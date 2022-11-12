Read full article on original website
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in Custody
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday Night
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former Player
Will UVA play football this weekend?
Head football coach Tony Elliott and athletics director Carla Williams addressed the issue at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
UVA football players killed in shooting on Doeren’s mind as Pack preps for Louisville
“Football and coaching is a brotherhood and we definitely are here beside them and support them and suffer with them,” said Doeren of the shooting. “It doesn’t feel like we should be talking about football with what’s going on up there.”
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
WJLA
PHOTOS | Growing memorial at UVA football stadium
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7News) — The University of Virginia community came together in a show of strength. Thousands of people showed up for a vigil held on campus Monday night to recognize three student-athletes killed.
Coach: Virginia football players killed in campus shooting 'were all good kids'
Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids."
streakingthelawn.com
Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
WECT
Former UVA basketball star describes heartbreak after shooting leaves three dead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WECT) - One of the most well-known athletes from the University of Virginia says he woke up to the tragic news of Sunday night’s shooting and quickly started reaching out to his loved ones. “[My godson] texted me finally earlier [Monday] morning and said he was fine,”...
wfxrtv.com
UVA Press Conference
Gratitude is the easiest way to change one's perspective of the world. It allows us to appreciate the positive rather than focus on the negative in our lives. Extended mental health services offered at UVA after …. It was a very somber Tuesday on the campus of The University of...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
WAVY News 10
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect in custody
3 UVA football players killed in shooting; suspect …. UVA holds campus vigil following deadly shooting, …. Devin Chandler, one of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia, had ties to Virginia Beach, and comedian Rickey Smiley. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EboHTl. UVA football player remembers teammates killed...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
WSLS
Virginia lawmakers, officials react to UVA shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Several local and state politicians are offering their condolences following a shooting at a UVA parking garage that left three people dead and two hurt Sunday night. Authorities say a UVA student allegedly gunned down fellow students in a bus at about 10:30 p.m. as they...
Should school shooters get the death penalty automatically?
A tragic shooting on campus at the University Of Virginia killed three football players and wounded two others. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
NBC 29 News
Arraignment delayed for man charged in fatal shooting of UVA football players
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle General District Court says it is working to get the paperwork from Henrico County in order to arraign Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. in Albemarle County. Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder, as well as using a handgun in the commission of a felony....
