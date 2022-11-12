ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball to host No. 7 Iowa State Wednesday

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.
unipanthers.com

Panther volleyball to face Drake in Des Moines

Des Moines, Iowa | Knapp Center (6,400) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marquee matchups do not come much bigger than Wednesday's meeting at the Knapp Center between the first-place UNI Panther volleyball team and the second-place Drake Bulldogs in the final regular season contest for both squads. The Panthers own a 17-match win streak against Missouri Valley Conference competition including last month's 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs in the McLeod Center. Drake has won all of the 10 tilts that followed the defeat to its in-state rival.
aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball grabs 20-point win over Saint Louis

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers had contributions from their entire lineup in the 84-64 route of the Saint Louis Billikens. A career-high game for point guard Maya McDermott and two other players scoring in double figures were the highlights of a bounce-back offensive game for UNI. Along with McDermott setting personal bests, forward Grace Boffeli notched her second double-double in as many games. It was an all-around performance for the Panthers in their second win of the season.
WSET

Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
wfxrtv.com

UVA Press Conference

Gratitude is the easiest way to change one's perspective of the world. It allows us to appreciate the positive rather than focus on the negative in our lives. Extended mental health services offered at UVA after …. It was a very somber Tuesday on the campus of The University of...
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
