Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
UNI women's basketball to host No. 7 Iowa State Wednesday
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers will welcome their first of two ranked opponents to the McLeod Center on Wednesday evening. No. 7 Iowa State will travel to Cedar Falls for the first of three in-state games for UNI. The Cyclones are coming off two straight double-digit wins against Southern University and Cleveland State to take on the Panthers. UNI is also 2-0 and hopes to get a home-court advantage against Iowa State after taking them to the wire last season in Ames. Wednesday's game is also a canned food drive for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Fans that bring canned food to the McLeod Center will get a ticket voucher for an upcoming game this season.
Panther volleyball to face Drake in Des Moines
Des Moines, Iowa | Knapp Center (6,400) 1540 KXEL - Panther Sports Radio Network (Chris Kleinhans-Schulz: Play-by-Play) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Marquee matchups do not come much bigger than Wednesday's meeting at the Knapp Center between the first-place UNI Panther volleyball team and the second-place Drake Bulldogs in the final regular season contest for both squads. The Panthers own a 17-match win streak against Missouri Valley Conference competition including last month's 3-1 victory against the Bulldogs in the McLeod Center. Drake has won all of the 10 tilts that followed the defeat to its in-state rival.
Elliott: ‘I’m not worried; I’m not going to change my message’ as UVA slips to 1-6 in ACC
A smattering of boos followed Virginia’s football team off the field at halftime of the Cavaliers’ 37-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. UVA trailed 28-0 before the smallest crowd of the season (36,529) and the smallest since the second game of the 2021 campaign. As attendance...
Univ. of Northern Iowa sheltered in place at hotel during shooting at Univ. of Virginia
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCCI) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team is safe back home in Cedar Falls after traveling to Charlottesville. The team was supposed to play against the University of Virginia Monday night, but the game was canceled following a deadly shooting on campus on Sunday.
Wisconsin Sends Players Home Following Tragic Virginia Football News
The college football world woke up to devastating news on Monday morning. Three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former member of the team on Sunday night, the university has now confirmed. Wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavell Davis Jr. and linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed ...
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
Coach: Virginia football players killed in campus shooting 'were all good kids'
Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids."
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
UNI women's basketball grabs 20-point win over Saint Louis
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers had contributions from their entire lineup in the 84-64 route of the Saint Louis Billikens. A career-high game for point guard Maya McDermott and two other players scoring in double figures were the highlights of a bounce-back offensive game for UNI. Along with McDermott setting personal bests, forward Grace Boffeli notched her second double-double in as many games. It was an all-around performance for the Panthers in their second win of the season.
University of Virginia confirms identities of three football players killed in shooting
Lavel Davis, Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA's football team.
Football Friday 2022: Region Semifinal Matchups set
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here are the #ABC13FootballFriday Region Semifinal brackets. (Game times are TBA, unless noted) #5 Turner Ashby vs. #1 L.C.A. (Saturday 7pm) #3 Salem vs. #2 Louisa Co. Region 5D:. #4 Riverbend vs. #1 Stone Bridge. #3 Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. #2 Mountain View.
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
‘It’s just horrific’: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham offers condolences, empathizes with tragic deaths at Virginia
The Utah Utes coach has dealt with the deaths of two Ute players, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, the past two years in Salt Lake City
UVA Press Conference
Gratitude is the easiest way to change one's perspective of the world. It allows us to appreciate the positive rather than focus on the negative in our lives. Extended mental health services offered at UVA after …. It was a very somber Tuesday on the campus of The University of...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
University of Virginia alum shocked by deadly shooting at alma mater
Ciandress Jackson is from Greensboro and graduated from UVA in 2004. She says the news still hits close to home.
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
