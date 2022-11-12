ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

indherald.com

Alleged shoplifter nabbed during attempt to pawn stolen items

ONEIDA | An accused shoplifter was arrested inside a pawn shop on Friday as he allegedly attempted to sell the items he had stolen. Eric A. Wilson, 42, of Knoxville, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers just minutes after allegedly stealing computers and other items from the Walmart store in town. According to a warrant, Wilson loaded two Hewlett Packard computers and other small items into a shopping cart and walked straight out the front door of the store, bypassing the checkout.
ONEIDA, TN
wjle.com

Goolsby Sentenced to 15 Years for Attempted Second Degree Murder in Fatal Overdose Death of Smithville Woman

An Algood man indicted two years ago in connection with the drug-related death of a Smithville woman was sentenced Monday, November 14 in DeKalb County Criminal Court. 43-year-old Patrick Goolsby entered a plea to a charge of attempted second degree murder and received an effective 15-year sentence as a range I offender to serve at least 30% before his release eligibility date.
SMITHVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews recover overturned semi on I-75 in Loudon County

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer went over the guardrail on I-75 northbound in Loudon County Tuesday night after being hit on the ramp, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report. The driver of an Infinity G35X failed to yield the right-of-way after driving on the northbound...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORT: Bond reduced for OR murder suspect

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman accused of murdering her husband in 2014 has had her bond reduced by a judge. 36-year-old Samantha Anne Hendley has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since her indictment and arrest in February on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of her husband. Her bond had been set at $1 million, but according to ORT, earlier this month, her bond was reduced to $450,000. As of this morning (11/14), she remained behind bars.
OAK RIDGE, TN
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton Police Department warns residents of phone scam

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department said it recently received a fraud complaint about a phone call, and now it’s alerting residents to be aware in case they are targets. The department said the phone scam included several elements designed to seem legitimate, including the caller ID...
DAYTON, TN
WSMV

Lincoln County inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

70,73 & 80 YEAR OLDS GET IN BRAWL AT FAIRFIELD GLADE DOG PARK OVER DOG SIZE

On November 9th, an officer responded to a report of a fight at the Fairfield Glade Dog Park. Cornelius Donovan, age 73, stated he entered the dog park with his dog and was met by a female who informed him that his dog was too big to be in that particular section of the dog park. Cornelius stated he told her to mind her own business when the female proceeded to flip him off. Cornelius then called the female an expletive name, and the female called her boyfriend to inform him of the situation.
FAIRFIELD GLADE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 injured in Alcoa shooting, police say

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a shooting in Alcoa Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Alcoa Police Department. Officials said a gunshot victim arrived at Peninsula Hospital around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11. The Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the shooting occurred behind the Green Acres Flea Market near Hillside Drive.
ALCOA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction

Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
EAST RIDGE, TN
On Target News

Another Threat against a Warren County School; 8th Grader Charged

Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny, Jr. and Director of Schools Grant Swallows want to make the public aware of an arrest made on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At approximately 8:15 a.m., Morrison School Resource Officer Jason Fowler was notified by school personnel that a student had informed her about a threat of mass violence made by an 8th grade student. Officer Fowler immediately identified students who were witnesses, or had information regarding the threat, for the purpose of identifying the student who made the threat. After a complete investigation and consulting with the District Attorney General’s office, the student making the threat was charged.
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police searching for missing 10-year-old

Loudon County man raises money for kids driving his tractor 300 miles. Ron Lawrence is raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital by driving around the region in his tractor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officers with the Knoxville Police Department were searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. Cattle on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

