Volunteers needed for Milford Winter Festivities
Downtown Milford, Inc. (DMI) invites you to participate in Milford’s 2022 Winter Festivities. Milford’s Winter Festivities begin with the arrival of Santa Claus in the Downtown on Saturday November 26th at 11AM and continue with “The Holiday Stroll & Christmas Market” on Saturday December 3rd, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Join the DMI Promotion Committee as they prepare for one ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Aerial look at Lewes in 1939
Lewes is a town steeped in history, and some of that history is documented in this 1939 aerial photograph by J. Victor Dallin. Kings Highway runs from the bottom right to the upper left of this photograph. DeVries Circle is easily recognizable in the lower left, but it appears to be a dirt road. A few weeks ago, we showed an aerial photograph of the railroad running down the middle of Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach. Trains using that railroad came from Lewes. In the 1930s, the Queen Anne Railroad ran through town, with the historic swing bridge providing access across the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The railroad also had a spur to the south to Rehoboth Beach until the early 1970s. That’s now the Junction & Breakwater Trail. When the swing bridge was determined to be unsafe, the rest of the railroad in Lewes was decommissioned in 2017 and the tracks were eventually removed. The state used the right of way to create the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail, which will eventually connect Lewes to Georgetown.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
Cape Gazette
We are Hiring! Lewes, DE
We are currently seeking hardworking and motivated individuals to join our team of “Pizza Tech” specialists. We offer training on-site! Touch Of Italy is well-known for our great food and our stellar staff! Jump on with us and discover why!. We provide a fun and energetic environment that...
WBOC
Housing Alliance Reports Increased Homelessness in Delaware
DELAWARE- The latest view of homelessness is a grim one as an annual report from Housing Alliance Delaware (HAD) says more people than ever are falling on hard times. According to HAD, homelessness has more than doubled in Delaware since 2019. Officials at HAD said the major increase is partly...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED ...Active Listing In Milford!
Location Location Location, where in Milford can you find an adorable three bedroom house is the heart of Milford at this price? This property is mainly renovated. Entering into a Lanai, living-room, dining room with open floor concept entering into the kitchen. Spacious utility room, up the steps is two bedrooms and first floor private master. The carpet and flooring are brand new. All the electrical work has been completed, and updated, windows about 4 years old, utility room the water is hooked up for a washer and dryer. Seller of the property is a licensed Realtor. This property is being sold AS IS.
delawarepublic.org
Kent County leaders hope to preserve history of Delaware's Underground Railroad with new museum
Kent County could soon get a new museum to preserve Delaware’s Underground Railroad history - as well as hundreds of artifacts and books by African Americans. The museum would be at the historic farmhouse known as the Goggin Manor at Brecknock Park in Camden. Kent County Levy Court commissioner...
Cape Gazette
Sunday Brunch Returns 12/3!!!
Sizzlin’ Breakfast Skillets, Garden Omelets, Chef’s NEW Stuffed French Toast, Sparkling Mimosas plus the. Join us for our Sparkling Sunday Brunch today from 10am-1pm!. We do not take reservations. (Except for Easter and Mother's Day.) Feel free to call ahead to gauge the wait. Also, welcome well trained dogs and guests on our patio. Please keep dogs on a leash.
WBOC
The Biggest Concert on Delmarva in 2023 Could be in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Oceans Calling is returning to Ocean City in 2023, Mayor Rick Meehan has confirmed. With no Firefly Music Festival in Dover in 2023, Ocean City officials say it's important to knock next year's festival out of the park. The dates for next years Oceans Calling have...
firststateupdate.com
Dover Man Killed In Smyrna Accident, Passenger Airlifted
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on South DuPont Boulevard (Route 13) in the Smyrna area yesterday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on November 15, 2022, at approximately 2:17 p.m., a 2002 Ford Ranger, was traveling northbound on South DuPont...
WGMD Radio
Image courtesy RBVFC / Photo by Chuck Snyder
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Firefighters were called for a fire at the Love Creek Park community Sunday afternoon around 2:30. Crews arriving at the scene found a mobile home fully involved in flames. Lewes and Indian River fire companies assisted. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
Cape Gazette
Active Land Listing In Milton !
Improved land!!! Great Location! Located on Broadkill Rd next to the golf course and the new development, Woodfield Preserve. Enjoy golfing next door or Primehook and all the other beaches on the coast. Nature at it's best and only minutes away to Lewes, Rehoboth and all other beaches. Looking for level wooded acreage? Look no further than this 4.25 acre plot of land.
WBOC
'Lead 4 Life' Expands Presence in Salisbury, Aiming to Keep Kids Out of Prison and Jail
SALISBURY, Md. - Lead 4 Life, a non-profit anti-recidivism organization cut ribbon on Tuesday afternoon on a new facility off of Eastern Shore Drive. Jennifer Gauthier founded 'Lead 4 Life' in Montgomery County back in 2008. Gauthier quickly saw a need on the Eastern Shore and expanded to Salisbury. "We...
WBOC
Habitat for Humanity Choptank Dedicates 100th House
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Habitat for Humanity Choptank dedicated its 100th house on Pine Street in Cambridge on Saturday. For 30 years, Habitat Choptank has built affordable housing for families in Dorchester and Talbot counties. The organization says the homes are built with safety and accessibility in mind. Saturday's home dedicated...
Cape Gazette
Danny Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of funny stories
Speakers of the House - I took a photo of Danny Mitchell and Pete Schwartzkopf at the Rehoboth Fire Fightin’ 5K in August. They were holding court, feeling those good commiserations – Danny, speaker of the Rehoboth Fire House, and Pete, speaker of the Delaware House of Representatives. I remember Pete a couple of years ago telling me, “I try to avoid speaking in certain situations; just so many heroic people in Delaware, I feel like I’m going to cry. Does that make any sense to you?” I said, “Yes, I call it Dick Vermeil syndrome. The Eagles coach cried when celebrating the human spirit. We older ‘tough guys’ can all relate. We can feel it.” There were lots of tough people crying Sunday morning after hearing that Danny “Big Country” Mitchell passed away. I called him “Chowder,” his old-school nickname from back when I coached football with him and Chester Davis on the Rob Schroeder staff 1985-88. Danny loved Cape football and Delaware football. Those Sussex County tailgates with Nut Marvel and Danny on the visitors’ side of the stadium were a must-stop drop. A heavy Sussex Central influence on Saturday afternoon after the Golden Knights kicked someone’s butt on Friday night. There were Pink Lloyd, Keith Mumford, Nik Fair and Bradley Layfield, and more chowder and chili than you could ladle into a disposable bowl. Back in the day, I found myself at a garage sale/auction on a Saturday morning. All the Mitchells were there – Danny, his brothers and father. I had my eye on a ladder, but the Mitchells bought all the ladders – like four of them. I said to Danny, “You don’t mind me saying so, but the Mitchell family doesn't have that second-story look.” “No, but we have lots of stories, and you can’t have enough ladders,” Danny said. And “we” didn’t have enough time to just sit on that bench in front of the Rehoboth Fire House on a Sunday morning and just talk and watch the world go by. Danny had the skill to listen to your stories and laugh, and then ask follow-up questions. I sometimes wondered if he was playing me, if he was playing us all; no one could be that interested in what others had to say. Danny was the quintessential coach; he made us all feel better about how we see ourselves, enhancing our self-esteem. Not to be a whiny crybaby, but we want him back!
WMDT.com
South Division Street Bridge in Salisbury to close temporarily for repairs
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is advising residents that the South Division Street Bridge will be closed for painting and seal replacement beginning Thursday, November 24th. The bridge is expected to reopen on Tuesday, January 10th. No traffic will be permitted across the bridge during this period...
WBOC
Salisbury Christmas Parade-Sunday Dec. 4
SALISBURY, Md-The 76th Annual Salisbury Christmas Parade, hosted by the Salisbury Jaycees, will be on Sunday, December 4. Rain date is Sunday, December 11. The Salisbury Jaycees have partnered with the City of Salisbury again this year to hold the parade in Downtown Salisbury. The grand marshal is Grace Foxwell Murdock. Grace is the founder of Wicomico Grows Kindness, Kindness Commission leader and Secretary of Kindness for Salisbury.
Bay Journal
Tank that ran afoul of neighbors stirs change in Eastern Shore county
A county on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has moved to restrict the storage of a sludgy, poultry industry byproduct after the construction of an open tank containing the liquid triggered a lawsuit and flood of neighbor complaints. The Wicomico County Council voted 5–2 on Oct. 4 to set new limits...
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes new endocrinologist to Dover practice
Bayhealth announced Hira Shakeel, MD, as the latest specialist to join the Bayhealth Endocrinology Dover practice. She joins Tadele Desalew, MD, and Wai Wai Lin, MD. Shakeel is a highly trained endocrinologist who offers care for patients with diabetes and many other conditions of the endocrine system, such as thyroid and adrenal gland disorders. She is currently accepting new patients.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigating Ellendale Area Shooting
A 74 year old Ellendale area man heard a single gunshot Monday afternoon – just before 5pm and contacted police. Delaware State Police responded to a home on Reynolds Pond Road and found that the home had been struck by one round – the victim was not injured. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contract Detective Saylor at Troop 4 – at 302-752-3897 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
