NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Jaylen Warren's Game-Sealing Run Was Pure Instinct
The Pittsburgh Steelers leaping game-winning play was not a planned move.
atozsports.com
Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
Steelers Had Three Unlikely Heroes in Win Over Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out some unsung heroes for this win.
atozsports.com
Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss
The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About the Colts’ Jeff Saturday Controversy
Following the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to name Jeff Saturday their interim head coach to replace Frank Reich, Tom Brady had some thoughts about the new hire. During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Tom Brady stated that the move was unprecedented. “Well, it was obviously unprecedented...
Bob who? Roethlisberger bumps pomp, mispronounces last name
Legendary Pittsburgh sports broadcaster Bob Pompeani, who has his own weekly Saturday show on The Fan and is in with Cook & Joe every Monday, just celebrated 40 years at KDKA-TV.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
NFL Analysis Network
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10
Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Dak Prescott Following Loss To Packers
Do the Dallas Cowboys have a quarterback issue? Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, some fans have wondered aloud whether or not Dak Prescott is good enough to take the team where it wants to go this season: to its first Super Bowl since 1995. But owner Jerry Jones emphatically ...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday responds to Bill Cowher's coaching 'disgrace' comments: 'I don't have to defend myself'
Jeff Saturday took the high road on Sunday afternoon. Saturday guided the Colts to a win on Sunday afternoon vs. the Raiders, the first of his tenure as interim head coach for the Colts. In the process, he handed a lot of his critics an L, too. Saturday has been...
Pat McAfee Savagely Trolls Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Over Jeff Saturday Comments
Mess with the bull and you’ll get the horns. NFL translation? Put the Indianapolis Colts and new interim head coach Jeff Saturday on blast, Pat McAfee is going to have some fun at your expense. Bill Cowher found that out the hard way. Prior to Week 10 action in...
Micah Parsons Blasts 'Undisciplined' (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
Micah Parsons, reflecting on a 31-28 OT loss at Green Bay featuring 207 Packers rushing yards: 'If (Cowboys teammates) want to keep doing their own thing, we’re gonna deal with this all year.''
Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50
A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
Dear Bears: Sorry, We Were Wrong
The second-year quarterback is thriving in an environment where we didn’t think he could. It’s time for a little accountability.
Steelers Get Back on Track With Win Over Saints
The Pittsburgh Steelers shut the New Orleans saints out in the second half and won for the first time in four weeks.
Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
Vikings announcer goes crazy during wild finish
"Oh, the ball came out! Yes! The Vikings are gonna win! Yes, drop that ball Josh Allen!"
