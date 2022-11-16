I shopped at Sephora and Ulta to compare the 2 beauty stores. The latter was the clear winner as it's the perfect one-stop shop.

Inside the Sephora Herald Square location in New York City. Ann Matica/Insider

Sephora and Ulta are strong competitors when it comes to the retail beauty industry.

I decided to shop at the two beauty stores to find out how they compare.

Ann Matica/Insider

When it comes to beauty stores, Sephora and Ulta dominate the market. Ulta has 1,308 stores across the US as of January 2022, while Sephora has an estimated 2,700 stores worldwide.

Source: Ulta and Sephora

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Both companies work with a plethora of beauty brands, ranging from high-end lines to more affordable options. Sephora has more than 340 different brands in its stores, while Ulta carries upwards of 600.I decided to visit the Sephora and Ulta store locations in Herald Square, New York City, to find out which one carries more sought-after beauty brands, has more affordable pricing and offers a better in-store experience overall.As I approached the entrance to Sephora, I noticed a sign that advertised the location's professional makeup services. The services were priced between $30 and $90, depending on the length of the session.Once I was inside, my eyes were immediately drawn to the high-end makeup brands that were strategically placed at the front of the store.A sparkly golden wall displayed Pat McGrath eyeshadow palettes that were priced between $62 and $128.A Dior makeup section was also close by.I saw more affordable makeup options, like those from Benefit, for customers hesitant to splurge on a $38 Dior lip gloss.Sephora also carries brands such as Milk Makeup that have the "Clean at Sephora" sticker, which means the products are formulated without parabens, sulfates, or other potentially harmful chemicals, according to the company.In the middle of the store is the beauty studio, where professional makeup artists were giving Sephora customers makeovers.Along with well-known makeup brands, Sephora also carries celebrity lines like Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.I also spotted Rihanna's highly coveted Fenty Beauty line. Sephora carries the brand's makeup and skincare products.The skincare section at Sephora seemed just as big, if not bigger, than the makeup area.There were already limited-edition holiday bundles on display. The Tatcha skincare sets ranged from $72 to $88.While the extensive skincare department is great for customers looking for popular brands like Drunk Elephant and Supergoop, it may not be the place to go for someone looking for a cheap cleanser or moisturizer.The most affordable brand I could find was Clinique, with products starting around $20.The clean skincare display with Sephora-branded face masks and makeup wipes also offered cheaper prices compared to most of the other brands.Sephora offers a free rewards program that gives loyal customers points on every purchase they make, which they can later redeem in exchange for free products. However, the in-store rewards display was unorganized, making it difficult to figure out how many points each product was.For hair care products, the selection was limited to brands like OUAI and Olaplex that sell shampoo for $30 a bottle.I also only found a couple of hair curling and straightening tools in the entire store, all of which were from the pricey Drybar brand.The entire back wall of the store was completely dedicated to perfumes.Every designer scent I could think of seemed to be available, including a variety of Gucci perfumes that were priced between $73 and $153.Sephora also carries men's cologne, although a few Tom Ford testers seemed to be missing.The store was filled with shoppers browsing the shelves of products, and a long line of customers were waiting for an available register to check out.Once I was done at Sephora, I walked less than a minute down the street to the neighboring Ulta location.Unlike Sephora's black and white floor design and dark shelves, the interior at Ulta was almost shockingly bright with an orange and white color palette.There were holiday-themed products on sale by the entrance, like an Ulta Beauty 12 Days of Nails advent calendar for $22 and NYX Halloween eyeliners for $10.I noticed straight away that Ulta has more affordable makeup brands that Sephora doesn't carry, such as Morphe, which has eyeshadow palettes priced between $13 and $34.There were some popular makeup brands that Sephora also carries in its stores, like Urban Decay.Up until this year, Fenty products were only sold on the Fenty website or at Sephora. I was surprised to see that Ulta had a larger selection of makeup from the line than the Sephora location I had been at.

Source: Elle

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider

Ann Matica/Insider