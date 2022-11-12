Read full article on original website
"There's nobody that really moves the needle in women's tennis right now" - Osaka 'hugely important' according to McEnroe
Patrick McEnroe said that Naomi Osaka is hugely important for tennis because nobody really moves the needle as much as she does. It's a sentiment similar to the one his brother John has about Nick Kyrgios and it's been proven true. Both Kyrgios and Osaka are huge crowd magnets even if they are not playing well or are not ranked in the top of tennis.
Auger-Aliassime keeps his semi-final hopes alive at ATP Finals beating Nadal
The second match looked far better for Auger-Aliassime who proved better than Nadal 6-3 6-4 keeping his semi-final chances alive. For Nadal, this defeat means he's out of the running and it also means that Carlos Alcaraz will finish the year as the number one player in the world. It was another poor match from Nadal who started off really well. He had early break points but failed to use any of his four break points.
"She's got the ability to be at the top of the game for a long time" - Patrick McEnroe hopes Naomi Osaka finds the balance between tennis and mental health
Patrick McEnroe recently weighed in on Naomi Osaka's up-and-down tennis career and her limited appearances on tour. McEnroe hopes Osaka can soon find a balance between taking good care of her mental health and personal goals, while also ensuring she gives her best effort as a tennis player, following in the footsteps of Andre Agassi and Serena Williams in that regard.
Ruud believes form best since US Open after Auger-Aliassime win: "The last couple of months have been a bit of a struggle"
Casper Ruud took on Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first match of the 2022 ATP Finals and he proved better in straight sets. It was a decent match by both players but Felix Auger-Aliassime proved too inconsistent for Ruud who was near-perfect the entire match. The Norwegian had particular success on his serve dropping only a handful of points on his serve which proved crucial on a faster indoor court like this one.
Murray on battling nerves after long career: "I think a few nerves are good - it helps to sharpen your senses"
Andy Murray sat down with Hello Magazine to talk about several topics including his family, Federer's retirement and more. Murray had a solid season where he solidified his place in the top 50 of the tennis rankings but he didn't do as much as he hoped too. Next year will be pivotal for his career as it might be the final 'good one' that he has left.
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
Frances Tiafoe gushes at intimate vacation video made by girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield - "Only gets better every time I watch it"
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe enjoyed some private time with his long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield after a positive season on the court that concluded with a quarterfinal showing at the Paris Masters. The pair spent their time relaxing and unwinding during their beach retreat in the Turks and Caicos Islands....
Clara Chía and Shakira’s children make an appearance during Gerard Piqué’s farewell tribute
Gerard Piqué played professionally for the last time on Saturday, November 5, 2020, after announcing he was retiring from soccer. The Spanish atlethe, who had almost twenty years of career, farewelled his Barcelona team and received a tribute at the Camp Nou stadium surrounded by his teammates, fans, the sons he shares with Shakira, and his girlfriend, Clara Chía.
Gauff on friendship with McNally after reuniting at Billie Jean King Cup Finals: "Female Slim Shady and her hype woman"
Coco Gauff has a strong bond with Caty McNally who has been a friend for a long time as well as a good doubles partner. Gauff and McNally practically grew up on the courts together and they have both made their way to the professionals. McNally is taking a bit longer than Gauff but she's heading towards the top 100 as well with some strong performances this year as well.
Nadal first ever tennis player to reach 17 million Instagram followers
Rafael Nadal has become the first tennis player to reach 17 million followers on social media platform Instagram being firmly in the lead. The Spaniard has enjoyed huge popularity since he arrived on the Tour many years ago. Him and Federer are both the most popular tennis players in the world by far. That is visible in his social media numbers as he has 17,004,587 (and counting) as of now.
VIDEO: Rublev gives Auger-Aliassime new hilarious nickname: "Because it seems like he is so well-educated"
The ATP Finals hosted a roundtable with all the players talking to each other about different topics and Rublev provided comic relief. The Russian is generally very serious but he enjoys joking around he took it upon himself to defuse the tension in the room. Medvedev was talking about his experience going from a very poor first showing at the Finals to winning the event with Auger-Aliassime adding 'taking notes'.
Nadal equals second worst losing streak ever in his career with Auger-Aliassime loss
Rafael Nadal equalled his second-worst losing streak with a loss to Auger-Aliassime in Turin having now lost four consecutive matches. Rafael Nadal hasn't been losing that many times in his career and the nature of tennis makes it somewhat hard for good players to go on losing streaks. Every time you lose you have at least a couple of days to rest up and come out strong the next time but due to the nature of the ATP Finals, Nadal's losing streak hit four matches.
Nadal believes crucial factor cost him in Fritz defeat: "I have less time than him to do what I want to do on the ball"
Rafael Nadal singled out the pace of the match as a problem for him in the loss against Fritz noting that he had very little time. Nadal isn't as quick as he used to be and it's a problem when he faces an aggressive player like Fritz on a fast court like that one in Turin. It gave him very little time to react after the serve and even after some of Fritz's groundstrokes:
Stubbs on Djokovic's Australian Open ban being rescinded: "Can we please just play tennis this year, thanks!"
Novak Djokovic will play at the 2023 Australian Open as his visa was reinstated this week and Rennae Stubbs is happy about it. The former player who is from Australia is happy about the decision because she wants to see tennis succeed. The situation in Australia earlier this year is still puzzling with Djokovic deported at the end of it. This year hopefully will see everything go smoothly as Stubbs wrote on Twitter:
Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Man United, Ten Hag of betrayal is last desperate move to force Old Trafford exit
Cristiano Ronaldo used to have people shaking their head in disbelief at what he did on the football pitch, but it is a sign of the Manchester United forward's diminishing status that he is now only having that effect for what he does and says off it. - Stream on...
Connors believes new Big Three are Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner: "That's the next Federer, Nadal and Djokovic"
Former legend Jimmy Connors believes Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz, Rune and Sinner are the new superstars of tennis. Connors has seen a fair share of tennis superstars as he was one of them in his time as well. The American player has a podcast with his son Brett where they discuss many topics including tennis and in the most recent episode, the player with the most singles titles of all time explained what players are going to take over from the big three:
