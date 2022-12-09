Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down
What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's huge Gvardiol bid; Arsenal step up Mudryk interest
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Josko Gvardiol, Mkyhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Marcus Rashford and more.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal renew Vlahovic interest; Shaw on Barcelona radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Joao Felix, Luke Shaw, Christian Pulisic & more.
Man Utd owe Premier League record in unpaid transfer fees
Manchester United owe over £300m in transfer fees - a Premier League record.
Bayer Leverkusen react to Man Utd interest in Jeremie Frimpong
A Bayer Leverkusen director has responded to Man Utd's interest in Jeremie Frimpong.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
Liverpool & Tottenham sent transfer message by Sofyan Amrabat agent
Sofyan Amrabat's agent has responded to Liverpool & Tottenham's interest in the Morocco midfielder.
Liverpool legend gives verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has given his verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah, who starred at the 2022 World Cup for the United States.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Man Utd's reaction to Man City draw underlines progress under Marc Skinner
Marc Skinner reflected on Man Utd's 1-1 draw with Man City in the WSL, highlighting a hunger for more despite impressive start to the season.
8 World Cup stars who could move in the transfer window
Eight players who could soon move to the Premier League after their World Cup performances
Chelsea dealt injury blow as striker leaves Aston Villa friendly on stretcher
Chelsea striker Armando Broja is stretchered off against Aston Villa with a suspected knee injury.
Erik ten Hag confirms Man Utd transfer plans after Cristiano Ronaldo exit
Erik ten Hag responds to questions about Man Utd transfer plans to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ben White returns to Arsenal training after abrupt World Cup departure
Ben White returns to Arsenal training after leaving England's World Cup camp early.
Tottenham 0-2 West Ham - WSL: Player ratings as Hammers win London derby
Player ratings from Tottenham 0-2 West Ham in the WSL.
Jurgen Klinsmann reveals theory behind Harry Kane penalty miss
Germany legend Jurgen Klinsmann has an idea why Harry Kane skied his crucial penalty for England in their World Cup loss to France.
Spanish FA reveal reasons behind Luis Enrique exit
Luis Enrique was not fired as Spain manager because of his Twitch streams, according to president Luis Rubiales
