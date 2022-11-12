ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

atozsports.com

Steelers Pro-Bowler drops the best quote of the week after win over Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers Pro-Bowler Cam Heyward had the best quote of the week after beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. And the quote actually had nothing to do with beating New Orleans. Instead, it centered around defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple games after undergoing an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Bills hit with devastating news immediately after loss

The Buffalo Bills lost yet another heartbreaker. This time at the hands of Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings. Seconds after the game, the standings point out a huge issue with this team, that needs to be corrected immediately. Before the game, Buffalo was in first place in both the...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Makes Extremely Bold Statement After Week 10

Week 10 featured what could very well be the best game of the 2022 season when Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings traveled to take on the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. It didn’t look like it would be anything special for the majority of the afternoon, as the Bills had a double-digit lead for nearly half of the game, but the last 4:34 was as memorable as any in recent history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Massive Snowstorm Is Projected For NFL Game Sunday

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. It could be a snowy, snowy game. Current weather projections are calling for more than a couple of feet of snow. Of course, we're days out from the game, so things can change, but right now, it's looking like serious weather is being projected.
CLEVELAND, OH

