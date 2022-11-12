ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bring Me The News

Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge

South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kicdam.com

Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash

Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
ROUND LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi

(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
KANDIYOHI, MN
stantonregister.com

Speed Believed To Be Factor In Rollover

A 26-year-old man was transported after a rollover accident in Stanton County on Saturday afternoon. At about 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident that sent the lone driver to the hospital with severe facial/head injuries, according to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Highway Patrol, westbound lanes on I-90 are closed due to a multiple-car fatal crash. Two people died Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford F150 pickup was...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Local man convicted in connection with large meth ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The United States Attorney’s Office says Omar Perez-Ochoa, 31 of Sioux Falls, is found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Launder Monetary Instruments. Another man, John Radermacher, 41 Couderay, Wisconsin, is also found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

