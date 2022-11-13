ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2 killed, 2 injured after Maserati gets sideswiped by Jeep during hit-and-run, Houston police say

ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

Houston police are searching for the people who fled from the scene of a crash that killed two people and sent two others to the hospital Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said they received the call at about 3 a.m. near West Dallas Street and La Rue Street. Preliminary information indicates a gray Jeep and blue Maserati were speeding on West Dallas, but investigators are unsure if the two cars were racing each other.

They said the Jeep hit the left side of the Maserati, causing it to lose control. The Maserati veered off the road, struck a pole, and hit the patio and fence of the old Nino's Restaurant, near Buffalo Bayou Park.

The Jeep continued rolling until it hit a utility pole at Eberhard. Police say everyone inside the Jeep fled from the scene, although the exact number of occupants is unknown. The vehicle had paper plates issued from the dealership.

Out of the four people in the Maserati, two passengers died at the scene. The driver and third passenger were transported to the hospital in critical condition. All are men, believed to be in their 20s to 30s.

Investigators said there was one witness but no surveillance video yet to help them figure out who the suspects are.

Comments / 33

Fancy
6d ago

I saw the Maserati driver and passenger at the gas station. The driver was behind me in line. He was NOT inebriated at all. The jeep driver of the jeep is an idiot. Why flee, like the registration and license plates won't help them catch you?

Reply(12)
21
Tee G
6d ago

Thank you God for traveling mercies. I was out on the road last night at this time. May they RIP, and hopefully the jeep driver gets caught

Reply(1)
9
Synonym Acronym
6d ago

Damn this is heartbreaking, people be minding their business and somebody like this come along and take their life

Reply
7
 

