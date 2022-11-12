Read full article on original website
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the sixth episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ or ‘Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen’ titled ‘The Fire,’ the Head Captain Shigekuni Yamamoto confronts Yhwach and reveals his Bankai. When the two begin to fight Yhwach is blown away by the unrivaled powers of the captain of the 1st Division and is pushed to the death’s doorstep by the end of the battle. However, just when Yamamoto turns his back on his enemy and is about walk away, a shocking secret is revealed that leaves him speechless. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘To Your Eternity’ or ‘Fumetsu no Anata Hwe’ season 2 titled ‘The Young Man Who Can See,’ Bonchien continues to offer all his support to Fushi so that he stays in the Uralis Kingdom. However, Fushi’s fear of a Nokker attack continues to haunt him but the prince goes a step further by publicly giving him the Best Bonnist Award and telling his subjects that he is a holy warrior and not a demon. It is later revealed that Bonchien has a personal reason to be so supportive of the immortal boy. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD!
K-Pop Fans Share What They Find So Special About The Genre
There's a reason K-pop has made such huge waves in the past few years; here are a few of them!
Aaron Carter Was Cremated, Ashes With Twin Sister Angel: Death Certificate Reveals
Aaron Carter has been cremated following his untimely death earlier this month, according to his death certificate. The late star's ashes will be held by his twin sister, Angel Carter, after he was cremated on Wednesday, November 9. According to the legal document, Aaron's mom, Jane Carter, was the first person to be informed of his tragic death.Though his cause of death has yet to be determined, police found multiple cans of compressed air, as well as bottles of prescription pills, at the scene on Saturday, November 5, after his housekeeper found his lifeless body in the bathtub at his...
thecinemaholic.com
How Much Time Has Passed Between Yellowstone Season 4 and Season 5?
In the fourth season of Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone,’ John Dutton decides to run for the Governor’s office of the State of Montana. Although Jamie Dutton initially considers contesting against his adoptive father, his life takes a wild turn when Bethany “Beth” Dutton forces him to kill his biological father Garrett Randall. The fifth season begins with John assuming the Governor’s office after the election. Lynelle Perry becomes a senator and Monica Long Dutton is very near to her due date. Intrigued by these developments, we have set out to find the time that passed between the fourth season finale and the fifth season premiere. Well, let us share our findings! SPOILERS AHEAD.
People Are Revealing The Moment They Realized They’re Privileged And I’m Riddled With Second-Hand Guilt
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
thecinemaholic.com
1899 Review: Another Thrilling Piece of Puzzle From the Creators of Dark
Science fiction has always been one of the boldest genres of storytelling. Its limitlessness allows a storyteller to take things as far as possible as long as they never lose sight of reality. Of course, reality can mean any number of things, and in ‘1899’ Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese concoct a confounding tale of simmering mysteries and the fluid nature of what “real” means. The story takes place on a ship called Kerberos. It houses passengers from different parts of Europe, all of whom got on the ship with just one thought: they are never going back. It is supposed to be a week-long journey, ending in New York. But midway, Kerberos crosses paths with Prometheus, the ship that went missing four months ago. Its sudden reappearance intrigues the passengers and the quest for answers leads them down a path they probably wish they’d never taken.
