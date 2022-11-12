MELBOURNE, Fla., November 13, 2022 – It took more than 110 minutes to decide the first match of Pool C at the 2022 NJCAA Div. I Men's Soccer Championship at Orlando Health Stadium. After double overtime was not enough to determine a winner between No. 3 Monroe College and No. 10 Angelina College, the Mustangs came out on top in the penalty kick shootout, 4-2, to get their three points in the standings after a 0-0 draw.

MONROE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO