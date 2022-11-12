BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Nov. 14) as the team prepares for a trip to Michigan State on Saturday (Nov. 19). Along with Coach Allen, special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin also spoke leading into the week of the Hoosiers Noon ET kick off against the Spartans on Big Ten Network in the batter for the Old Brass Spittoon.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO