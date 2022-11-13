ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fulham vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7poZ_0j964Sjo00

Fulham host Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon.

The fixture is the last to be played before the Premier League pauses for the World Cup.

England internationals Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will therefore want to get through unscathed, while Serbia striker and Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic has not been risked due to injury.

Fulham could put a final flourish on what has been an impressive return to the Premier League by moving one point behind United with a win, while Erik ten Hag’s side will hope to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Fulham vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 13 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss out for Fulham because of a foot problem which could make the Serbia striker a fitness doubt for the World Cup. Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed will serve one-match bans after collecting their fifth yellow cards of the season. Bobby Decordova-Reid is available following his own ban, while Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) and Manor Solomon (knee) are out.

Manchester United will assess Cristiano Ronaldo (illness) and Antony (leg) ahead of the trip. Jadon Sancho has also been struggling with illness and Raphael Varane - selected in France’s World Cup squad - is not expected to be involved. Diogo Dalot is suspended.

Confirmed line-ups

Fulham XI: Leno, Ream, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova-Reid, João Palhinha, Willian, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Cairney(c), Carlos Vinícius

Subs: Chalobah, Mbabu, Duffy, Onomah, Adarabioyo, Rodák, James, Sekularac, Harris

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelöf, Shaw, Malacia, Martínez, Eriksen, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes(c), Casemiro, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Dúbravka, Garnacho, van de Beek, McTominay, Iqbal, Fred, Bishop, Maguire

Odds

Fulham: 3/1

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 13/14

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kalvin Phillips reveals gym accident almost scuppered World Cup fitness race

Kalvin Phillips has revealed his successful battle to be fit for the World Cup was almost scuppered after he dropped a weight on his foot in the gym last week.The Manchester City midfielder underwent shoulder surgery in September before putting himself through gruelling double sessions in a race against time to make England’s squad for Qatar.While Phillips had played just 14 minutes of competitive football before Gareth Southgate’s squad announcement, he made the cut and jetted out to the Middle East with his 25 team-mates last week.Buzzing is an understatement! I've dreamt of the call to represent my country at...
The Independent

Manchester United come from behind to claim thrilling win at unbeaten Arsenal

Arsenal dropped their first points of the Women’s Super League season as Manchester United came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium.The clash was one of three fixtures moved to Premier League grounds this weekend and more than 40,000 fans witnessed one of United’s biggest wins and the end of Arsenal’s 14-match winning run in the WSL.Ella Toone deservedly put United ahead late in a first half as the visitors dominated, but Arsenal were level seconds after half-time through Frida Maanum.Laura Wienroither looked like she might have won it for Arsenal in the 73rd minute,...
The Independent

Wales striker Kieffer Moore studies Zlatan Ibrahimovic in bid to down England

Wales striker Kieffer Moore says he has been studying Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the hope of knocking England out of the World Cup.The 6ft 5in forward has the same physical build as Swedish great Ibrahimovic and would love to end England’s World Cup interest in Qatar.Moore was born in Torquay and won one cap for England C – the country’s non-league team – but qualified for Wales through his Llanrug-born grandfather and has become a firm favourite with Dragons’ fans since making his debut in 2019.“I can’t wait to knock them out, it would be amazing,” said Moore, looking ahead to...
The Independent

The happiest man on the planet – Marc Skinner delighted with Man Utd late show

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner declared himself “the happiest man on the planet” after watching his side claim one of the biggest wins in their history against Arsenal.Playing in front of more than 40,000 fans at the Emirates Stadium, United deservedly went in ahead at half-time through Ella Toone’s goal but saw the Gunners fight back, with Frida Maanum equalising and Laura Wienroither putting the hosts ahead.Arsenal were chasing a 15th consecutive Women’s Super League victory but Millie Turner headed in Katie Zelem’s free-kick to draw United level in the 85th minute and Alessia Russo grabbed a stoppage-time winner.Skinner told...
The Independent

England defender Eric Dier calls for football to be ‘cherished and looked after’

England defender Eric Dier believes it is essential football is “cherished and looked after in the right way” after saying it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar despite it dampening players’ World Cup excitement.The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up to the 22nd edition of the tournament.FIFA president Gianni Infantino took aim at European critics of Qatar on the eve of the World Cup in an extraordinary press conference that finished just before defender Dier spoke to the media.Like his England team-mates and other players at...
The Independent

Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for

A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
The Independent

Karim Benzema injury: France star ruled out of World Cup with thigh problem

France star Karim Benzema has been ruled out of the World Cup in Qatar after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training.Benzema’s injury is another blow to a France side who are defending the title they won in Russia four years ago but are already missing key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.The 34-year-old Real Madrid striker claimed the Ballon d’Or earlier this year and will be the first reigning winner of the prestigious award to miss the World Cup since Kevin Keegan in 1978.A statement released by the French Football Federation confirmed the news, stating: “Karim...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Gianni Infantino gives bizarre eve-of-tournament speech

FIFA president Gianni Infantino took centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference in Doha.Qatar coach Felix Sanchez was hoping for the best as the Gulf nation get set for their World Cup debut on Sunday, while England and Wales continued their preparations ahead of the opening Group B fixtures on Monday.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup.Infantino in the spotlightFIFA president Infantino did not hold back when he addressed a pre-tournament media conference in Doha.During an extraordinary hour-long monologue, Infantino took aim at European critics...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: The tournament kicks off with Qatar against Ecuador

After all the controversy, the 2022 World Cup finally gets under way in Qatar on Sunday, when the hosts face Ecuador.FIFA president Gianni Infantino had taken centre stage on Saturday during an extraordinary hour-long monologue in a pre-tournament press conference.Qatar coach Felix Sanchez, meanwhile, is hoping for the best when the Gulf nation make their World Cup debut in Al Khor, while there was a late injury blow for France, with Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema ruled out of the tournament.Here, the PA news agency looks back on Saturday’s events at the 2022 World Cup and ahead to Sunday’s action.Qatar...
The Independent

Stephen Kenny looking to silence critics – Republic of Ireland talking points

Stephen Kenny will send Republic of Ireland into their friendly with Malta on Sunday evening once again needing a result to quieten the dissenters.Ireland slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Norway, in which a disappointing first-half display was compounded by two critical defensive errors, on Thursday to leave Kenny’s critics sharpening their knives once again ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.When you need a result…📍 Malta #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/rEcA0mFZe7— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 18, 2022Ireland have won just seven of the...
The Independent

On this day in 2015: Eddie Jones announced as England’s new head coach

Eddie Jones was announced as England’s first ever overseas head coach in rugby union on this day in 2015.The Australian took the role on a four-year deal starting in December 2015.Jones, a former Australia and Japan coach, replaced Stuart Lancaster who paid the price when England became the first host nation to be eliminated from the group stage in a dismal 2015 World Cup campaign.As part of Jones’ negotiations with the Rugby Football Union, compensation had to be paid to the Stormers for the early release from his long-term contract with the Cape Town-based Super Rugby franchise.“The opportunity to take...
The Independent

Seamus Coleman urges Ireland to enjoy tough Euro 2024 draw not fear it

Seamus Coleman has told his Republic of Ireland team-mates to treat their tough Euro 2024 draw as a challenge rather than fear it.Ireland open their qualifying campaign against current world champions France in March in a group which also includes perennial European powerhouses the Netherlands, with many commentators dismissing the Republic’s chances of reaching the finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2016.However, as he prepared for Sunday evening’s clash with Malta – Ireland’s last friendly before they tackle the French next year – skipper Coleman was far from concerned by the prospect.He said: “It’s a tough...
The Independent

Eddie Jones happy with England’s decision to settle for All Blacks draw

Eddie Jones backed Marcus Smith’s decision to settle for a draw after England fought back from 25-6 down with nine minutes left to avoid defeat in stunning fashion against New Zealand at Twickenham.The hosts looked to be heading for a second autumn international loss with tries from Dalton Papali’i, Codie Taylor and Rieko Ioane putting the All Blacks in control and on course for revenge in the first meeting between the teams since the 2019 World Cup semi-final.When Beauden Barrett kicked a drop goal with 71 minutes on the clock, New Zealand’s advantage stretched to 19 points but he was...
The Independent

England produce thrilling comeback to secure draw with New Zealand

England snatched a sensational draw on an evening of high drama at Twickenham after Will Stuart crossed in the dying seconds to hold New Zealand to a 25-25 stalemate.Trailing 25-6 with nine minutes to go and a distant second best in all departments, Eddie Jones’ men exploded into life with two tries from replacement prop Stuart and full-back Freddie Steward.Less than a minute was left on the clock when Stuart burrowed over close to the posts and with Marcus Smith converting, a hopeless situation had been rescued in the most thrilling way imaginable.The All Blacks must now live with fresh...
The Independent

Luke Humphries knocks Michael van Gerwen out of Grand Slam

Luke Humphries kept his cool to defeat Michael van Gerwen 16-10 to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.Van Gerwen had impressed in his win over Josh Rock in the last round, but some wayward finishing during the opening legs saw Humphries, who settled to hit four 180s, lead 3-2 at the interval.Successive checkouts of 140 and 167 extended Humphries’ advantage at 6-3 before ‘Cool Hand Luke’ headed into the next break 9-6 in front.COOL HAND KOs VAN GERWEN! 😳What a performance from Luke Humphries, who storms through to the Grand Slam of Darts semi-finals...
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy