Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
gophersports.com
Braun Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota guard Mara Braun has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time, the conference announced Monday. The Wayzata, Minn., native dropped an average of 27.5 points per game in her first two collegiate contests, including 34 and a buzzer-beating shot to take down Lehigh 101-99 on Sunday night. Her 27.5 points per game ranks first in the Big Ten and No. 7 nationally.
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall to Blue Demons
The University of Minnesota men's basketball team fell, 69-53 to the DePaul Blue Demons, Monday night at Williams Arena. With the loss, the Golden Gophers fall to 2-1 this season, while DePaul improved to 3-0 this year. With the loss, the Gophers are also 2-2 in Gavitt Tipoff Games. Dawson...
gophersports.com
Gophers to Host UConn in 2023-24 at Williams Arena
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball program has added UConn to its upcoming schedule with a game to be played at Williams Arena in 2023. The Gophers will host the Huskies on Nov. 19, 2023, with the meeting being the first between the two programs in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have met UConn three times all time with the last meeting coming on Nov. 20, 2021 in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gophers also met the Huskies in the 2004 Final Four in New Orleans, La. UConn holds an all-time record of 3-0 against the Maroon and Gold. Minnesota is 24-13 against current teams in the BIG EAST.
gophersports.com
Five Gophers Pick Up Academic All-District Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Sophia Boman, McKenna Buisman, Gabbie Cesarone, Elizabeth Overberg, and Megan Plaschko were named to the 2022 CSC Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team on Tuesday. The 2022 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the...
gophersports.com
Rossi Nominated for Broyles Award
University of Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi is a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the nation's top assistant coach. Rossi oversees a defense that is ranked No. 4 in the nation in scoring defense (13.1 points) and No. 8 in the nation in total defense (274.0). Minnesota is also ranked No. 2 in the nation in 3rd down conversion defense (25.4%), No. 7 in the nation in first downs defense (141), No. 7 in team passing efficiency defense (107.29) and No. 13 in rushing defense (106.8).
DePaul beats Minnesota, snaps win streak at home
Javan Johnson notched 20 points and Umoja Gibson added 14 points and eight assists as DePaul earned a 69-53 victory
gophersports.com
Braun Hits Buzzer Beater to Down Lehigh 101-99
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 13, 2022) – True freshman Mara Braun hit the first buzzer beater in six years for the Minnesota women's basketball team (2-0, 0-0 B1G) on Sunday night at Williams Arena to down the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-2, 0-0 Patriot) 101-99. Braun's 34 points go down as the second most points ever scored by a freshman at Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host DePaul for Gavitt Tipoff Games
TV: Big Ten Network (Jeff Levering - pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play); Spencer Tollackson (Analyst) (8-10 all-time, 6-4 at home) Last Meeting: Nov. 29, 2019 (L, 68-73) Gophers All-Time vs. Big EAST: 45-37 * - excludes vacated games. STARTING FIVE. • The Golden Gophers open this week with...
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Bowl projections after Week 11
With two games left to play in the regular season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) seemed destined for either the Music City Bowl or the Pinstripe Bowl. That could change depending on how the Gophers fare against rivals Iowa and Wisconsin. Bowl selection is not based on conference standings, but a 9-3 team is likely to be more attractive than a 7-5 squad. The fan base would certainly be energized by wins in back-to-back rivalry games.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Concludes Fall Schedule at San Diego State University Fall Classic II
SAN DIEGO–The University of Minnesota tennis program concluded play at the San Diego State University (SDSU) Fall Classic II, Sunday afternoon. The Maroon and Gold went 9-5 in singles matches and 3-6 in doubles play throughout the event in San Diego, Calif. Vasia Karvouni, Zeyneb Sarioglan, Lucy Lu, Aiva...
Christmas Threw Up on this Minnesota Restaurant, Here’s How to Get In
Christmas has proverbially thrown up on this Minnesota restaurant. The pictures of this place are just wild and totally my vibe. They describe it as 'tacky' but I say it's wonderfully tacky and you can dine there to satisfy your festive heart this holiday season. This restaurant actually decorated for...
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
Twin Cities' only Burger Time abruptly closes its doors
Burger Time, the Midwest burger chain founded in Fargo, has closed its only Twin Cities location. A sign outside the location at 1011 Robert St. S. in West St. Paul says it is "permanently closed," according to the West St. Paul Reader. It comes a little over a week after a post on the restaurant's Facebook page announced it was back open on Sundays.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
fox9.com
1 hurt, 1 arrested after assault in Woodbury, Minn.
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Woodbury police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating an assault at a home on Saturday. In a release Saturday afternoon, police say they were called to a home on the 10000 block of Grand Oaks Trail, in a neighborhood off Valley Creek Road west of Woodbury Drive, for an assault Saturday morning.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Comments / 0