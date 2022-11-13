Israel's Netanyahu tapped to form next government

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu, on the left, was mandated with forming a new government by President Isaac Herzog /AFP

Israel's veteran ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu secured a mandate Sunday to form a new government, paving the way for his comeback at the helm of what is expected to be the most right-wing administration in the country's history.

After a period of unprecedented political gridlock tested the electorate with five votes in less than four years, the November 1 election gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament.

"I have decided to assign to you, Benjamin Netanyahu, the task of forming a government," President Isaac Herzog told him at a ceremony in Jerusalem.

Accepting the mandate, the 73-year-old right-wing politician widely known as "Bibi" vowed to serve all Israelis, "those who voted for us and those who did not -- it is my responsibility".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nO1F6_0j9A93dW00
Itamar Ben Gvir, leader of the Israeli far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, speaks during consultations with parties at the Presidential Residence in Jerusalem on November 10, 2022 /AFP/File

Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption allegations in court, will have at least 28 days to build a coalition with his allies -- two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and a rising extreme-right alliance called Religious Zionism.

Herzog noted Netanyahu's ongoing trial: "I am not oblivious, of course, to the fact that there are ongoing legal proceedings... and I do not trivialise this at all".

But he said that recent precedent made clear Netanyahu could serve as premier and defend himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIeKc_0j9A93dW00
Palestinian protesters burn tyres during clashes with Israeli security forces at a checkpoint in the centre of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on November 11, 2022 /AFP/File

Netanyahu can seek a two-week extension to his initial mandate but is expected to announce a coalition deal reasonably quickly, given broad ideological unity within the incoming government.

Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, co-leaders of the Religious Zionism bloc, have publicly demanded control of two key ministries -- public security and defence -- at a time when Israeli-Palestinian violence has soared.

- 'Prophetise catastrophe' -

Reports say Netanyahu is reluctant to hand Smotrich the sensitive defence portfolio, but that Smotrich is very much open to becoming finance minister instead.

But Arye Deri, chairman of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, has eyes on the finance ministry too. Smotrich and Deri met on Sunday afternoon in a bid to reach an agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kxj54_0j9A93dW00
After a period of unprecedented political gridlock that forced five elections in less than four years, polls on November 1 gave Netanyahu and his far-right allies a clear majority in the 120-seat parliament /AFP/File

Netanyahu's next moves will be closely scrutinised, as unease mounts in some quarters over his policy plans and the goals of his controversial partners.

But he insisted that those seeking to "prophetise catastrophe and scare the public" are misguided.

"It's not the first time we have heard this kind of talk," he said. "It was wrong then and it is still wrong today," he added, without elaborating.

The new government is however widely expected to pass sweeping judicial reforms, a long-held priority of Israel's right. That could include giving parliament the right to override the supreme court any time it declares legislation to be illegal.

Netanyahu's government may also take full control over appointing supreme court judges, a task currently performed by a panel of lawmakers, sitting judges and lawyers.

Suzie Navot, a constitutional law professor at the Israel Democracy Institute think tank, said "it is difficult for me to exaggerate the damage and danger" of such reforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdjQ8_0j9A93dW00
The Yesh Atid party of outgoing caretaker premier Yair Lapid charged that the incoming government's goal was to 'save Netanyahu from his trial' /AFP/File

The centrist Yesh Atid party of outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday condemned a "dark day for Israel's democracy," in an apparent reference to the judicial reform package.

Yesh Atid charged that the incoming government's goal was to "save Netanyahu from his trial".

- 'Very sensitive questions' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LobBf_0j9A93dW00
The new Israeli parliament /AFP/File

Ben-Gvir, a firebrand known for anti-Arab rhetoric and incendiary calls for Israel to annex the entire West Bank, has repeatedly called for security services to confront Palestinian unrest more harshly.

Recent months have been the deadliest in years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank according to the United Nations, with near daily army raids and an increase in attacks on Israeli forces.

Herzog, whose role is largely symbolic, was reported to have tried to convince outgoing premier Lapid and his defence minister Benny Gantz to form a unity cabinet with Netanyahu, in order to keep Ben-Gvir from entering government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAPlE_0j9A93dW00
Recent months have been the deadliest period in years in the Israeli-occupied West Bank according to the United Nations, with near daily army raids and an increase in clashes and attacks on Israeli forces /AFP/File

The presidency publicly denied the claims.

But Herzog this week told Ben-Gvir that he had received "questions from Israeli citizens and world leaders... very sensitive questions on human rights".

The president added: "There is a certain image of you and your party which seems -- and I'll say it in all honesty -- worrying in many regards."

The trickle of phone calls by world leaders congratulating Netanyahu on his election victory continued Sunday, with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa expressing his desire to bring cooperation between the countries to new heights, the Israeli leader's office said.

Israel and Bahrain normalised ties in 2020.

Related
The Independent

Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution

Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Salon

"Shocked and horrified": Alarm as Netanyahu set to form Israel's most right-wing government ever

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. People around the world have expressed concerns about Israelis empowering indicted former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the nation's most far-right government in history since Israel held its fifth election in less than four years on Tuesday.
TheDailyBeast

This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It

Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Intercept

Jewish Israelis Smoke Weed Without Fear. Their Palestinian Neighbors Face Harsh Penalties.

In bars and cafes across Israel, the air is thick with cannabis smoke. For years, smoking weed has been socially permissible in Israel despite being technically illegal. Patio tables in cities like Tel Aviv are dotted with people openly rolling joints and lighting up without a second thought. Ironically, smoking pot is tolerated in more public places in Israel than in countries like Canada, where recreational cannabis is legal. In Israel’s trendy cafes and middle-class Jewish neighborhoods, police often turn a blind eye.
The Jewish Press

Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran

An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
maritime-executive.com

Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
msn.com

Israeli defense minister calls US investigation into journalist's killing a 'grave mistake'

The U.S. is investigating the death of Palestinian American journalist Shirin Abu Akleh. Israel's defense minister said Israel would not cooperate. The investigation was rebuffed Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said during a speech to Israel's parliament that, "Our strong protest has been conveyed to the Americans at the appropriate levels. IDF soldiers will not be investigated by the FBI or by any foreign country or body, however friendly."
KEYT

Israel readies indictments in death of Palestinian-American

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli army has moved toward the indictment of two commanders over the death of a 78-year-old Palestinian-American man who was dragged from a car, bound and blindfolded after being stopped at a checkpoint. The Israeli military statement on Thursday nonetheless played down the role of the two commanders in the death of Omar Assad, saying it was “not possible to establish a correlation” between their conduct and his abrupt death. Israel has come under criticism from human rights groups that say it rarely holds soldiers accountable for the deaths of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The case of Assad, who lived for four decades in the United States, has drawn intense international scrutiny.
The Jewish Press

Diplomatic Invective: UN Takes Its War on Israel to Next Level

Every number of years, Israel’s adversaries at the UN undertake an initiative whose clear intention is to undermine the very legitimacy of the State of Israel. No one can forget the 1975 “Zionism is Racism” resolution in the UN General Assembly, which Ambassador Chaim Herzog famously tore up as he stood on the rostrum of that body. True, in 1991 the UN revoked the resolution, but it left its mark nonetheless. Trying to undermine Israel’s legitimacy remained a theme in global affairs years later; no one sought to undermine the legitimacy of France, Germany or Sweden.
AOL Corp

Israeli forces kill young Palestinian woman in West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday. The Israeli military said soldiers opened fire on a vehicle that was accelerating toward them after they signaled for it to stop, adding that the incident was under review.
The Jewish Press

Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?

According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
The Jewish Press

A Big Difference between Israel and the Palestinians

Israel has too many elections. The Palestinians have too few. In the last four years, Israel has had five elections. Since 2006 — when Hamas won 74 of the 132 seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council — the Palestinians have had none. Mahmoud Abbas has been serving his “four-year term” as president of the Palestinian Authority since 2005, and there is little evidence that he — or anyone else — will be up for election anytime soon. Part of the reason for the Palestinian Authority’s unwillingness to let the people decide is their understandable concern that Hamas will once again prevail.
The Jewish Press

Netanyahu Recycling Favorite Negotiations Tactic with Smotrich, Ben Gvir: Divide & Conquer

After completing the required round of consultations with all incoming Knesset factions, President Isaac Herzog summoned Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the task of forming the next Israeli government. According to Basic Law: Government, from the moment the President assigns him the task, Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a new government. Should an extension be required, the President has the authority to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days according to the law.
The Jewish Press

J Street Joins Israel Haters on FBI Probe, ‘Deeply Disappointed’ by Gantz’s Rejection

Perhaps the folks at J Street have a different understanding of the term “pro-Israel,” believing it means “attack Israel blindly at every opportunity to align with the worst left-wing enemies of the Jewish State.” That would explain the group’s announcement on Tuesday that “as a pro-Israel, pro-peace organization that strongly supports the US-Israel relationship, we find it deeply disappointing that leaders of the outgoing Israeli government have already stated that they will refuse to cooperate with the US investigation.”
BBC

Three Israelis killed by Palestinian in West Bank knife and car attack

Three Israelis have been killed by a Palestinian in a knife and car-ramming attack near a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, the military says. The attacker stabbed civilians by an industrial zone and petrol station before hitting others with a car, military and media reports say. The 18-year-old...
