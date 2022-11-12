ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama

WRBL News 3

In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Two wounded in Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - No charges are expected in a Dothan shooting on Tuesday that left two wounded. That shooting occurred during a domestic incident. David Leonard Gamble, 38, went to a Donna Drive home and attacked his former girlfriend, according to Dothan Police. As they struggled over a gun,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Violence has torn through the city of Dothan over the past week. Many are scared of possible threats to come. ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney explained the difference between person to person and targeted violence. Person to person violence is started from an incident that someone...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

NEW UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two men, killing one of them, during the National Peanut Festival Parade in downtown Dothan. Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan turned himself in to police custody just before midnight on Saturday. Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, 22, […]
DOTHAN, AL
dothanpd.org

Domestic Incident Leaves Two People Shot

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at approximately 7:52 AM, the Dothan Communication Center received a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive. When officers arrived, they determined there were two victims; one still on scene that was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and a second victim that had already been transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

3 suspects arrested on multiple drug charges in Barbour County

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars following a search warrant execution in Barbour County, Alabama, says Eufaula Police Department. According to police, on Nov. 15, a search warrant was served by members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency SBI Region B Ala. Drug Enforcement Task Force that resulted in about 188 grams of marijuana, 167 grams of methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia and parts to a stolen 2017 Dodge Challenger being recovered.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

NPF parade shooting caught on video

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Parade shooting suspect had lawyer when he surrendered to police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan attorney arranged the surrender of teen murder suspect Mekhi Lawton following a deadly Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday. Adam Parker confirmed to News 4 that he has been retained by the family of Lawton, who is charged with murder and first-degree assault. Lawton,...
DOTHAN, AL
WJTV 12

Peanut Festival security beefed up after deadly parade shooting

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan

Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan parade murder suspect captured

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan community members react to uptick in gun violence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a lot of raw emotions after Saturday’s shooting at the National Peanut Festival parade. Many, including Dothan Police Chief Will Benny, are upset with recent gun violence. “It’s beyond ridiculous, in my opinion,” expressed Torria Parson, a Dothan resident. “It’s beyond ridiculous and...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lane closure on Honeysuckle Road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The northbound lane of Honeysuckle Road near the Honeysuckle Road Congregation Church will be temporarily closed on Monday evening. On Monday, The Beaver Creek Sanitary Sewer Trunk Line Rehabilitation contractor will begin installing a small sewer bypass line at 9:00 p.m. The northbound lane of...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Panama City woman dead in fatal Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 46-year-old Panama City woman is dead after a fatal vehicle crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, her vehicle was traveling northbound on County Road 167 approaching State Road 276. A second vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 276. The first vehicle then […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

