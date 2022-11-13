ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, PA

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dthX_0j9DEtjE00

Multiple vehicle crash in Mercer County injures more than 6 people 02:03

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJUpa_0j9DEtjE00

Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash.

The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over.

The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.

The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.

Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.

CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County

(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man struck by vehicle in Butler County

A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle this morning in Butler County. A 911 dispatcher said he was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in a bus garage parking lot in the area of Marland Drive, Mars. The extent...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Area Man Identified as Suspect in Homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have identified a suspect in the homicide of a Meadville man whose body was found in Slippery Rock Township on November 3. According to Mercer-based State Police, 31-year-old Johnny Frank Henry Jr., of Meadville, is accused of killing 40-year-old Joseph Detello, whose body was discovered by a passerby in Lawrence County.
MEADVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Man arrested in Columbus for Mercer County homicide

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – The death of a man who was found alongside a road in Slippery Rock Township was ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. According to a police report, Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found by a passerby on Nov. 3 along Young Road.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

No One Injured In Rt. 528 Crash

No one was injured in a crash that happened overnight yesterday in Connoquenessing Township. State police say the accident took place just after midnight Monday on Prospect Road near the intersection with Brenckle Road. 71-year-old Michael Albin of Butler was driving his mini-van when a front tire went flat. He...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
YourErie

Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Van Stolen From Local Church

Police are searching for a missing van that was stolen from a local church. State police say the incident happened earlier this week at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Prospect Road in Franklin Township. The pastor of the church called police yesterday morning after someone broke into the church through...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.

Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Crash snarls eastbound I-80 traffic in Hubbard

Two people are hospitalized after an accident that snarled traffic along Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township. Dispatchers were told that a semi-tractor trailer sideswiped a car along the eastbound lanes of the interstate just before the Hubbard exit. Two people were taken to Sharon Regional Medical Center for treatment. The...
HUBBARD, OH
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Mother Held for Court in Fentanyl-Overdose Death of Two-Year-Old

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a Cooperstown woman facing murder charges in the fentanyl-overdose death of her two-year-old son were held for court on Monday. According to court documents, charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole Goreczny moved forward during a preliminary hearing on Monday, November 14. The following...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy