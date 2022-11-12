Read full article on original website
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
hartfordhawks.com
Women's Hoops Falls to Quinnipiac
HAMDEN, Conn. – — Nayeli Dowding tallied a career-high 11 points as the Hawks fell to Quinnipiac, 85-30 on Monday night. Hartford fell to 0-2 on the young season, while the Bobcats improved to 2-1. QUINNIPIAC 85, HARTFORD 30. Quinnipiac opened the game on a 7-2 run to...
hartfordhawks.com
Hawks Reignite Rivalry at BU
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford men's basketball will be back in action Thursday night when the Hawks (1-2) travel to take on longtime rival Boston University (2-1, 0-0 Patriot). Tipoff from Case Gym is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Terriers are coming off a dominant 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales while Hartford fell on the road at St. Francis (Pa.) this past weekend.
milfordmirror.com
New Haven football team earns Division II playoff berth, will face Sheperd
The University of New Haven football team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Though the Chargers had to sweat out the announcement a bit. UNH will play at Shepherd Saturday in West Virginia. Shepherd, which opened its season with a 48-7 win at Southern Connecticut, is 10-1, having lost to Indiana (Pa.) in the PSAC championship game this past weekend. The Chargers (8-2) defeated SCSU in their finale Saturday 54-14.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
trumbulltimes.com
Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
fox61.com
Fall Bucket List takes adventurers across all of Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The FOX61 Connecticut Bucket List is back - with all our favorite fall spots!. Hosts Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli are hitting the roads and stopping at their favorite spots to add them to any bucket list. Forge City Works. Forge City Works in the heart...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: West Hartford native discusses being his own boss
(WTNH) – So many people would love to be their own boss. It’s not always easy, but freedom can bring lots of joy and money. Entrepreneurs are behind so many small businesses. A West Hartford native who created his own company credits his mom and dad for his...
ctexaminer.com
Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.
The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
fox61.com
Hartford announces $1 million Small Business Investment Fund
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the city will use $1 million from a small business investment fund to help small businesses grow and prosper. It is no secret that new businesses are making downtown Hartford their home, especially in downtown Hartford. This new grant program is for businesses that have been open and operating for at least a year.
Eyewitness News
CT Lottery: $45,000 Keno ticket sold in May set to expire Sunday
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A $45,000 Keno ticket will expire Sunday if the winner does not claim it soon. According to the Connecticut Lottery, this ticket was sold back in May at the Getty Mart on Hamilton Ave in Waterbury. The winning numbers are 696205 with a 7 of 7...
Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk
Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
New Britain Herald
Newington man gets decade in prison after arranging for tractor trailer drivers to bring cocaine into Connecticut
A Newington man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for trafficking drugs into Connecticut using truck drivers – during an investigation in which more than $1 million in cash was seized. Angel Luis Rodriguez, who also goes by “Lou Rock,” 45, received his 10-year prison sentence during...
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police. At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.
Eyewitness News
Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
Eyewitness News
Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
A look at the future of Waterford’s once-thriving Crystal Mall
Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
