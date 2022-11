LOS ANGELES – Indiana's graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were both named to the Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. Chosen by a preseason poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 50 student-athletes who are the early front-runners for the most prestigious honors in college basketball, the Wooden Award All American Team™ and Most Outstanding Player Award.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO