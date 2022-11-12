The Prince of Wales has addressed the controversy over his support for the England football team in the World Cup.William insisted he would be cheering for both England and Wales during the tournament, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, during his visit to the Welsh Parliament.On Tuesday, Welsh actor Michael Sheen tweeted that it was “entirely inappropriate” for William to visit the England team and present them with their shirts given his role.But William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not have “suddenly” dropped his support for the England team, which he has held since he...

6 HOURS AGO