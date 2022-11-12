(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.

