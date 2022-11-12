MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota women's basketball program has added UConn to its upcoming schedule with a game to be played at Williams Arena in 2023. The Gophers will host the Huskies on Nov. 19, 2023, with the meeting being the first between the two programs in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers have met UConn three times all time with the last meeting coming on Nov. 20, 2021 in the Bahamas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Gophers also met the Huskies in the 2004 Final Four in New Orleans, La. UConn holds an all-time record of 3-0 against the Maroon and Gold. Minnesota is 24-13 against current teams in the BIG EAST.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO