Hartford, CT

hartfordhawks.com

Women's Hoops Falls to Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. – — Nayeli Dowding tallied a career-high 11 points as the Hawks fell to Quinnipiac, 85-30 on Monday night. Hartford fell to 0-2 on the young season, while the Bobcats improved to 2-1. QUINNIPIAC 85, HARTFORD 30. Quinnipiac opened the game on a 7-2 run to...
HAMDEN, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Hawks Reignite Rivalry at BU

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford men's basketball will be back in action Thursday night when the Hawks (1-2) travel to take on longtime rival Boston University (2-1, 0-0 Patriot). Tipoff from Case Gym is set for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Terriers are coming off a dominant 96-51 victory over Johnson & Wales while Hartford fell on the road at St. Francis (Pa.) this past weekend.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

New Haven football team earns Division II playoff berth, will face Sheperd

The University of New Haven football team is headed to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Though the Chargers had to sweat out the announcement a bit. UNH will play at Shepherd Saturday in West Virginia. Shepherd, which opened its season with a 48-7 win at Southern Connecticut, is 10-1, having lost to Indiana (Pa.) in the PSAC championship game this past weekend. The Chargers (8-2) defeated SCSU in their finale Saturday 54-14.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
GLASTONBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Road crews in northern CT prepare for first winter storm of season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crews in northern Connecticut communities are preparing for up to 3 inches of slushy snow and sleet expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the first winter storm of the season,. Winter weather advisories have been issued for Litchfield...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Fall Bucket List takes adventurers across all of Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The FOX61 Connecticut Bucket List is back - with all our favorite fall spots!. Hosts Keith McGilvery and Rachel Piscitelli are hitting the roads and stopping at their favorite spots to add them to any bucket list. Forge City Works. Forge City Works in the heart...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Hartford announces $1 million Small Business Investment Fund

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the city will use $1 million from a small business investment fund to help small businesses grow and prosper. It is no secret that new businesses are making downtown Hartford their home, especially in downtown Hartford. This new grant program is for businesses that have been open and operating for at least a year.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Haven Hot Chicken expands to new locations in North Haven, Norwalk

Conn. (WTNH) — A local hot spot for Nashville-style hot chicken just announced that they’ll be expanding their horizons in 2023. Haven Hot Chicken, best known for its Nashville-hot chicken and its “Not Chicken” (a cauliflower-based substitute), said it was one of the first restaurants to bring a Nashville Hot Chicken concept to New England. […]
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8

NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police. At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Concerns over home heating costs as cold temperatures arrive

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - From temperatures in the 70s this weekend to the potential for a little snow tomorrow night, talk about a wild swing. As we head towards winter, the focus shifts towards heating your home and the rising costs. With the temperatures dropping, the demand is up. Whether...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Route 6 east closed due to motorcycle accident

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 6 east was closed between Shippee School House road and Rhode Island State line due to a motorcycle accident. State Police say they received reports of a motor vehicle collision on Providence Pike at 3:15pm. Serious injuries were reported but the extent is unknown at...
KILLINGLY, CT
WTNH

$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT

