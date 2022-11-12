GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The West Chester women's rugby team (2-4, 2-2) traveled to Michigan to make its return to the pitch on Sunday afternoon in a National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) semifinal playoff match against Davenport University (7-0), but fell short to the Panthers, 57-7. Davenport immediately set the tone for the match, after scoring their first try in less than a minute after the commencing whistle. The try was followed-up with a successful conversion to give the Panthers the lead 7-0. The Golden Rams answered back nearly two minutes later whenJordyn Melnick (West Chester, Pa./Henderson) scored a try, and Sara McNicholas (Stony Point, NY/Albertus Magnus) tacked on a conversion to even the score, 7-7, by the end of the fourth minute.

