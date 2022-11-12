Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Behind Inappropriate Pictures Tries Setting The Record StraightBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Kismet Bagels opening second brick & mortar location at 1700 Sansom Street in RittenhouseMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com
No. 4 West Chester Travels To East Stroudsburg for PSAC Tournament Opener Tuesday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – West Chester University will travel to East Stroudsburg University in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference quarterfinal round match of the 2022 PSAC Field Hockey Tournament on Tuesday. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Whitenight Field. West Chester (14-3) finished in fifth place in...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women’s Rugby Falls Short to Davenport in NIRA Semifinals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The West Chester women's rugby team (2-4, 2-2) traveled to Michigan to make its return to the pitch on Sunday afternoon in a National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) semifinal playoff match against Davenport University (7-0), but fell short to the Panthers, 57-7. Davenport immediately set the tone for the match, after scoring their first try in less than a minute after the commencing whistle. The try was followed-up with a successful conversion to give the Panthers the lead 7-0. The Golden Rams answered back nearly two minutes later whenJordyn Melnick (West Chester, Pa./Henderson) scored a try, and Sara McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) tacked on a conversion to even the score, 7-7, by the end of the fourth minute.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko
A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
vuhoops.com
2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova
Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
businessofcollegesports.com
Marshall Tight End Devin Miller Lands Dream NIL Opportunity in Deal With Dr. Squatch
Dr. Squatch has partnered with Marshall University tight end Devin Miller for its first name, image and likeness deal. Miller was instrumental in Marshall’s win against Notre Dame this season by scoring the go-ahead touchdown. To build off this momentum, the MarketPryce team asked Miller to name three brands he would love to partner with.
State College
Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect
In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
West Virginia city votes to continue lawsuit against problematic bar
Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.
Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leadership votes in the Pennsylvania state House are on hold with two races in the suburban Philadelphia area still too close to call, leaving the balance of power in Harrisburg up in the air. Just 114 votes in Bucks County’s 142nd District separate Republican Joseph Hogan in his race against Democrat […]
Agreement helps Thomas Health join WVU Health System, gives WV its first comprehensive orthopaedic hospital
Thomas Health has been accepted to become a full member of the West Virginia University Health System by the end of the year, while Saint Francis Hospital will become West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital.
2 vehicles destroyed at West Virginia car dealership after hit-and-run
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that hit a vehicle and destroyed two other vehicles at Thornhill Mitsubishi in Chapmanville. Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike LaFauci tells 13 News that a driver ran off of Route 119 and hit three new […]
lebtown.com
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
HARRISBURG — With control of the Pennsylvania state House on the line, attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots. The arguments mostly come down to relatively minor issues with the ballots — like a voter...
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
delawarepublic.org
Incumbent Mike Ramone will keep 21st House District following recount
GOP incumbent Mike Ramone holds on to the 21st District seat following a recount in the race. The recount actually increased Ramone’s margin of victory over Democratic challenger Frank Burns. The original margin was 35 votes, triggering an automatic recount in New Castle County. The second count increased that...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Philadelphia Democrat leadership slammed after city lands in Mexico anti-drug campaign: 'Shame of the nation'
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss Mexican anti-drug PSAs featuring open drug use on the streets of Philadelphia.
Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races
Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
Kanawha County school bus involved in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (4:50 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022) – According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, low lighting and rain are believed to have been a factor in a crash between a Kanawha County school bus and a sedan. A spokesperson for the KCSO says the school bus allegedly pulled out in front of the sedan. […]
