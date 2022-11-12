Read full article on original website
Blackpool Week, Highest Scorer, Lowest Scorer, Bottom 2 and Eliminated
Well, last week was SO unpredictable. Highlight for me was the AMAZING table topper from Fleur!. Now on to Blackpool and please, please, please make it fulfill its promise and anticipation! 🍾💥🌈🥂. Many thanks to Fudd for updating Week Eight's scores and of course the ongoing table...
William addresses World Cup team support during Senedd visit
The Prince of Wales has addressed the controversy over his support for the England football team in the World Cup.William insisted he would be cheering for both England and Wales during the tournament, which begins in Qatar on Sunday, during his visit to the Welsh Parliament.On Tuesday, Welsh actor Michael Sheen tweeted that it was “entirely inappropriate” for William to visit the England team and present them with their shirts given his role.But William told Elin Jones, Llywydd of the Senedd, that he could not have “suddenly” dropped his support for the England team, which he has held since he...
The difference between Matt and George
We have the 'Rehabilitation of Offenders Act' here in Britain. That means that once a person has paid their dues and served their time they should be free of hindrance. The difference between George and Matt is George paid his dues. Matt is still a working cog in a government that is slowly stripping you of your freedoms. Matts lies and attempts at self preservation meant 37 thousand people lost their lives.
BBC phasing out SD services on Freesat in 2023
The BBC will begin to close its standard definition regional services on satellite next year, followed by the closure of their remaining SD channels at a later (currently unspecified) date. All of the BBC's services will be available in HD, so the only way to continue viewing BBC TV on Freesat will be via HD-capable equipment.
Kevin Sinfield fundraiser nears £500k mark on day four of Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge
Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease was edging towards half-a-million pounds as he completed day four of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in Stokesley.The running total for Sinfield’s quest, in which he is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days before reaching Old Trafford at half-time in Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final, sat at £461,957.65 shortly after his arrival in Stokesley.Starting in Chester-le-Street, Sinfield’s route included a stop at the Riverside Stadium where he was welcomed on to the pitch and presented with a signed Middlesbrough shirt to boost his...
Alex Fletcher: Bath City to resume fixtures after striker's serious head injury
Bath City are to return to action on Saturday for the first time since striker Alex Fletcher suffered a serious head injury during a match. The 23-year-old remains in a critical condition in intensive care after crashing into advertising hoardings during Bath's National League South game with Dulwich Hamlet on 8 November.
Strictly: Reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis shares her 2022 winner prediction
Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis has revealed who she thinks will win the 2022 series.The EastEnders actor is the reigning Strictly champ, having won the Glitterball Trophy in 2021 with partner Giovanni Pernice.Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf, wowed the judges and audiences throughout the competition, but was best known for her Couple’s Choice routine to “Symphony” by Clean Bandit.During the performance, the pair danced a stretch of the routine in total silence, to recreate Ayling-Ellis’s experience of dancing without being able to hear the music for the audience.Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday (16 November), Ayling-Ellis recalled her experience...
EE - Time to say Bye to Vi?
I really want to like Vi and Gwen Taylor is a decent Actress but Vi is just not working as a Character. Is it time to say Bye to Vi?. As much as I want the Older Cast to be rebuilt, Vi is serving no purpose and the writing for her is appalling.
Stopped watching
After seeing the posts on this forum, I’ve stopped watching the show this year. The entire drama with Matt Hancock entering the jungle is frankly, too much to bear. He is a serving MP, on salary, and should not be in Australia in the first place. Secondly, he was involved in a deeply shoddy front-bench team who did not handle the COVID-19 response successfully whatsoever and saw several millions die. He also flouted lockdown rules and made major mistakes in his role.
Josh Benson interview: Barnsley midfielder on relegation pain, Michael Duff's influence and dreams of one day returning to the Premier League
Playing League One football was unlikely to have been anything more than an afterthought in Josh Benson's mind as he developed during a decade at Arsenal's famed Hale End academy. It probably could not have been any further from his mind when he made his Premier League debut for Burnley...
Mohammad Abbas: Hampshire fast bowler signs new two-year deal
Hampshire fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the club until the end of 2024. The 32-year-old Pakistan seamer helped form one of the County Championship's most impressive bowling attacks last season, taking 50 wickets in 12 matches. "I'm very pleased to be staying...
Jesse Lingard: ‘Nobody really knew about my struggles. We’re all human’
Jesse Lingard tells David Hytner his depression during a lost period at Manchester United left him not wanting to play football and opens up on how lockdown helped him reset
Final section of M1 upgrade begins phased opening
The final stretch of the M1 upgrade between Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes and Northampton has started its phased opening. A fourth lane will be available for the next four nights between junction 15 (Northampton) and 16 (Upper Heyford). By 06:00 GMT on Friday the whole section would have the additional lane...
