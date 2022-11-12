ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monroecollegemustangs.com

No. 3 Monroe Mustangs Men’s Soccer Outlasts No. 10 Angelina with Penalty Kick Win to Open Pool Play

MELBOURNE, Fla., November 13, 2022 – It took more than 110 minutes to decide the first match of Pool C at the 2022 NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship at Orlando Health Stadium. After double overtime was not enough to determine a winner between No. 3 Monroe College and No. 10 Angelina College, the Mustangs came out on top in the penalty kick shootout, 4-2, to get their three points in the standings after a 0-0 draw.
MONROE, NY
monroecollegemustangs.com

Strong Second Half Fuels Monroe Mustangs Women’s Basketball’s Victory over Howard

ROCKVILLE, Md., November 13, 2022 – The Monroe College Mustangs women's basketball team outscored Howard Community College, 45-31, in the second half on Sunday, leading to the Mustangs' 76-64 victory over the Dragons on the final day of the Montgomery Tip-Off Classic, hosted by Montgomery College. The Mustangs improve to 4-1 overall after a 2-0 weekend, while the Dragons fall to 2-3.
MONROE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy