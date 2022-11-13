Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

Multiple vehicle crash in Mercer County injures more than 6 people 02:03

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.

Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash.

The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over.

The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.

The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.

Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.

CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.