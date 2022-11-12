ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Women’s Rugby Falls Short to Davenport in NIRA Semifinals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The West Chester women's rugby team (2-4, 2-2) traveled to Michigan to make its return to the pitch on Sunday afternoon in a National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) semifinal playoff match against Davenport University (7-0), but fell short to the Panthers, 57-7. Davenport immediately set the tone for the match, after scoring their first try in less than a minute after the commencing whistle. The try was followed-up with a successful conversion to give the Panthers the lead 7-0. The Golden Rams answered back nearly two minutes later whenJordyn Melnick (West Chester, Pa./Henderson) scored a try, and Sara McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) tacked on a conversion to even the score, 7-7, by the end of the fourth minute.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Football Extends Offer to 2023 Bucknell Commit Joey Palko

A dream offer came in today for Pennsylvania native Joey Palko. The 2023 defensive end/tight end from Pottsville, Pennsylvania got word that he had received his first Power Five offer from Penn State. Things becomes interesting now for Palko because back in August, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound defensive end verbally committed to Bucknell.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
vuhoops.com

2023 forward Jordann Dumont commits to Villanova

Exhale, Nova Nation, the Wildcats have finally secured their first commit in the Class of 2023. Jordann Dumont has committed to Villanova. Dumont chose the Wildcats over a list of schools including Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Utah and Jacksonville. Dumont, a native of Montreal, Canada, played most of his high school...
VILLANOVA, PA
businessofcollegesports.com

Marshall Tight End Devin Miller Lands Dream NIL Opportunity in Deal With Dr. Squatch

Dr. Squatch has partnered with Marshall University tight end Devin Miller for its first name, image and likeness deal. Miller was instrumental in Marshall’s win against Notre Dame this season by scoring the go-ahead touchdown. To build off this momentum, the MarketPryce team asked Miller to name three brands he would love to partner with.
HUNTINGTON, WV
State College

Opinion: The Philadelphia Effect

In the penultimate moment of the 2016 Marvel movie ”Doctor Strange,” the title character leaves a fight against three zealots and ascends into the sky to meet a villain who has come to destroy the earth. Upon meeting this villain – named Dormammu – Doctor Strange announces, “Dormammu, I’ve come to bargain!” At the end of the scene, Doctor Strange returns to earth to let the three zealots know that Dormammu has spared the earth and granted the zealots their wish of everlasting life with the villain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School to get new coliseum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) –Raleigh County Schools will conduct at least $40 million in renovations at Woodrow Wilson High School. Over the next eight years, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said on Monday, November 14, 2022. “It’s part of the plan that will take several years at Woodrow,” noted Price. The plan includes a new […]
BECKLEY, WV
Gettysburg Connection

Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races

Monday proved true what Melissa Cerrado said she told voters on thousands of doorsteps during her campaign for a Pennsylvania House seat in Montgomery County: Every vote counts. Cerrado, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican incumbent state Rep. Todd Stevens in the 151st Legislative District, held on to a 14-vote lead nearly a week after the […] The post Parties challenge ballots as counties keep counting votes in pivotal Pa. House races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

