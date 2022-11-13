ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE rugby: Result and reaction as hosts denied historic win over All Blacks

By Jamie Braidwood
 6 days ago

Scotland were denied a historic first victory over New Zealand as a nine-point lead against the All Blacks slipped through their fingers in the autumn internationals at Murrayfield.

In the first meeting of the teams in five years, New Zealand made lightning start to quiten the Murrayfield crowd with scores from Samisoni Taukei’aho and debutant Mark Telea inside seven minutes.

But the match turned following a chip-and-charge from Stuart Hogg, resulting in a penalty try and yellow card for Anton Lienert-Brown. Scotland took full advantage, with Darcy Graham intercepting and then finishing a brilliant try to level.

The returning Finn Russell kicked Scotland into the lead before half time, before stretching their advantage to nine points after the break. But New Zealand hit back when Jack Dempsey was shown a yellow card for a knock-on, and Scott Barrett crashed over to help restore their lead.

And a second try from Telea late on sealed New Zealand’s win, as Scotland were made to regret missed chances earlier in the contest. Follow live reaction from Scotland vs New Zealand, below.

On this day in 2015: Eddie Jones announced as England’s new head coach

Eddie Jones was announced as England’s first ever overseas head coach in rugby union on this day in 2015.The Australian took the role on a four-year deal starting in December 2015.Jones, a former Australia and Japan coach, replaced Stuart Lancaster who paid the price when England became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group stage in a dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.As part of Jones’ negotiations with the Rugby Football Union, compensation had to be paid to the Stormers for the early release from his long-term contract with the Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise.“The opportunity to take...
Eddie Jones happy with England’s decision to settle for All Blacks draw

Eddie Jones backed Marcus Smith’s decision to settle for a draw after England fought back from 25-6 down with nine minutes left to avoid defeat in stunning fashion against New Zealand at Twickenham.The hosts looked to be heading for a second autumn international loss with tries from Dalton Papali’i, Codie Taylor and Rieko Ioane putting the All Blacks in control and on course for revenge in the first meeting between the teams since the 2019 World Cup semi-final.When Beauden Barrett kicked a drop goal with 71 minutes on the clock, New Zealand’s advantage stretched to 19 points but he was...
England vs New Zealand LIVE: Rugby result and reaction as England complete incredible comeback to snatch draw

England burgled an outrageous 25-25 draw from New Zealand after being out of the running for most of the match, a late brace from Will Stuart helping them to a result which will nonetheless do little to quieten coach Eddie Jones’s critics.Flanker Dalton Papali’i opened the scoring for New Zealand after just four minutes, appearing to read an English strike play off the tail of their lineout and intercepting Jack van Poortvliet’s pass to run 45 metres untouched. They added a second minutes later, Codie Taylor bundling over from a lineout after England were penalised at the scrum, and...
Ireland vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result and reaction from autumn international as Ireland edge to tight win

Ross Byrne landed a dramatic late penalty as Ireland overcame the loss of captain Johnny Sexton to cap a stellar year with a disjointed 13-10 win over Australia. Replacement fly-half Byrne nailed a difficult kick from wide on the right with just three minutes remaining in Dublin to earn Ireland a record-equalling 12th successive home victory.Andy Farrell’s men struggled for large parts of a disappointing contest and could easily have ended 2022 with a serious reality check against opponents beaten by Italy just last weekend.Ireland centre Bundee Aki marked his return from an eight-game ban with the opening try but the game remained in the balance in the closing stages after Jordan Petaia crossed for the Wallabies.A difficult evening for the Irish began with talisman Sexton withdrawing through injury, with his deputy Jack Crowley booting five points on his maiden Test start before Byrne, who was elevated to the bench at the 11th hour, proving to be the match-winner.Relive the action from the autumn international between Ireland and Australia below:
Late Ross Byrne penalty helps Ireland end stellar year with win over Australia

Ross Byrne landed a dramatic late penalty as Ireland overcame the loss of captain Johnny Sexton to cap a stellar year with a disjointed 13-10 win over Australia.Replacement fly-half Byrne nailed a difficult kick from wide on the right with just three minutes remaining in Dublin to earn Ireland a record-equalling 12th successive home victory.Andy Farrell’s men struggled for large parts of a disappointing contest and could easily have ended 2022 with a serious reality check against opponents beaten by Italy just last weekend.Ireland centre Bundee Aki marked his return from an eight-game ban with the opening try but the...
Andy Farrell: Ireland have a lot to do ahead of next year’s World Cup

Andy Farrell admits Ireland have “a lot to do” ahead of next year’s World Cup after ending a stellar 2022 with an unconvincing 13-10 win from a disjointed “dogfight” against Australia.Replacement fly-half Ross Byrne marked his late elevation to the bench by landing a tricky 77th-minute penalty to earn the below-par Irish a record-equalling 12th successive home victory.Farrell’s men struggled for large parts of a gruelling Dublin evening and could easily have ended their autumn campaign with a serious reality check at the hands of opposition beaten by Italy just last weekend.Twelve straight wins at our place! 🫶#TeamOfUs | #IREvAUS...
Finn Russell has made Scotland No 10 jersey his own admits Gregor Townsend

Gregor Townsend admits Finn Russell is now the man “in possession” of Scotland’s No 10 jersey going into the Six Nations after the fly-half produced a magnificent display in Saturday’s 52-29 victory over ill-disciplined Argentina.The Racing 92 stand-off was controversially omitted from the initial squad named last month for the autumn series, with the head coach raising concerns about his “form and consistency” at club level as he instead placed his faith in Blair Kinghorn and Adam Hastings.However, Russell, on the back of impressive form at club level and injury to Hastings, was handed a recall to the squad ahead...
Kalvin Phillips reveals gym accident almost scuppered World Cup fitness race

Kalvin Phillips has revealed his successful battle to be fit for the World Cup was almost scuppered after he dropped a weight on his foot in the gym last week.The Manchester City midfielder underwent shoulder surgery in September before putting himself through gruelling double sessions in a race against time to make England’s squad for Qatar.While Phillips had played just 14 minutes of competitive football before Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement, he made the cut and jetted out to the Middle East with his 25 team-mates last week.Buzzing is an understatement! I've dreamt of the call to represent my country at...
James Tedesco inspires Australia to Rugby League World Cup glory against Samoa

Captain James Tedesco scored a try in each half to help Australia maintain their global domination with a 30-10 victory over Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup final at Old Trafford.Samoa had made history by becoming the first tier-two nation to reach the final, courtesy of their dramatic semi-final victory over England, and emerged with considerable credit without ever threatening to pull off another shock.The Kangaroos had the patience and composure to deal with their opponents’ unorthodox play and showed their clinical and ruthless side in attack to boss the game and claim a 12th title out of a possible...
Karim Benzema injury: France star ruled out of World Cup with thigh problem

France star Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training.Benzema’s injury is another blow to a France side who are defending the title they won in Russia four years ago but are already missing key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker claimed the Ballon d’Or earlier this year and will be the first reigning winner of the prestigious award to miss the World Cup since Kevin Keegan in 1978.A statement released by the French Football Federation confirmed the news, stating: “Karim...
Stephen Kenny looking to silence critics – Republic of Ireland talking points

Stephen Kenny will send Republic of Ireland into their friendly with Malta on Sunday evening once again needing a result to quieten the dissenters.Ireland slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Norway, in which a disappointing first-half display was compounded by two critical defensive errors, on Thursday to leave Kenny’s critics sharpening their knives once again ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.When you need a result…📍 Malta #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/rEcA0mFZe7— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 18, 2022Ireland have won just seven of the...
‘This is only the beginning’: Mal Meninga predicts more to come from dominant Australia

Mal Meninga predicted a new era of dominance from his all-conquering Kangaroos after Australia claimed their third straight Rugby League World Cup title with a 30-10 win over spirited Samoa at Old Trafford.Six tries, including braces for Latrell Mitchell and James Tedesco, saw Meninga’s men enhance their status as one of the greatest sides in world sport, and the head coach warned: “This is only the beginning for this team.“I can assure you that all these guys are going to be together for the next three, four, five, six years.“If you go back to the 1970s we’ve got a 90...
Ireland vs Australia live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

Ireland will aim to finish their autumn internationals in style as they welcome Australia to Dublin on Saturday evening.Victories over South Africa and Fiji have continued a sensational year for Ireland, adding to their historic summer tour series win over New Zealand, and Andy Farrell will be desperate to finish the autumn with a perfect record.LIVE! Follow Ireland vs Australia with our blogThey face a wounded Wallabies side - literally, as they battle a slew of injuries, and figuratively, with a narrow opening win over Scotland having given way to a one-point loss to France and a first-ever defeat to...
Seamus Coleman urges Ireland to enjoy tough Euro 2024 draw not fear it

Seamus Coleman has told his Republic of Ireland team-mates to treat their tough Euro 2024 draw as a challenge rather than fear it.Ireland open their qualifying campaign against current world champions France in March in a group which also includes perennial European powerhouses the Netherlands, with many commentators dismissing the Republic’s chances of reaching the finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2016.However, as he prepared for Sunday evening’s clash with Malta – Ireland’s last friendly before they tackle the French next year – skipper Coleman was far from concerned by the prospect.He said: “It’s a tough...
Wales striker Kieffer Moore studies Zlatan Ibrahimovic in bid to down England

Wales striker Kieffer Moore says he has been studying Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the hope of knocking England out of the World Cup.The 6ft 5in forward has the same physical build as Swedish great Ibrahimovic and would love to end England’s World Cup interest in Qatar.Moore was born in Torquay and won one cap for England C – the country’s non-league team – but qualified for Wales through his Llanrug-born grandfather and has become a firm favourite with Dragons’ fans since making his debut in 2019.“I can’t wait to knock them out, it would be amazing,” said Moore, looking ahead to...
Manchester United come from behind to claim thrilling win at unbeaten Arsenal

Arsenal dropped their first points of the Women’s Super League season as Manchester United came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium.The clash was one of three fixtures moved to Premier League grounds this weekend and more than 40,000 fans witnessed one of United’s biggest wins and the end of Arsenal’s 14-match winning run in the WSL.Ella Toone deservedly put United ahead late in a first half as the visitors dominated, but Arsenal were level seconds after half-time through Frida Maanum.Laura Wienroither looked like she might have won it for Arsenal in the 73rd minute,...
Voices: My gay wedding is on the same day as the World Cup final – and I’m dreading it

As soon as I heard the news, I felt sick. My wedding is on the same day as the final of the football World Cup. After waiting decades for gay marriage to be legalised, 44 years to meet the love of my life, then having to cancel our first wedding because of Omicron, I’m devastated.Because I find football triggering. It takes me back to the most intense homophobic bullying I suffered at school. Yes, this followed me everywhere, from the playground to the corridors to the school bus, but it was always worst on the football field. There, my...
Today at the World Cup: Gianni Infantino gives bizarre eve-of-tournament speech

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha.Qatar coach Felix Sanchez was hoping for the best as the Gulf nation get set for their World Cup debut on Sunday, while England and Wales continued their preparations ahead of the opening Group B fixtures on Monday.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.Infantino in the spotlightFIFA president Infantino did not hold back when he addressed a pre-tournament media conference in Doha.During an extraordinary hour-long monologue, Infantino took aim at European critics...
Relaxed Ben White out to make his own World Cup memories

Ben White admits he has few memories of watching England as he approaches his first World Cup in the same relaxed fashion which has seen him move up through the leagues.The 25-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season having played the majority of the campaign at right-back, his form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad in Qatar.White joined the Gunners from Brighton in 2021 on the back of a fine season on the south coast after honing his craft with loan spells at Newport, Peterborough and Leeds.He is a contender to start in England’s defence in their...
England defender Eric Dier calls for football to be ‘cherished and looked after’

England defender Eric Dier believes it is essential football is “cherished and looked after in the right way” after saying it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar despite it dampening players’ World Cup excitement.The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up to the 22nd edition of the tournament.FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary press conference that finished just before defender Dier spoke to the media.Like his England team-mates and other players at...
