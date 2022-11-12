Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A battle for the Old Brass Spittoon will commence at Noon ET on Saturday (Nov. 19) when the Indiana football program travels to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State on the Big Ten Network. INDIANA (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at MICHIGAN STATE (5-5, 3-4 B1G)
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 14) as the team prepares for a trip to Michigan State on Saturday (Nov. 19). Along with Coach Allen, special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Spartans on Big Ten Network in the batter for the Old Brass Spittoon.
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes, Moore-McNeil Lead No. 12 Hoosiers Past No. 11 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Junior guard Chloe Moore McNeil posted a new career-high 15 points and five players were in double figures including a pair of double-doubles as No. 12 Indiana defeated No. 11 Tennessee on Monday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena. KEY MOMENTS. Graduate student guard Grace Berger put the...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling Announces Newest Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling head coach Angel Escobedo announced the program's newest signing class on Tuesday morning. The Hoosiers have added a pair of in-state recruits to the program. Sam Goin and Aidan Torres will arrive in Bloomington in the fall of 2023. Sam...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey Welcomes its Newest Signing Class
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Field Hockey head coach Kayla Bashore announced the program's newest signing class on Wednesday afternoon. The team will add six players as part of their 2023 signing class. The group will arrive in Bloomington in the fall of 2023. The class...
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Selected to John R. Wooden Preseason Top 50 Watch List
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was among a group of 50 student-athletes selected to the John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Preseason Top 50 Watch List today on ESPN's SportsCenter and on ESPN.com. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts,...
iuhoosiers.com
IU Falls to Rutgers in Big Ten Final
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana men's soccer was denied its 16th Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday (Nov. 13). The Hoosiers (10-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) fell to No. 2-seed Rutgers (10-4-6, 4-2-2 B1G), 3-1, in the tournament final on Yurcak Field, as the Scarlet Knights claimed their program's first Big Ten Tournament title.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Soccer Earns Ninth Straight National Seed
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The nation's longest active national seed streak grows. Indiana men's soccer earned its ninth straight national seed as the No. 13-seeded program in the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Monday (Nov. 14). The 48-team tournament field was announced on the 2022 NCAA Division I men's soccer championship selection show.
iuhoosiers.com
Berger and Holmes Named To Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List
LOS ANGELES – Indiana's graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were both named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Defeated at No. 9 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Indiana Volleyball team (13-15, 6-10) fell Sunday afternoon 0-3 (22-25, 9-25, 15-25) to No. 9 Minnesota in Maturi Pavilion. This matched marked the final in a stretch of five-straight matches against top-16 teams with four of those games coming away from home. Candela Alonso-Corcelles, Mady...
iuhoosiers.com
Anonymous Donor Commits $1 Million in Matching Funds For NIL Donations Made to Hoosiers For Good or NIL Sponsorships/Memberships Made With Hoosiers Connect by December 31
Bloomington, Indiana –Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect jointly announced today a difference-making pledge of up to $1 million for donations, sponsorships, and memberships made to the two NIL collectives by December 31, 2022. An anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar either donated to Hoosiers For Good...
