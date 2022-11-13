ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
 3 days ago

Manchester United travel to Fulham this afternoon in the final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.

Erik ten Hag’s side are looking to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa, although they did get revenge on Unai Emery’s team by knocking them out of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.

Fulham have enjoyed an impressive return to the Premier League so far, and could move just one point behind United with a win at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s team will be without top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, however, while England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will want to get through unscathed.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss out for Fulham because of a foot problem which could make the Serbia striker a fitness doubt for the World Cup. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed will serve one-match bans after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season. Bobby Decordova-Reid is available following his own ban, while Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Manor Solomon (knee) are out.

Manchester United will assess Cristiano Ronaldo (illness) and Antony (leg) ahead of the trip. Jadon Sancho has also been struggling with illness and Raphael Varane - selected in France’s World Cup squad - is not expected to be involved. Diogo Dalot is suspended.

Confirmed line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno, Ream, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, João Palhinha, Willian, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Cairney(c), Carlos Vinícius

Subs: Chalobah, Mbabu, Duffy, Onomah, Adarabioyo, Rodák, James, Sekularac, Harris

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelöf, Shaw, Malacia, Martínez, Eriksen, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes(c), Casemiro, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Dúbravka, Garnacho, van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal, Fred, Bishop, Maguire

Odds

Fulham: 3/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 13/14

