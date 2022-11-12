ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

FAU Knocks off Florida in Historic Win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team earned a historic win on Monday night. The Owls went into Gainesville and knocked off the Florida Gators by a 76-74 final score in a thrilling contest. The win was FAU's first ever over the Gators and was FAU's first over a Power Five opponent since 2018, when the Owls upset Illinois on the road.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls Head to Gainesville to Face the Gators

Gainesville, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team will wrap up its seven-day road trip at Florida on Monday night. The Owls (1-1) will tip off against the Gators (2-0) at 7 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network/ESPN+ and listened to on the radio on FoxSports 640am South Florida.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fausports.com

Owls open 2022-23 season at Bethune-Cookman Monday

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic women's basketball (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) opens the 2022-23 season on the road Monday as the Owls travel to Daytona Beach to take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1, 0-0 SWAC). Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET inside Moore Gymnasium. Fans can also catch the game live on YouTube.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy