Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as hosts denied historic win over All Blacks

Scotland were denied a historic first victory over New Zealand as a nine-point lead against the All Blacks slipped through their fingers in the autumn internationals at Murrayfield.

In the first meeting of the teams in five years, New Zealand made lightning start to quiten the Murrayfield crowd with scores from Samisoni Taukei’aho and debutant Mark Telea inside seven minutes.

But the match turned following a chip-and-charge from Stuart Hogg, resulting in a penalty try and yellow card for Anton Lienert-Brown. Scotland took full advantage, with Darcy Graham intercepting and then finishing a brilliant try to level.

The returning Finn Russell kicked Scotland into the lead before half time, before stretching their advantage to nine points after the break. But New Zealand hit back when Jack Dempsey was shown a yellow card for a knock-on, and Scott Barrett crashed over to help restore their lead.

And a second try from Telea late on sealed New Zealand’s win, as Scotland were made to regret missed chances earlier in the contest. Follow live reaction from Scotland vs New Zealand, below.