Science fiction has always been one of the boldest genres of storytelling. Its limitlessness allows a storyteller to take things as far as possible as long as they never lose sight of reality. Of course, reality can mean any number of things, and in ‘1899’ Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese concoct a confounding tale of simmering mysteries and the fluid nature of what “real” means. The story takes place on a ship called Kerberos. It houses passengers from different parts of Europe, all of whom got on the ship with just one thought: they are never going back. It is supposed to be a week-long journey, ending in New York. But midway, Kerberos crosses paths with Prometheus, the ship that went missing four months ago. Its sudden reappearance intrigues the passengers and the quest for answers leads them down a path they probably wish they’d never taken.

