Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
State College
Penn State Football Bowl Projections Following a 30-0 Win over Maryland
Penn State sits at 8-2 on the year with meetings against Rutgers and Michigan State the only obstacles between it and a 10-win season. The Nittany Lions are very likely headed somewhere warm for a bowl game. The question currently is who that game might be against. As the season rounds into the final two weeks Penn State will get a better and better idea of who that opponent might be — and where the game might be played. Here are the latest bowl projections from five different outlets.
Schools delay classes for first snow of the season
(WETM) – As the Twin Tiers brace for the first snow storm of the season, several schools have delayed classes for Wednesday morning. As of 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, six schools in Pennsylvania have delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday, Nov. 15. These school districts include Canton, Northern Tioga, Southern […]
Digital Collegian
‘Happy Valley is not the place for a casino’ | Movement of State College community members oppose Lubert’s proposed Nittany Mall Casino
A group of State College community members have spoken out against a Nittany Mall casino proposed by the former chair of Penn State’s Board of Trustees Ira Lubert. SC Gaming OpCo, led by Lubert, won a license auction on Sept. 2, 2020, which gave it the opportunity to develop a “mini casino” in an area, including College Township.
wkok.com
Easton Man Dies Snowy Route 11 Crash in Montour County
DANVILLE- A man from Easton is dead after a crash outside Danville last night just before 7:00. Mahoning Township Police say the unidentified man was driving a commercial vehicle on Route 11 in Mahoning Township when he lost control due to the winter weather road conditions. He crashed into an...
State College
Lane Closure in Place After Wall Collapse in Bellefonte
South Water Street in Bellefonte is reduced to one-way traffic between Mill and West High streets after a partial wall collapse on Saturday. Traffic leaving Bellefonte toward State College is traveling on the one open lane on South Water Street. Inbound traffic toward Bellefonte is being directed onto Stoney Batter.
From 'watch' to 'warning', forecasters continue to pinpoint the target of potentially historic lake effect snow
Forecasters are gaining confidence that a significant and long-term lake effect snow storm will impact the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Thursday through Sunday.
First snowfall in Centre County causes closures, crashes, messy road conditions
A winter weather advisory is in effect in Centre County through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
Hurricane Nicole may have contributed to wall collapse in Bellefonte, PennDOT official said
South Water Street in Bellefonte is still one lane after a wall collapsed Saturday. The cost and time frame of the repairs are yet to be determined.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Huntingdon PA Restaurants
Looking for some delicious Huntingdon PA restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place! Although Huntingdon is best known for Raystown Lake and its many outdoor adventures, like kayaking, mountain biking, and fishing, there are lots of great eateries too. It’s located in the eastern part of the Allegheny...
WGRZ TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean & Potter counties
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Pennsylvania ahead of a weather system that will bring rain and snow to the region midweek. A Winter Weather Advisory begins at 2 p.m. and is in effect until 11 a.m....
Heavy lake effect snow possible later this week
“We are expecting the lake effect snow bands set up to the south of Buffalo and northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties during the overnight Thursday night into Friday morning,” said Dan Kelly with Buffalo’s National Weather Service.
Centre County to host Hometown Christmas event
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Harris Township Lions Club will be throwing a holiday season event called Hometown Christmas. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 – 6:45 p.m. on the Diamond. The Boalsburg Village Conservancy is also an organizer of the event. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn, cookies […]
Fight at State College club leaves police searching for 2 men
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — An altercation outside of The Lion’s Den in State College has police looking to the public for help to identify two men they said were involved. The State College Police Department said the fight happened outside of the nightclub on Oct. 26 at around 1:28 a.m. One man that was […]
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Comments / 0