Central Michigan University Chippewas
Men's Basketball Outruns Eastern Illinois, 76-60
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Displaying a quick, fast-break offense and suffocating pressure defense, the Central Michigan men's basketball team raced to a 76-60 win over Eastern Illinois Sunday in its home opener at McGuirk Arena. The victory evened CMU's record at 1-1 on the young season. Sophomore point guard Kevin Miller...
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris provides injury update ahead of Illinois game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football EDGE Mike Morris said he is feeling “great” two days after going down with an apparent injury near the end of a blowout victory over Nebraska. Speaking Monday evening on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, Morris said he had suffered...
candgnews.com
Three University Liggett students will play baseball at Division I universities
GROSSE POINTE WOODS — Three Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett School seniors turned their baseball dreams into reality by signing on the dotted line Nov. 10 at University Liggett High School. Seniors Jarren Purify, Oliver Service and Jack Jones each committed to a Division I university as they further...
Gov. Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going undercover to expose why abandoned alligators are being found around Metro Detroit
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Abandoned alligators are being found more often in Michigan. An alligator was hauled out of a Detroit backyard, another was found wandering in Milford and a man shot an alligator on his property near Saginaw. Two baby alligators were discovered in a building in Eastpointe. Alligators...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stars of the PBS series ‘Under the Radar’ coming to Marine City
Duo will visit with fans and sign books at The Mariner. They’ve been all across the state of Michigan sharing stories of small towns and hidden treasures for more than a decade now on their program ‘Under the Radar Michigan’ on PBS plus they have three very popular books in print too.
After a Detroit firefighter died on duty, prosecutors looked for someone to blame. Did they get it all wrong?
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part II)
swmichigandining.com
Primanti Bros Restaurant & Bar (Novi)
Like I’ve said recently, I’ve spent a lot of time on the road. I picked up a Saturday shift a couple of weeks ago that brought me to Detroit. I met a colleague from Grand Rapids which means I didn’t have to go pick him up. I could take my time, grab food where I wanted, and go home via I-94 without having to detour to drop him off.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening a Warren location this week
The popular L.A.-based chain has rapidly expanded into Michigan
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
wkar.org
Michigan students registered in record numbers on Election Day
Data shows two of Michigan’s public universities had a record number of students registering to vote on the day of this year’s election compared to previous years. Students at Michigan State University and the University of Michigan waited in line for hours after polls closed on Election Day to cast their votes.
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1,700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1,700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, Nov.18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
themanchestermirror.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
Detroit News
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville Township, Mich. — A Northville couple were killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The...
