnipro River where they had withdrawn from, the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South said Monday.

"It continues to inflict fire damage on our troops and the de-occupied settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro" with heavy artillery and mortars, it said.

Kherson's full recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, with access to both the Black Sea in the west and the Sea of Azov in the east.

- 'What was it all for?' -

Shunned by the West over his offensive in Ukraine, Putin, 70, will not travel to Indonesia for the G20 leaders' summit.

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen heaped pressure on Russia, saying the best way to end global economic tumult was to end the Ukraine war.

"Ending Russia's war is a moral imperative and the single best thing we can do for the global economy," Yellen told reporters in Bali, which is hosting the G20 summit.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed the "remarkable courage" of Ukraine's military and people, and vowed US support "will continue for as long as it takes" to defeat Russia.

In London, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Moscow's "strategic failure" in Kherson could prompt Russians to question the war.

"Ordinary people of Russia must surely ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'"

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Russian mines in Ukraine 'greatest challenge' to landmark ban treaty

Russia's use of newly-produced landmines in Ukraine poses the greatest challenge to the landmark Mine Ban Treaty struck 25 years ago, a monitor said Thursday.    The report said the "greatest challenge" to the emerging norm against landmines "can be seen in new use".
AFP

Power cuts and infrastructure damage after Russian strike: Kyiv

Millions of Ukrainians in more than a dozen provinces are experiencing severe power disruptions as temperatures plunge and almost half of the country's energy infrastructure is in need of repair after weeks of Russian attacks, officials in Kyiv said Friday. The assessment by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal of the widespread damage to the country's grid comes after weeks of sustained Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

No official peace outreach from Russia: Ukraine official

Moscow has not officially contacted Kyiv about peace negotiations, but Russia would in any case need to completely withdraw its forces for talks to take place, a top Ukrainian official said Saturday. The White House said Friday that only Zelensky can decide when to open peace talks with Russia, rejecting the notion that it was pressing Kyiv to negotiate an end to the nearly nine-month war sparked by Moscow's February invasion.
AFP

Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine's air defenses are playing a key role in countering Russia's invasion, preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies and helping shield the country against missile and drone attacks. - 'Top-level priority' - Milley said a Wednesday meeting of dozens of Ukraine's supporters "focused on how we, as a global coalition, can provide the right mix of air defense systems and ammunition for Ukraine to continue its control of the skies and prevent the Russians from achieving air superiority."
AFP

In Russia's 'land of prison' where Brittney Griner is held

The news that American basketball player Brittney Griner had arrived in the IK-2 penal colony in Mordovia, also known as the Russian "land of prisons", left locals rather unmoved. - Black, lesbian and American - But Brittney Griner is a special case: there is talk of a possible prisoner swap between the US and Russia, which could see her return home.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump’s Twitter account reinstated after nearly two-year ban

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.New Twitter owner Elon Musk had held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s account after the majority voted in favour.Mr Trump’s influential Twitter page was suspended for inciting violence following the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Shortly after the announcement, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on Twitter and all of his previous tweets also reappeared. It seems to have been restored with 0 followers and following 0 accounts, but within minutes the number of followers...
AFP

Sunak says UK will support Kyiv 'until Ukraine has won'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday used his first visit to Kyiv to announce a major new air defence package, as the country celebrated retaking the southern city of Kherson. It follows more than 1,000 new air-defence missiles announced by the British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier this week.
AFP

'We're free': Ukraine families reunite as Kherson train station reopens

Tears, smiles and the occasional artillery explosion on Saturday greeted passengers as the first train in eight months pulled into the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson from Kyiv and families divided by war were reunited. She planned to board the train returning to Kyiv on Saturday evening with her son. 
AFP

Negotiating with Moscow would be capitulation: Ukraine presidency

The West's attempts to persuade Ukraine to negotiate with Moscow, after a series of major military victories by Kiev, are "bizarre" and amount to asking for its capitulation, a key adviser to the Ukrainian presidency told AFP. "When you have the initiative on the battlefield, it's slightly bizarre to receive proposals like: 'you will not be able to do everything by military means anyway, you need to negotiate," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak. According to Podolyak, Moscow has not made "any direct proposal" to Kiev for peace talks, preferring to transmit them through intermediaries and even raising the possibility of a ceasefire.
AFP

US pressures Ukraine to weigh talks with Russia

The US is pressuring Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow, with a top Pentagon official saying Kyiv's forces will find it hard to recover all the territory Russia has captured in the war. Rather than pressuring Zelensky, the US should increase arms supplies to help Ukraine soundly defeat the Russian forces, he said.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Funeral held for man killed by Poland missile blast

A funeral was held Saturday for one of the two victims of a missile that struck a Polish village near Ukraine earlier this week, an incident widely believed to have been an accident. Boguslaw Wos, 62, was buried at the local cemetery in a funeral attended by family and friends, village residents, along with troops and Polish and Ukrainian officials.
AFP

Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest US-China meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden aimed at keeping tensions in check. On Monday, Biden and Xi met for three hours at a Group of 20 summit in Bali, the first in-person talks between the leaders of the world's two largest economies since they each became president.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Kazakhstan holds presidential elections after a turbulent year

Kazakhstan holds a snap presidential vote Sunday expected to cement incumbent Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's grip on power, months after deadly unrest spurred a historic power shift in the Central Asian country. In this context, 12 million Kazakhs are called to the polling stations between 0100 GMT and 1500 GMT. First exit polls are expected around 1800 GMT.  Few expect surprises in the polls as Tokayev's victory is all but a foregone conclusion.
AFP

Syrian refugee swimmer hopes biopic helps others displaced

Syrian refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini, who almost drowned at sea fleeing her war-torn country before competing at two Olympics, hopes a new film about her life will help other displaced people. It's where I belong" and predicting she would one day compete in the Olympics. 
AFP

Chinese spy jailed for 20 years for economic espionage

A Chinese intelligence officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court Wednesday for stealing technology from US and French aerospace firms, the Justice Department said. Xu was one of 11 Chinese nationals, including two intelligence officers, named in October 2018 indictments in federal court in Cincinnati, Ohio where GE Aviation is based.
OHIO STATE
AFP

Rival blocs claim majority in Malaysian election stalemate

Rival blocs claimed on Sunday they had secured the support they needed to form a government after Malaysia's hotly contested poll saw no party emerge with a clear majority of parliamentary seats. Ethnic Malay parties have campaigned on a platform that claims that members of Malaysia's majority ethnicity would lose their rights if non-Malays -- such as Anwar's multi-ethnic bloc -- are elected.
AFP

FBI probing cases of bomb-laden drones in US

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday the agency is investigating several cases in which people sought to fly drones equipped with home-made bombs within the United States. Wray, speaking in a hearing on domestic threats by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, did not provide any detail on the armed drone cases.
AFP

S. Korea, Saudi Arabia agree to boost energy and defence ties

The leaders of South Korea and Saudi Arabia agreed Thursday to boost ties in key sectors such as energy and defence, with the oil-rich kingdom signing a slew of deals including a $6.7 billion petrochemical agreement. Among the agreements was Saudi investment for South Korean refiner S-OIL's Shaheen project, which would build petrochemical production facilities in South Korea worth $6.7 billion, Yoon's office said.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

93K+
Followers
36K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy