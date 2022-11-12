Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
U.S. Marshal fires weapon at hotel near Hamilton Place in Chattanooga Wednesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a U.S. Marshal fired their weapon at a hotel on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga early Wednesday morning. We're still working to learn more details about what happened. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says the incident happened a little after...
Clinton K9 officer dies after nearly a decade of service
The Clinton Police Department is mourning one of its K9 officers. "Without a doubt, Bronco's work made the City of Clinton a safer place. CPD is forever indebted to him." wrote the department on Facebook.
wjle.com
Ray Gets 10 Year Sentence for Aggravated Arson and Aggravated Burglary
A man accused of setting fire to a cabin on Smith Fork Road near Dowelltown almost three years ago was sentenced in DeKalb County Criminal Court on Monday, November 14. Judge Gary McKenzie presided. 40-year-old Joseph Huff Ray entered a plea to charges of aggravated arson and aggravated burglary. He...
indherald.com
Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items
ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
wjle.com
Goolsby Sentenced to 15 Years for Attempted Second Degree Murder in Fatal Overdose Death of Smithville Woman
An Algood man indicted two years ago in connection with the drug-related death of a Smithville woman was sentenced Monday, November 14 in DeKalb County Criminal Court. 43-year-old Patrick Goolsby entered a plea to a charge of attempted second degree murder and received an effective 15-year sentence as a range I offender to serve at least 30% before his release eligibility date.
wjle.com
Two Men Deer Hunting From Roadway Arrested After Firing Shot Which Goes Through Residence
A shot fired which went through a residence near Alexandria earlier this month while the occupants were at home has resulted in criminal charges against two men who were reportedly road hunting for deer at the time. 41-year-old Jeremie Donald Johnson of Alexandria to Dismal Road, Liberty and 22-year-old Isaac...
WATE
Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
WYSH AM 1380
ORT: Bond reduced for OR murder suspect
According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman accused of murdering her husband in 2014 has had her bond reduced by a judge. 36-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since her indictment and arrest in February on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of her husband. Her bond had been set at $1 million, but according to ORT, earlier this month, her bond was reduced to $450,000. As of this morning (11/14), she remained behind bars.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
Man and Woman Now Charged after 9 year-old Shot in Grundy County last month
Two adults in Grundy County now face charges after a 9-year-old shot his 9-year-old cousin from Indiana on October 16, 2022. Nine year-old Jax Coulter’s family says he was shot by his young cousin, but it’s where the gun came from that has led to the arrest of the two adults.
WSMV
Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
crossvillenews1st.com
70,73 & 80 YEAR OLDS GET IN BRAWL AT FAIRFIELD GLADE DOG PARK OVER DOG SIZE
On November 9th, an officer responded to a report of a fight at the Fairfield Glade Dog Park. Cornelius Donovan, age 73, stated he entered the dog park with his dog and was met by a female who informed him that his dog was too big to be in that particular section of the dog park. Cornelius stated he told her to mind her own business when the female proceeded to flip him off. Cornelius then called the female an expletive name, and the female called her boyfriend to inform him of the situation.
wvlt.tv
1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
WTVC
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged
Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old
Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
