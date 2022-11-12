Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
kalw.org
Bay Area Faults / Shaking Skyscrapers / Hey Area: Earthquake Questions
Today, San Francisco structural engineers tell us how to improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. And we hear from a UC Berkeley seismology expert about what Bay Area fault is most likely to cause the next quake - for him, it’s close to home. Plus, have you ever heard of earthquake weather? Is it a real thing?
sfstandard.com
Meet San Francisco’s Coolest & Cutest New Creatures
A quartet of exotic new animals have arrived at the San Francisco Zoo and the California Academy of Sciences recently, including a pint-sized hippopotamus, a pair of penguin chicks and a hot young Komodo dragon. So while Twitter crumbles and the announcement of another Trump presidential run looms, we offer you cute pics of a few unique emotional support animals to get you through your day—and maybe make you think about fighting for the environment a bit more.
sfstandard.com
SF Lands $25M From Recology To Stabilize Trash-Hauling Rates
San Francisco secured a $25 million deal to stabilize the cost of trash-hauling for residents. The agreement announced Tuesday culminates more than two years of talks between the city and Recology, which came under scrutiny in early 2020 with a probe into former Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru taking bribes in exchange for his influence.
theatlasheart.com
Where to Find Korean Corn Dogs in the San Francisco Bay Area [Our Top Picks]
Crunch your way through the best Korean corn dogs in San Francisco and beyond. Korean corn dogs, the classic state fair snack with a twist, have taken social media by storm recently. They first made an appearance in 2016 on the South Korea street food scene. Since then, their Insta-friendly...
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
Investopedia
Tech Layoffs, Work From Home Weigh on Office Markets
Big Tech is shrinking as diminished profits and slumping share prices dictate layoffs, and so is the footprint of the leading tech firms in cities that have grown increasingly reliant on the industry. Key Takeaways. Big tech companies are shrinking office footprints amid layoffs and a bear market. San Francisco...
kalw.org
Bay Area faults- what UC seismologists are looking at next
Many Bay Area residents felt that 5.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the San Jose area a few weeks ago. KALW's Hana Baba definitely felt it in Union City and like many people, she ran to her phone to see if anyone else had and they did. Since then most of her conversations after that were questions about the faults that we live on. So, Hana called up UC Berkeley Seismologist Roland Berggman, who studies active tectonics to find out.
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
luxesource.com
Dip Into This Outdoor Tub Inspired By Japanese Bathing Rituals
When hired by clients with an appreciation for the Japanese bathing ritual of a shower to cleanse the body followed by a bath to cleanse the soul, Lindsay Anyon Brier saw a unique opportunity for an exterior wellness space. Specifically, when the designer viewed their Piedmont, California, home’s expansive deck set conveniently off a gym and sauna, she envisioned the perfect place for a soaking tub.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s 221 Homes Plan at Former Mortuary Includes Child Care Center
The sites of a shuttered mortuary and auto repair shop may be converted into hundreds of homes. Located at 1101 and 1123 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood, the project consists of a pair of buildings. One building would become a 14-story tower with 198 rental homes,...
sfstandard.com
City Leaders Get Earful on Housing, Extend Pot Tax Holiday
Tuesday saw a frustrated Board of Supervisors dragged kicking and screaming into a sobering four-plus-hour hearing on San Francisco’s plan to meet state housing targets. The board also introduced legislation inspired by the marathon housing hearing and, separately, resolved to create a new cultural district. A New Pacific Islander...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2.8-magnitude earthquake shakes up San Francisco Bay Area, seismologists say
A 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by hundreds of people struck near Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile deep quake hit at 9:22 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, about 1.5 miles south of Half Moon Bay, according to the USGS. Hundreds of...
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
sfstandard.com
Amazon To Cut 263 Jobs in Sunnyvale Amid Mass Layoff Rumors
The layoffs are coming fast and furious in the Bay Area tech sector, and Amazon is the latest to post a layoff notice affecting hundreds of employees in the area. On Tuesday, Amazon filed a notice with the state that it is eliminating 263 jobs at its Sunnyvale offices in engineering, design and other functions. On Nov. 4, the company also filed a notice that it is cutting 53 jobs at a facility in Irvine.
East Bay business abruptly vanishes from Google with 'no explanation'
Google recently and inexplicably removed “Big Family Mover” – a two-decade old Oakland-based independent company which specializes in residential and small business moves – off the Internet.
sfstandard.com
Taste the Playa: Famous Burning Man Art Car Comes to the Bay
The Mexico City-based art car known to Burning Man regulars as Mayan Warrior is bringing a super-secret DJ lineup and a 300-watt laser light show to the Cow Palace this Saturday. The decked-out art car is not only on a mission to spread Burner culture and Mexican electronic music, but...
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
Comments / 2