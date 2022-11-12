Read full article on original website
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover
A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
Tim Johnson back home after life-and-death battle with West Nile virus, with a message about civility and decency
Photo caption: Tim Johnson is greeted by one of the signs at his Sioux Falls condo complex welcoming him home Tuesday after a two-month battle with West Nile virus. Photo courtesy Barb Johnson. Tuesday was, to say the least, not a great day for South Dakota Democrats. At least, not...
Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
JBS caught using child labor for food safety services; contractor called into federal court
JBS S.A. — the Brazilian company that is the largest meat processing company in the world — has some key JBS USA food safety jobs to fill after being caught using child contractors for overnight sanitation services. The jobs are open because federal Judge John M. Gerrard has...
