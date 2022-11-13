ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cheeky monkey gets a bit too handsy with former Miss Peru

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A monkey had other ideas when Peruvian model Paula Manzanal tried to take a quick snap with the animal.

During a trip to Bali's Ubud Monkey Forest, Manzanal got up close and personal with the monkey to get the photo – who instead, tried to pull down her strapless top.

Luckily, the long-tailed macaque failed to reveal the former Miss Peru model's chest. However, it soon resorted to violence, hissing and slapping Manzanal.

She was seen smiling in disbelief and later turned to TikTok , writing: "I just didn't want it to touch me."

Unsurprisingly, the footage went viral across the platform, with one saying: "He definitely knows what he's doing haha."

Another fellow TikToker added: "I didn’t want to laugh but it did make me laugh; the good thing is that it didn’t bite you."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter




@paulamanzz

Yo solo queria que no me toque mis.. 🥲🙈 #indonesia #bali #monkey #peruana




Others, however, noted the potential dangers, with one saying the model should be thankful it didn't bite her.

"It could hurt your eye, be very careful with the little animals; they get scared and react like that. I hope you are fine," a second penned.

"I think his little fingernail got caught, and he must have thought that they wanted to tie him up, and he got scared," wrote theorised.

Meanwhile, across the pond in California, another monkey became a viral sensation after stealing a phone from Conservation Ambassadors zoo and calling 911.

The Capuchin monkey named Route had reportedly found the phone in a golf cart, leaving emergency operators confused when they kept getting disconnected from the call.

"Monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons," the police wrote on Facebook.

"And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

'But the rats don't run this city, we do' TikTok viral sound explained

If you have been on TikTok lately, perhaps your For You Page has been sprinkled with a random sound about rats that has turned into a viral TikTok sound.People have been using the sound of a woman declaring: "The rats are going to absolutely hate this announcement... but the rats don't run this city we do."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The sound itself has been used in over 21,000 videos as many have created TikToks sharing hilarious scenarios of where they have taken charge in a situation.For example, TikToker @puwtok shared a clip of himself lip-synching the...
Indy100

New Zealander apologises to 'entire UK' for how she ate a Terry's chocolate orange

A TikTok user from New Zealand has apologised after committing a cardinal food sin. Auckland based Jazz Thornton who won Dancing in the Stars in NZ left the whole of the UK reeling when she posted a video of herself taking a huge bite of a Terry's chocolate orange, as if it was an apple or something.She said she didn't know what it was - the horror - and also didn't know you are meant to whack it on the table to break it apart.After she was bombarded by comments from people telling her that no, that is absolutely not...
architecturaldigest.com

Inside Hilary Swank’s Private Colorado World

“I have been looking for land since I was in my mid-20s,” says two-time Academy Award–winning actor Hilary Swank. “I find nature to be my happiest place, and animals are my other happiest place. And to be with both of them is everything to me.”. The completion...
COLORADO STATE
Indy100

The longest nose ever measured a staggering 7.5 inches

Ever wonder who holds the world record for the longest nose in the world?Well, we have to go back to the 18th century for this as Thomas Wedders holds the record with a schnozzle that was a whopping 19cm (7.5inches) in size.On the Guinness World Record website, there is some detail about the three-century record holder as it reads: "There are historical accounts that Thomas Wedders, who lived in England during the 1770's and was a member of a travelling circus, had a nose measuring 19 cm (7.5 in) long."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterDuring his life, he...
Indy100

Man does God's work by preserving every meme format ever - in case Musk kills Twitter

For two weeks, Elon Musk, the-now Twitter owner, has made stark changes to the social media platform.From the layoffs of employees and contractors to the Twitter Blue subscription plan that ended up resulting in fake profiles getting blue checks, the tech billionaire's Twitter has been through a lot.And if Twitter happens to disappear completely off the face of the internet, other things, such as the entertaining memes that come up on the platform's feed, will also go.But fret not.A man named Nathan Allebach is doing the work of God, preserving almost every kind of meme to hit Twitter since...
Indy100

This optical illusion has four hidden images which reveal different personality traits

Four hidden images in this optical illusion can reveal your most charming personality traits.The oil painting illusion was created by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak and is called “Windy day. Claude Monet.”Out of the four images embedded in the painting, what do you see first?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe older gentleman’s faceIf you spotted the older gentleman’s face first, your most charming personality trait is the insight that you bring.You are an extremely observant person who notices things more than you et on.People get drawn in because they are fascinated by your opinions on things. ...
Indy100

Woman quits job by handing her boss a ‘sorry for your loss’ card and people think it’s brilliant

A woman has quit her job in the most epic way and people think it’s brilliant.Posting on Reddit, the employee posted a picture of a ‘sorry for your loss’ card which she said she handed to her boss to quit and asked:“You ever worked for a company that just treated you like s**?“I received a job offer today for a dollar more than I asked for, my own van, and they’ll sponsor me for school. I can’t wait to give this to my boss tomorrow.“I’d rather scrub toilets than to ever work for this company again so I’m perfectly fine...
Indy100

Every blue eyed person on the planet is a descendant of one single person

Blue eyed people listen up.Ever wondered why your eyes are the colour they are? Well wonder no more.Every blue eyed person is descended from a single European who lived around 6,000 to 10,000 years ago, according to scientists.How did they work it out? Originally, all humans had brown eyes in various shades until there was a specific mutation that made the change.The mutation is a gene called HERC2 and it switches off OCA2, the gene that determines how much brown pigment we make.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterSo that's why eyes become blue. As for being descended from...
Indy100

Elon Musk's mum asks everyone to 'stop being mean to him'

Like any good mother, Elon Musk's mother is coming to her "genius" son's defense and asking people to be nicer to him.Maye Musk, 74, sat down with BBC in episode three of The Elon Musk Show to talk about her son's desire to help humanity through his companies, SpaceX, Tesla, and now Twitter. "I'm happy to say that SpaceX and Tesla are in the hands of my brilliant son, well genius, son," Musk said. Musk said she believed her son with a genius since he was a toddler. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterShe added that while "we...
Indy100

Woman exposes how scarily easy it is to find people's personal info from TikTok

We’re all warned about the perils of the online world and how hackers lie at every turn.Those of us who take a pretty laissez-faire approach to digital security – blindly accepting cookies and signing up for every available newsletter – shouldn’t be too surprised to learn that our personal information is easy to track down.But those of us who tread more carefully and do our best to cover our tracks shouldn’t be complacent either, as one TikTok user has revealed.The social media sleuth, who goes by the name Kahn, has become a legend on the video-sharing platform thanks to her...
GEORGIA STATE
Indy100

Man's ex fumes at him for taking their son to an 'unsafe' wedding

At weddings, the bride and groom typically inform guests whether or not they can bring their children along to the celebrations - and more often than not most youngsters do attend.So one father was left confused after his ex-partner was angry after he took their five-year-old son to his friend's wedding, as she said it was an "unsafe environment" for their child.In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the 23-year-old set the scene as to what the wedding was like and what led to his ex-partner's comments.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I have a five-year-old...
Indy100

The Queen was self-conscious about a surprising body part, photographer Rankin reveals

Does anyone feel 100 per cent happy with the way they look? It’s sad, but pretty much all of us are self-conscious about something – and the Queen was no exception.That is, at least, according to celebrity photographer Rankin, who took one of Buckingham Palace’s favourite portraits of the late monarch.Rankin, 56, spoke about his encounter with the iconic royal during an interview for model Twiggy’s Tea With Twiggy podcast, which was released on Monday.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe 56-year-old, whose other subjects have included Kate Moss, Madonna and David Bowie, was one of ten photographers invited...
Indy100

Photographer reveals that he ‘cried’ after accidentally deleting a couple’s wedding photos

A photographer has gone viral after revealing he "cried" after a couple's wedding day pictures were completely wiped from his memory card.The lensman, Justin Gummow (@justinshootscanon) described the nightmare scenario as "the worst thing that can happen to a photographer."He recalled the moment he "panicked" after discovering all of the photos from the big day had been deleted as a result of the memory card that had become “corrupted," during the process of transferring the snaps onto his computer.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "My card didn’t just get copied over, it got cut and copied over —...
Indy100

Will Ferrell and his mum are looking for a place to crash in Liverpool for Eurovision Song Contest

Will Ferrell wants to take his mother to next's Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool and has asked if any Scousers have a spare room for them to stay in.The actor and comedian appeared on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday morning (November 15) where talk soon turned to next year's Eurovision which is being hosted in Liverpool.Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest this year but due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the 2023 event was moved to the UK.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Ferrell is familiar with Eurovision, having starred in a comedy film...
Indy100

'Get laid by the best’: Artificial grass company see risqué advert banned

We’re all for a good pun and even a little lighthearted innuendo, but one astroturf supplier seems to think it’s in a Benny Hill sketch.The company, Great Grass, has been given a good bottom-spanking by the advertising watchdog after featuring a half-naked woman on a billboard below the words: “Get laid by the best”.Now if that wasn’t subtle enough, it the ad is headlined by the words: “ARTIFICIAL GRARSE EXPERTS”.Naturally, the giant poster was met with outrage by many onlookers, but this didn’t phase the business. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterInstead, it insisted most people found it...
Indy100

TikTok's new 'post to view' feature explained

TikTok's new "post to view" feature has left users feeling divided after being greeted with blurred TikTok videos and text overlays prompting them to upload.It comes as the latest addition to TikTok’s 'Now' feature, which has been described as a "daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most".TikTokers now receive daily ‘Time to Now’ notifications with a prompt to upload a candid ten-second video or a photo to share with friends. Once posted within the three-minute window, it will then unlock other posts for you to see. The feature has...
Indy100

Elon Musk gives remaining Twitter workers a brutal ultimatum to keep jobs

Elon Musk has reportedly given the remaining Twitter employees an ultimatum - go hard or go home. Already employees have been working long hours to accommodate the various changes Musk has ordered. But now, they're being faced with the difficult decision to stay or go under the expectation that more work is ahead. According to reports, Musk sent an email to employees that going forward Twitter “will need to be extremely hardcore" which "will mean working long hours at high intensity."Attached to the email was a link for employees to either agree to Musk's standards or decline and receive three...
Indy100

The English alphabet used to be 32 letters long

We can mark the passage of time and the changing nature of a society through the development of our many languages. The English language is spoken by millions of people across the world, but it wasn't always as uniform as it is today. There are six letters that have been rendered obsolete. Here they are: Eth (ð)Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThis was pronounced like the ‘th’ sound in this or that. Wynn (ƿ) Wynn was put into the alphabet to represent ‘w’. Before Wynn, two u characters next to each other were used to. Eventually, the double u became the popular representation of...
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy