Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Forsyth County property owners must pay tax bill by Nov. 15Michelle HallForsyth County, GA
Related
lmcbobcats.com
Women's Basketball Falls at App State
BOONE, N.C. – Lees-McRae women's basketball headed to nearby Division I Appalachian State on Monday night as the Bobcats fell 67-33 to the Mountaineers. Essence Sumner led the Bobcats with 10 points in the contest. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Appalachian State – 67; Lees-McRae – 33 LOCATION:...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
dawgnation.com
CBS analyst: Tennessee would win a rematch with Georgia in 2022 College Football Playoffs
ATHENS -- Tennessee would beat Georgia if the teams rematch in the College Football Playoffs, according to CBS analyst Rick Neuheisel. Neuheisel, a former head coach at Colorado, Washington and UCLA, said at a Knoxville Quarterback Club function the Vols would be more efficient without the crowd noise that disrupted them in the teams’ meeting in Athens two weeks ago and beat Kirby Smart’s football program.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart says the last 3 weeks have been especially unique for Georgia players
Georgia football is on a special trajectory as the team is favored to win another national title just one year removed from its last one. Head coach Kirby Smart said the past few weeks have been especially unique for the players on the squad and that there’s been no overlap in terminology and scheme on defense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
The richest person in Atlanta, Georgia
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
wgac.com
Georgia & South Carolina On AAA’s Most Dangerous Roads List
Roads in Georgia and South Carolina are busier this time of year. Both states have a lot to be proud of with the tourism for both states thriving. Beaches, mountains, history, and a world famous sports venue in our own backyard. With the people comes the traffic, and unfortunately accidents. AAA has released their most dangerous roads in America list. South Carolina and Georgia highways are on the list, which isn’t all Interstates.
WJCL
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
21-year-old, recent college grad found dead in Rome over the weekend, family says
ROME, Ga. — A family is grieving the loss of their loved one after he was found dead in Rome over the weekend. They say his high school friend is charged with murder and that he tried to cover up their son's death. According to Rome Police, a missing...
Democratic Party of Georgia files lawsuit to allow Saturday early voting for runoff election
ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Several FoCo campgrounds closed for annual deer hunt
The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Nov. 15 through 17(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The US Army Corp of Engineers will be conducting a quota deer hunt on the land around Buford Dam from Tuesday, November 15 through Thursday, November 17.
WTGS
Sixth defendant named in Georgia scuba fraud investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A sixth defendant pled guilty to involvement in a scheme involving Georgia scuba dive shop employees defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). According to officials, the training director of a Camden County dive shop admitted to participating in the submission of false claims to...
Emory Wheel
Medical marijuana access increases in Georgia as other states move toward recreational legalization
Voters in Maryland and Missouri recently elected to legalize recreational marijuana, which was previously allowed in 19 other states and the District of Columbia. Legalization proposals were not passed in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota following the Nov. 8 election. In Colorado, where marijuana has been legal since 2012,...
fox5atlanta.com
More arrests made in multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting Georgia churches
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - More arrests have been made in a nationwide theft ring targeting donations church congregations mailed in, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says. In all, investigators said 36 churches were victimized just in Fayette County for more than $150,000. FOX 5 News reported in October law...
Ammunition company expanding in Georgia, adding hundreds of jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — More jobs are coming to Georgia. Norma Precision Inc. is building a new manufacturing, assembly and distribution facility in Bryan County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The company develops and produces high-end ammunition for the military, law enforcement and sporting...
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
Comments / 0